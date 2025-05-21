Cu Chulainn Anime Vanguards: How to summon, Evolve requirements, and more

Anime Vanguards includes various characters from all corners of the Shonen animanga world, including Fire Force. Cu Chulainn is one such unit based on Cu Chulainn (Lancer) from Fate/Stay Night. A Rupture-based Mythic tower, this character can be a great counter to enemies that regenerate HP while offering plenty of damage on his own.
Let’s explore Cu Chulainn in detail and find out what he’s capable of in Anime Vanguards.
Everything you need to know about Cu Chulainn in Anime Vanguards
How to summon and Evolution requirements
Cu Chulainn is a Mythic unit that can be obtained from the Special Summon banner. Mythic units have a 0.5% cumulative drop rate on the banner, which makes Chulainn’s drop rate even lower at 0.3%. Once you obtain him, he can be evolved to Cu Chulainn (Child of Light).
Evolving this character requires you to score 5,000 takedowns with the unit. This can be done fairly easily on the Infinite variants of the early Story stages. Alongside this requirement, you also need the following items to evolve him:
- 1x Blade of Death
- 30x Green Essence
- 15x Blue Essence
- 5x Yellow Essence
- 5x Purple Essence
- 3x Pink Essence
- 10x Red Essence
- 2x Rainbow Essence
- 15,000x Gold
Also read: Anime Vanguards Gift Box guide
Abilities and ideal Traits
As the Mythic Cu Chulainn (Child of Light), the character receives two passive abilities: Crimson Anathema and Fate Piercer. The first ability is available to him regardless of Evolution state or Update Level, while the latter is exclusive to the evolved state and Upgrade Level 7.
Crimson Anathema grants him a base 15% increase in Damage and 10% SPA reduction. His attacks are guaranteed to hit regardless of the foe’s dodge chance, making him valuable in stages with evasive hordes of adversaries.
His second ability, Fate Piercer, applies Rupture to his attacks that disable enemy HP regeneration. Furthermore, if he attacks a single enemy, his damage will be increased by 75%, making him great against bosses.
Since Chulainn’s main asset is applying Rupture to enemies while ignoring their dodge chances, you may want to prioritize SPA reduction. This makes Traits like Monarch, Swift, Ethereal, and Solar particularly suitable for this character.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to get Cu Chulainn in Anime Vanguards
Cu Chulainn can be obtained as a Mythic unit from the Special Summon banner.
What is Cu Chulainn’s specialty in Anime Vanguards?
Cu Chulainn’s specialty is the ability to inflict Rupture onto enemies while ignoring their dodge chances.
What is the best Trait for Cu Chulainn in Anime Vanguards?
The best Trait for Cu Chulainn is Ethereal, which increases Damage by 20%, and Range by 5%, while reducing SPA by 20%.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024