Creatures of Sonaria Valentine's Event guide

Creatures of Sonaria has introduced the Valentine’s Event to commemorate the occasion starting from February 14, 2025. The first part of the event introduced a host of new creatures, plushies, palettes, and materials, which can be collected during the event period. New creatures can be purchased using the limited currency, Roses, and then be used to acquire Points.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the first part of the Valentine’s Event in Creatures of Sonaria.

Breaking down Part 1 of Valentine’s Event in Creatures of Sonaria

Points and Event Missions

Event Missions (Image via Roblox)

Being the central part of the Event Missions, points are a part of the main reward system in the Valentine’s Event. These can be earned by completing objectives with different Pets, which you can view in the Event Missions tab of the Missions window.

Ad

Trending

The objectives are the same for all pets and you must use the specified creature to complete them. Listed below are all the Event Missions you can complete to collect Points:

Eat Food: 1 Point

1 Point Drink Water: 1 Point

1 Point Hold the Satiated ailment for one minute: 4 Points

4 Points Hold the Refreshed ailment for one minute: 4 Points

4 Points Upgrade your nest as a female creature: 5 Points

5 Points Complete an Easy Maybel’s Cauldron recipe: 5 Points

5 Points Complete a region mission: 6 Points

6 Points Complete a Medium Maybel’s Cauldron recipe: 15 Points

15 Points Reach Adult Age: 20 Points

20 Points Reach Age 200: 20 Points

20 Points Venerate one Stage: 25 Points

25 Points Complete a Hard Maybel’s Cauldron recipe: 25 Points

25 Points Obtain a random Trait: 25 Points

25 Points Obtain a random Mutation: 25 Points

Ad

You can earn a maximum of 200 Points per creature by completing all the missions.

Also read: The latest codes for Creatures of Sonaria

Point rewards

Points can be used to unlock various creatures and items (Image via Roblox)

You can get the following unlocks by acquiring Points in a battle pass-style rewards ladder:

Ad

Fyluf: 25 Points

25 Points Heart Struck: 35 Points

35 Points Faecalu: 50 Points

50 Points Laibonich: 100 Points

100 Points Hebitoa: 200 Points

200 Points Wuggawyrm: 350 Points

350 Points Honey-Eyed: 550 Points

550 Points Allifu: 1,000 Points

1,000 Points Wewuix: 1,500 Points

1,500 Points Hyboria: 1,750 Points

1,750 Points Laharpes: 1,850 Points

1,850 Points Heartsick: 1,900 Points

1,900 Points Oxytalis: 2,000 Points

Once unlocked, you must then use Roses to purchase them from the Event Shop.

Roses and Event Shop

The Event Shop (Image via Roblox)

Roses serve as the main event currency and can be obtained by collecting various crafting items and bringing them to the Cauldrons found on Volcano Island. You can use Roses at the Event Shop to acquire various creatures and plushies.

Ad

The Event Shop also includes items that can solely be purchased using Robux. Here are the different creatures, Plushies, materials, and items you can get through the Event Shop using Robux or Roses:

Allifu: 5,000 Roses

5,000 Roses Cupid: 100 Roses

100 Roses Faecalu: 750 Roses

750 Roses Laibonich: 1,000 Roses

1,000 Roses Heart: 1,500 Roses

1,500 Roses Heartless: 250 Roses

250 Roses Heartsnake: 3,000 Roses

3,000 Roses Hebitoa: 2,500 Roses

2,500 Roses Hyboria: 5,000 Roses

5,000 Roses Laharpes: 6,500 Roses

6,500 Roses Oxytails: 7,500 Roses

7,500 Roses Rosevine: 2,500 Roses

2,500 Roses Swan: 2,500 Roses

2,500 Roses Valentine’s Bouquet: 350 Roses

350 Roses Wewuix: 5,000 Roses

5,000 Roses Wuggawyrm: 4,000 Roses

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get Points in Creatures of Sonaria Valentine’s Event 2025

Ad

You can get Points by completing Event Missions with various creatures.

What are Roses used for in Creatures of Sonaria Valentine’s Event 2025

Roses are the main event currency that can be used to purchase creatures, materials, plushies, and more from the event shop.

Can Creatures of Sonaria be accessed for free

Yes, the game is accessible to players for free, only requiring Robux for optional purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024