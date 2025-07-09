Climbing Game: A beginner's guide

Climbing Game is a climbing simulator on Roblox, where players are challenged to scale mountains by leaping from one hold to another. Progress is made gradually, with players required to time their jumps and movements precisely. To avoid falling or to reach distant holds, they can use ropes to secure themselves or swing across gaps.

This article will help you get started with Climbing Game in Roblox.

A beginner's guide to Climbing Game

All buttons in Climbing Game (Image via Roblox)

Controls

Movement: WASD

Jump: Space bar

Place a nail: Z

Pull yourself to the nail or adjust the rope's length: Q or E

Detach from Rope: R

Retry the mountain: M

Use the following combination of keys to perform certain leaps:

To leap in a direction, hold a direction key (A or D) and press space.

To adjust your position mid-air, press space first and then A or D.

Additionally, you can keep track of nails by checking the graphic above the Assistance button.

Buttons

Some buttons on the screen have different functions. These are:

Assistance: Click on the left-most button to toggle Assistance. Activating this setting highlights all holds in different colors.

Click on the left-most button to toggle Assistance. Activating this setting highlights all holds in different colors. Settings: Displays various in-game settings, including graphics.

Displays various in-game settings, including graphics. Style: Allows you to customize your gear.

Allows you to customize your gear. Map: Shows various locations to climb. You can use it to teleport across various mountains.

Shows various locations to climb. You can use it to teleport across various mountains. Timer: Toggles a timer that keeps track of the time taken so far on the current map.

Holds

A wall and holds in Climbing Game (Image via Roblox)

Holds in the Climbing Game are structures players grab to climb the mountains. There are three types in the game:

Hold: The character automatically grabs onto a hold if the player reaches it. These are the most common and do not deplete stamina. Additionally, Holds are highlighted in green color.

The character automatically grabs onto a hold if the player reaches it. These are the most common and do not deplete stamina. Additionally, Holds are highlighted in green color. Grip: To grab Grip holds, press the space bar when your character's hands are near them. These holds do not drain stamina and are highlighted in orange.

To grab Grip holds, press the space bar when your character's hands are near them. These holds do not drain stamina and are highlighted in orange. Crimp: Crimp is another hold that the character grabs automatically. However, grabbing onto it depletes stamina. Additionally, these structures are highlighted in blue.

FAQs on Climbing Game

How to redeem codes in Climbing Game

Codes can be redeemed from the in-game Store. Click the Shop icon and tap Codes to input your code.

Where can I find codes for the Climbing Game?

Players can find active codes from the title's description page.

Is Climbing Game free to play?

Yes, the experience is free to play, but some transactions cost Robux.

