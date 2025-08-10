Dance for UGC codes (August 2025)

The latest Dance for UGC codes are now available, giving you free items in the game. Dance for UGC is a fun simulation game that makes dancing fun and interactive. You can dance to earn Fame and unlock a wide range of UGC items, each adding style to your virtual wardrobe. By redeeming codes, you can get these exclusive items faster, speed up your progress, and improve your overall gaming experience, helping you stand out as a top player.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Dance for UGC. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Dance for UGC are issued.

All Dance for UGC codes (Active)

Claim free Fame in the game (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of active codes you can redeem for rewards in the Dance for UGC game.

List of active Dance for UGC codes Codes Rewards SummerRain 28,000 Fame Points ShiningDay 27,000 Fame Points Universe 26,000 Fame Points LoveStory 25,000 Fame Points PrismRunwayShow 35,000 Fame Points WelcomeAugust 28,000 Fame Points OOTD 30,000 Fame Points MaybeTomorrow 26,000 Fame Points FourLeafClover 25,000 Fame Points SquaresDream 27,000 Fame Points LuckyShamrock 23,000 Fame Points Race 25,000 Fame Points GoodThing 35,000 Fame Points FlyUp 28,000 Fame Points NeverEndingStory 26,000 Fame Points StartingWithYou 23,000 Fame Points HandsUp 27,000 Fame Points StayPositive 28,000 Fame Points LaunchTime 25,000 Fame Points ToReachYou 30,000 Fame Points BakeCake 25,000 Fame Points IslandDrift 23,000 Fame Points TropicalWave 28,000 Fame Points Sunburst 24,000 Fame Points LemonGlow 23,000 Fame Points ActiveTime 20,000 Fame Points SkyBlue 21,000 Fame Points CitrusSplash 27,000 Fame Points BubbleTide 25,000 Fame Points Buddy 20,000 Fame Points LimeTwist 22,000 Fame Points PotatoChip 24,000 Fame Points OceanBreeze 23,000 Fame Points LittleBoat 25,000 Fame Points AquaDream 30,000 Fame Points LikeHeart 25,000 Fame Points WildFlower 28,000 Fame Points VividRain 17,000 Fame Points CloverField 25,000 Fame Points BubbleGum 22,000 Fame Points CookieCutter 23,000 Fame Points PeachSky 20,000 Fame Points SunnyDaisy 18,000 Fame Points SugarCrush 22,000 Fame Points Released 27,000 Fame Points KnockKnock 22,000 Fame Points KickFlip 18,000 Fame Points WishYouLuck 23,000 Fame Points GrooveOn 20,000 Fame Points NewDrop 25,000 Fame Points NextOn 30,000 Fame Points MintCloud 28,000 Fame Points LilyNest 23,000 Fame Points HatchJoy 25,000 Fame Points AmpOn 24,000 Fame Points HuggingBunny 21,000 Fame Points CarrotDash 24,000 Fame Points PowerUp 25,000 Fame Points EggGlow 22,000 Fame Points BlueMoon 23,000 Fame Points DawnStar 25,000 Fame Points Whiplash 28,000 Fame Points HappyEnding 40,000 Fame Points CuteDino 20,000 Fame Points SpringNest 25,000 Fame Points BackToSchool 23,000 Fame Points WhiteGrape 27,000 Fame Points BreezyDays 20,000 Fame Points HappySprout 25,000 Fame Points MarchMagic 17,000 Fame Points NatureLover 30,000 Fame Points SuperHero 25,000 Fame Points EmeraldGlow 18,000 Fame Points SpringHues 25,000 Fame Points SunshineLullaby 15,000 Fame Points FreshStart 20,000 Fame Points CloverPatch 25,000 Fame Points GreenLuck 15,000 Fame Points RainyDayFun 23,000 Fame Points LuckyCharm 20,000 Fame Points SpringBloom 18,000 Fame Points SweetTogether 25,000 Fame Points LoveInTheAir 20,000 Fame Points BeMineForever 18,000 Fame