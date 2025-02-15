Creatures of Sonaria Valentine's Event guide

  • home icon
By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Feb 15, 2025 12:17 GMT
Roblox Creatures of Sonaria
Roblox Creatures of Sonaria (Image via Roblox)

Creatures of Sonaria has introduced the Valentine’s Event to commemorate the occasion starting from February 14, 2025. The first part of the event introduced a host of new creatures, plushies, palettes, and materials, which can be collected during the event period. New creatures can be purchased using the limited currency, Roses, and then be used to acquire Points.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first part of the Valentine’s Event in Creatures of Sonaria.

Breaking down Part 1 of Valentine’s Event in Creatures of Sonaria

Points and Event Missions

Event Missions (Image via Roblox)

Being the central part of the Event Missions, points are a part of the main reward system in the Valentine’s Event. These can be earned by completing objectives with different Pets, which you can view in the Event Missions tab of the Missions window.

The objectives are the same for all pets and you must use the specified creature to complete them. Listed below are all the Event Missions you can complete to collect Points:

  • Eat Food: 1 Point
  • Drink Water: 1 Point
  • Hold the Satiated ailment for one minute: 4 Points
  • Hold the Refreshed ailment for one minute: 4 Points
  • Upgrade your nest as a female creature: 5 Points
  • Complete an Easy Maybel’s Cauldron recipe: 5 Points
  • Complete a region mission: 6 Points
  • Complete a Medium Maybel’s Cauldron recipe: 15 Points
  • Reach Adult Age: 20 Points
  • Reach Age 200: 20 Points
  • Venerate one Stage: 25 Points
  • Complete a Hard Maybel’s Cauldron recipe: 25 Points
  • Obtain a random Trait: 25 Points
  • Obtain a random Mutation: 25 Points
You can earn a maximum of 200 Points per creature by completing all the missions.

Point rewards

Points can be used to unlock various creatures and items (Image via Roblox)

You can get the following unlocks by acquiring Points in a battle pass-style rewards ladder:

  • Fyluf: 25 Points
  • Heart Struck: 35 Points
  • Faecalu: 50 Points
  • Laibonich: 100 Points
  • Hebitoa: 200 Points
  • Wuggawyrm: 350 Points
  • Honey-Eyed: 550 Points
  • Allifu: 1,000 Points
  • Wewuix: 1,500 Points
  • Hyboria: 1,750 Points
  • Laharpes: 1,850 Points
  • Heartsick: 1,900 Points
  • Oxytalis: 2,000 Points

Once unlocked, you must then use Roses to purchase them from the Event Shop.

Roses and Event Shop

The Event Shop (Image via Roblox)

Roses serve as the main event currency and can be obtained by collecting various crafting items and bringing them to the Cauldrons found on Volcano Island. You can use Roses at the Event Shop to acquire various creatures and plushies.

The Event Shop also includes items that can solely be purchased using Robux. Here are the different creatures, Plushies, materials, and items you can get through the Event Shop using Robux or Roses:

  • Allifu: 5,000 Roses
  • Cupid: 100 Roses
  • Faecalu: 750 Roses
  • Laibonich: 1,000 Roses
  • Heart: 1,500 Roses
  • Heartless: 250 Roses
  • Heartsnake: 3,000 Roses
  • Hebitoa: 2,500 Roses
  • Hyboria: 5,000 Roses
  • Laharpes: 6,500 Roses
  • Oxytails: 7,500 Roses
  • Rosevine: 2,500 Roses
  • Swan: 2,500 Roses
  • Valentine’s Bouquet: 350 Roses
  • Wewuix: 5,000 Roses
  • Wuggawyrm: 4,000 Roses

FAQs

How to get Points in Creatures of Sonaria Valentine’s Event 2025

You can get Points by completing Event Missions with various creatures.

What are Roses used for in Creatures of Sonaria Valentine’s Event 2025

Roses are the main event currency that can be used to purchase creatures, materials, plushies, and more from the event shop.

Can Creatures of Sonaria be accessed for free

Yes, the game is accessible to players for free, only requiring Robux for optional purchases.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
