Crow Blue Lock Rivals: Flow overview, how to get, and more

Flows play a major role in Blue Lock Rivals, being the factor that determines your stat spread and role on the team. For players who prefer a balance between offensive and defensive playstyle, the Legendary Flow Crow can be a great fit. This Flow can be obtained through Spins and is known for working well in multiple positions on the team. Its flexibility makes it great for all players.

This article discusses everything you need to know about Crow in Blue Lock Rivals, providing you with information on its acquisition method, playstyle, and specialization.

Breaking down Crow in Blue Lock Rivals

Overview and how to get

The Flow Spins screen (Image via Roblox)

Crow is a Legendary Flow based on Karasu from the anime and manga series, Blue Lock, a character known for being a flexible and reliable player. The in-game Flow, following the example of the source material, can be used by most positions on the field. However, it is at its most effective when the ball is in your possession, which dictates your performance in a match.

You can obtain Crow through Spins in the corresponding menu. The five Legendary Flows have a cumulative 2% chance to drop, with each Flow having an equal chance to be the one you receive. This makes the odds of getting Crow one-fifth of 2%, i.e. 0.4%, making it quite difficult to get it.

Crow can also be obtained through Lucky Flow Spins, which increase the odds of Legendary Flows to 35%. With Lucky Flow Spins, the odds of getting Crow are 7%.

Playstyle and specialization

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Crow is a Flow that pairs well with the Karasu Style, which features balanced stats between offense and defense. Once you build up the Flow meter, Crow will increase your shooting strength and tackle speed, both of which are necessary for a balanced playstyle.

With Crow, you will have an easier time shooting across the field and passing the ball or scoring a goal. Furthermore, the Flow allows you to intercept opponents’ shots and dribbles through tackles, making it great for defensive plays.

Crow is well-suited for Karasu Style moves like the Raven Dribble and Crow Clearance. Thanks to the additional power it brings to the table, you will have an easier time stealing away the ball from an opponent. Its reliance on nimble movement and increased shooting power make it a great fit for center-forward, left-winger, and right-winger positions.

FAQs

How to get the Crow Flow in Blue Lock Rivals

Crow is a Legendary Flow that can be obtained through Spins or Lucky Spins.

What are the odds of getting the Crow Flow through Spins in Blue Lock Rivals?

The odds of getting Crow through Spins are 0.4%(regular Spins) and 7% (Lucky Spins).

What are the best positions for Crow in Blue Lock Rivals?

The best positions for a Crow player are center-forward, left-winger, and right-winger.