Points RomanticVibes 30,000 Fame Points LoveBlossom 25,000 Fame Points CupidArrow 20,000 Fame Points ChocolateBox 25,000 Fame Points ValentineCharm 30,000 Fame Points FullMoon 22,000 Fame Points RedRibbon 18,000 Fame Points Marigold 20,000 Fame Points LovelyDay 15,000 Fame Points CandyHeart 30,000 Fame Points SweetCupid 25,000 Fame Points AdoreYouMore 18,000 Fame Points OrangeAde 15,000 Fame Points TwinkleStar 18,000 Fame Points SparklingFrost 25,000 Fame Points JanuaryJoy 20,000 Fame Points PeacefulDay 21,000 Fame Points WithASmile 18,000 Fame Points SnowballMagic 20,000 Fame Points FrostedDream 23,000 Fame Points WinterGlow 15,000 Fame Points HappyMoment 30,000 Fame Points StarryNight 20,000 Fame Points MochaMousse 18,000 Fame Points CozyStart 17,000 Fame Points LilyAndLiffy 20,000 Fame Points WaitingForNew 30,000 Fame Points AreYouReady 18,000 Fame Points HolidayDelight 20,000 Fame Points WinterSmile 13,000 Fame Points FestiveDream 15,000 Fame Points RainbowHeart 25,000 Fame Points MerryChristmas 35,000 Fame Points DreamsComeTrue 15,000 Fame Points Miracle 20,000 Fame Points MustHaveLove 25,000 Fame Points MerryDream 18,000 Fame Points SantaClaus 18,000 Fame Points SnowyFun 27,000 Fame Points GingerBreadMan 20,000 Fame Points MidnightParty 25,000 Fame Points DeliveryBox 15,000 Fame Points Chimney 30,000 Fame Points ChristmasTree 25,000 Fame Points LittleSnowman 18,000 Fame Points WhippingCream 25,000 Fame Points SnowyBliss 15,000 Fame Points StarBells 15,000 Fame Points EternalSnow 30,000 Fame Points CookieHouse 20,000 Fame Points WinterTime 23,000 Fame Points SnowySerenade 15,000 Fame Points CandyCane 20,000 Fame Points HotChocolate 25,000 Fame Points SnowReindeer 18,000 Fame Points WinterWonder 15,000 Fame Points DecemberDelight 20,000 Fame Points LoveLetter 25,000 Fame Points MyWill 30,000 Fame Points PanCakes 20,000 Fame Points HomeSweetHome 25,000 Fame Points ThankfulSmile 15,000 Fame Points ShiningHeart 23,000 Fame Points HappyTogether 18,000 Fame Points HelloYesterday 20,000 Fame Points Maronnie 13,000 Fame Points TimeLapse 30,000 Fame Points SnowFlower 25,000 Fame Points LeftAndRight 18,000 Fame Points TheNutcracker 15,000 Fame Points Memories 20,000 Fame Points TeddyBear 25,000 Fame Points AutumnColors 15,000 Fame Points WoofWoof 18,000 Fame Points Breeze 27,000 Fame Points RainbowUnicorn 20,000 Fame Points MerryGoRound 25,000 Fame Points Silhouette 15,000 Fame Points GreenFrog 30,000 Fame Points Reminiscence 25,000 Fame Points PeachBlossoms 18,000 Fame Points Playmate 25,000 Fame Points StarBubble 15,000 Fame Points ThankfulThoughts 20,000 Fame Points Twilight 25,000 Fame Points HarvestHaven 15,000 Fame Points AcornTree 23,000 Fame Points HappyHalloween 18,000 Fame Points RememberMe 20,000 Fame Points PumpkinGlow 13,000 Fame Points WorldHorizon 30,000 Fame Points HappyForever 25,000 Fame Points LunarEclipse 18,000 Fame Points GhostlyGlow 15,000 Fame Points BatAura 20,000 Fame Points LoveSome 25,000 Fame Points DevilLord 15,000 Fame Points GoodLuck 18,000 Fame Points BumbleBee 27,000 Fame Points LittleTeapot 20,000 Fame Points StayTogether 25,000 Fame Points Daystar 15,000 Fame Points StrawberryJam 30,000 Fame Points MagicDragon 25,000 Fame Points MyBalloon 18,000 Fame Points SparklesButterflies 20,000 Fame Points ComeFollow 20,000 Fame Points DoReMe 15,000 Fame Points SpookySeason 30,000 Fame Points SkyLine 20,000 Fame Points PumpkinPie 23,000 Fame Points CupCakes 15,000 Fame