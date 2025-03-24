Cults Curse Fisch guide

The Cults Curse in Fisch is a limited-time event that can earn you plenty of precious rewards. It is a week-long event that will last from March 22, 2025, to March 29, 2025, and during this period, you can access a hidden location called the Cults Curse to grab some exclusive rewards.

The event is going to end soon, which is why you might want to hurry up and collect the rewards. To help you with that, here's a Cults Curse event guide in Fisch.

How to complete the Cults Curse event in Fisch

Interact with Brother Silas to enter the Cults Curse (Image via Roblox)

The Cults Curse is a global event that can be accessed from Moosewood - the starter island. More specifically, you will find an NPC called Brother Silas on the small adjoining island next to Moosewood. You can interact with them and enter the Cults Curse chamber. If you have a GPS device, you can find this location on the coordinates XYZ: 655, 2130, 16984.

The Cults Curse is a hidden location somewhere far off the game's map. This area has a glowing green pool to collect fish, a board to see event milestones, and an altar to collect rewards. To complete this event, players must catch fish as a whole, and rewards will be unlocked upon reaching a certain milestone in the fishing activity.

For your reference, we have mentioned the milestones and the respective rewards below.

Unlock a Ruiner Dreamer bobber once 7,100,000 fish are collected.

Unlock a Dreamer Revolution title once 35,700,000 fish are collected.

Unlock a Cursed Storm Totem once 142,800,000 fish are collected. Once unlocked, you will have to purchase it for 1,000,000C$. It can be purchased by going to the area on the left side of the milestone count board.

Unlock a Cults Curse Pool once 285,700,000 fish are collected.

Unlock a Cursed Boat once 500,000,000 fish are collected.

You can check the total number of fish collected by looking at the board on the wall. At the time of writing, 471,218,818 fish have already been caught. However, you can collect four out of five rewards from the altar in this Roblox title.

Check out the milestone board to learn how many fish have been collected (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the event quest, you can also complete the Cults Curse bestiary, which consists of eight fish. You can complete the bestiary by catching fish from the Cults Curse Pool, the fourth reward in this event.

Below is a list of all the fish in the bestiary.

Abyssal Maw

Bloodscript Eel

Eldritch Spineback

Hollow Gazer

Profane Ray

The Whispering One

Veilborn Parasite

Wretched Guppy

After completing the Cults Curse bestiary, you will be rewarded with XP and C$ (credits) in abundance.

FAQs

Where is the Cults Curse in Fisch?

You can enter the Cults Curse area by talking to the NPC called Brother Silas on the small island adjacent to Moosewood.

When will the Cults Curse event end in Fisch?

The Cults Curse event will end on March 29, 2025, in this experience.

What is the reward for collecting 500 million fish in Fisch Cults Curse?

Once all the players have collected 500 million fish in Cults Curse, they will be rewarded with a Cursed Boat.

