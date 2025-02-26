Conquer the World: A beginner's guide

Conquer the World is a strategy game that simulates World War II, allowing you to partake in battles as a country in Europe. To acquire territories and establish dominance, you must manage resources efficiently and deploy your army strategically. Not only must you deploy effective military strategies, but also use diplomacy and allocate manpower effectively to conquer different parts of the map.

This article covers the basics of Conquer the World, giving you a brief overview of what it’s all about.

Getting started with Conquer the World

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Conquer the World is, as the title suggests, a game about conquering the world. Its matches start in 1937 and end in 1945, covering the World War II. You can play as someone at the helm of one of the dozens of countries in Europe vying to capture as much territory as possible.

The game can broadly be divided into four parts: Diplomacy, Economy, Government Policy, and Warfare. On the diplomatic front, you can offer aid or declare war upon other countries, which is instrumental in the main objective of the game. The more political power you have, the easier it will be for you to request aid, take over countries, or declare yourself an ally.

Managing the economy is an important aspect of the experience as it directly impacts the wellness of your army and citizens. A well-functioning economy maintains a steady supply to both fronts, allowing the army to be more effective in battle and the citizens to live happily.

Government policy dictates how you approach governing your subjects. In broad strokes, you can specialize in the three main schools of thought: Communism, Democracy, and Fascism. Each ideology comes with its unique upgrade tree, granting you unique perks for choosing one.

Lastly, waging war is one of the most significant parts of the game, as its outcome dictates your standing in the world. Prepare your fleet and deploy it into battle after declaring war to conquer areas and make them a part of your own.

Controls

Featured countries (Image via Roblox)

Being a strategy game, Conquer the World is mainly controlled using the Left Mouse Button to navigate the UI elements. That said, your avatar can be controlled to walk across the map and take a closer look at what the other territories are up to.

Here are the controls for this experience:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Featured gameplay elements

World map (Image via Roblox)

Featured countries: The selection of countries that you can direct to victory in the war are all from the European continent. Picking a specific region defines where you stand in the war as far as the four core gameplay pillars of the game are concerned. From there, you can alter the course of the nation and take it in a different direction or continue the principles of its existing regime.

The selection of countries that you can direct to victory in the war are all from the European continent. Picking a specific region defines where you stand in the war as far as the four core gameplay pillars of the game are concerned. From there, you can alter the course of the nation and take it in a different direction or continue the principles of its existing regime. Warfare: You can deploy a group of soldiers onto the field by clicking on a tile, and use them to launch an attack by clicking the enemy tile. While your army group battles, you must manage your resources to give them high-quality supplies, which ties into your nation’s economy. You can deploy army groups, air force planes, and naval units in battle to pressure the opposing country on all fronts.

You can deploy a group of soldiers onto the field by clicking on a tile, and use them to launch an attack by clicking the enemy tile. While your army group battles, you must manage your resources to give them high-quality supplies, which ties into your nation’s economy. You can deploy army groups, air force planes, and naval units in battle to pressure the opposing country on all fronts. Political Power: Your Political Power is represented by a pantheon-like icon at the top, which shows your diplomatic pull with respect to the other nations. The higher your diplomatic power, the easier it will be for you to acquire allies, send aid, or engage in warfare.

Your Political Power is represented by a pantheon-like icon at the top, which shows your diplomatic pull with respect to the other nations. The higher your diplomatic power, the easier it will be for you to acquire allies, send aid, or engage in warfare. Manpower: Manpower is a metric indicative of training divisions and building factories. The higher your Manpower, the more efficient your supply line will be. This stat plays a role in managing the nation’s economy, making it important to keep your Manpower high at all times.

Manpower is a metric indicative of training divisions and building factories. The higher your Manpower, the more efficient your supply line will be. This stat plays a role in managing the nation’s economy, making it important to keep your Manpower high at all times. Factories: Factories are where you generate supplies and revenue, making them central to economic management. These work in tandem with the Manpower stat, creating a robust revenue and supply stream for stable economic growth. Factories produce consumer goods and infantry equipment and you can manage the number of factories assigned for both types of production.

Factories are where you generate supplies and revenue, making them central to economic management. These work in tandem with the Manpower stat, creating a robust revenue and supply stream for stable economic growth. Factories produce consumer goods and infantry equipment and you can manage the number of factories assigned for both types of production. Money: Money is among the most important resources in the game, as you must have enough of it to sustain both the general populace and the army. You can also use it to perform research and receive better instruments of war, giving you an advantage in battle. The income you receive through factories is shown with this stat and the higher your income, the more favorable the outcome of the war will be for you.

Money is among the most important resources in the game, as you must have enough of it to sustain both the general populace and the army. You can also use it to perform research and receive better instruments of war, giving you an advantage in battle. The income you receive through factories is shown with this stat and the higher your income, the more favorable the outcome of the war will be for you. Government Policy: While your Government Policy is predefined based on the chosen country, you can spend Money and Political Power to switch to a different one. For instance, you can start as a Democracy, but with 38,000 Cash and 100 Political Power, you can establish either a Communist or a Fascist regime. Each of these policy types has a slew of perks and bonuses that make them more effective against their ideological opposites. Each of these perks and bonuses is purchasable using Political Power.

While your Government Policy is predefined based on the chosen country, you can spend Money and Political Power to switch to a different one. For instance, you can start as a Democracy, but with 38,000 Cash and 100 Political Power, you can establish either a Communist or a Fascist regime. Each of these policy types has a slew of perks and bonuses that make them more effective against their ideological opposites. Each of these perks and bonuses is purchasable using Political Power. Shop: You can purchase a myriad of in-game boosters and items using Robux in the Shop menu. These can accelerate your progress in the game, allowing you to conquer territories faster and more efficiently than before.

FAQs

What is Conquer the World about?

Conquer the World has you play the role of a national leader waging war against the rest of the continent in a strategy-focused gameplay experience.

Is Conquer the World free to play?

Yes, Conquer the World doesn’t require you to make any Robux purchases to finish your conquest, making it a free-to-play experience.

How to generate revenue in Conquer the World

You can generate income by establishing enough factories to balance consumer goods and military requirements.