Points NewFuture 20,000 Fame Points InTheDark 25,000 Fame Points TrustMe 18,000 Fame Points HowSweet 15,000 Fame Points BuddyBuddy 20,000 Fame Points CommonDaisy 25,000 Fame Points MyWorld 35,000 Fame Points CrayonsDrawing 20,000 Fame Points AttentionPlease 18,000 Fame Points BlueBird 15,000 Fame Points FairytaleBook 23,000 Fame Points CozyDelight 18,000 Fame Points Kindergarden 20,000 Fame Points CrispLeaves 13,000 Fame Points JellyFish 30,000 Fame Points PinkCloud 25,000 Fame Points GrilledCheese 18,000 Fame Points FruitGems 15,000 Fame Points CampingTrip 20,000 Fame Points PeppermintCandy 25,000 Fame Points FallMagic 15,000 Fame Points DancingCats 18,000 Fame Points AutumnSpray 27,000 Fame Point LunchBox 20,000 Fame Points HarvestMoon 25,000 Fame Points AutumnGlow 15,000 Fame Points FreshSweet 30,000 Fame Points EggSandwich 25,000 Fame Points Kidding 18,000 Fame Points TimeToLove 25,000 Fame Points SoulMate 15,000 Fame Points MissingYou 20,000 Fame Points TwistDance 25,000 Fame Points CreamSoda 15,000 Fame Points TeaTime 23,000 Fame Points MorningSun 18,000 Fame Points LittleSummer 20,000 Fame Points ShootingStars 13,000 Fame Points CoconutMilk 30,000 Fame Points CookieMonster 25,000 Fame Points DancingWithMe 18,000 Fame Points BounceBall 15,000 Fame Points PaperPlane 20,000 Fame Points HeadBand 25,000 Fame Points SchoolUniform 15,000 Fame Points StartToShine 18,000 Fame Points RoundAndRound 27,000 Fame Points ReallyLikeYou 20,000 Fame Points LovePotion 25,000 Fame Points StepForward 15,000 Fame Points SuperBoard 30,000 Fame Points BraveHeart 25,000 Fame Points SummerTime 18,000 Fame Points BoomBoom 25,000 Fame Points MidnightDream 15,000 Fame Points BaseballGame 15,000 Fame Points SherbetLemon 30,000 Fame Points BunnyBaby 20,000 Fame Points FunnySong 23,000 Fame Points SummerSmile 15,000 Fame Points OceanSpray 20,000 Fame Points TropicalTreat 25,000 Fame Points HeatHeaven 18,000 Fame Points WaterPark 15,000 Fame Points SunnyDelight 20,000 Fame Points RedApple 25,000 Fame Points AugustMagic 35,000 Fame Points SummerCamp 20,000 Fame Points BlushingRose 25,000 Fame Points MapleWalnut 15,000 Fame Points HappyHearts 23,000 Fame Points Honeycomb 18,000 Fame Points SunnySmiles 20,000 Fame Points MagicMoment 13,000 Fame Points PeanutButter 30,000 Fame Points Vacation 25,000 Fame Points GiraffeWorld 18,000 Fame Points Ponytail 20,000 Fame Points PlayWithMe 20,000 Fame Points CottonCandy 25,000 Fame Points HelloWorld 15,000 Fame Points EnjoyYourDay 18,000 Fame Points CaramelPudding 27,000 Fame Points SingAgain 20,000 Fame Points SpikeyBuns 25,000 Fame Points CuddlyToy 15,000 Fame Points FlowerBead 30,000 Fame Points Armageddon 25,000 Fame Points DenimSkirt 18,000 Fame Points TenMinutes 25,000 Fame Points CutePopsicle 15,000 Fame Points LuckySeven 25,000 Fame Points RightNow 25,000 Fame Points SheepPlushie 30,000 Fame Points Espresso 18,000 Fame Points ABCD 15,000 Fame Points RunRun 25,000 Fame Points HowSweet 20,000 Fame Points MelodyMist 35,000 Fame Points HeartBaby 15,000 Fame Points Fantasia 18,000 Fame Points KingsNQueens 27,000 Fame Points TikTakTok 20,000 Fame Points GoodDay 25,000 Fame Points Flowering 15,000 Fame Points CreamCheese 30,000 Fame Points WhisperWaltz 30,000 Fame Points ClassicWaffle 25,000 Fame Points MellowMoods 18,000 Fame Points HappyNow 25,000 Fame Points AdoreYou 15,000 Fame Points WatermelonSugar 20,000 Fame Points IceCream 30,000 Fame Points DecoraGlasses 25,000 Fame Points CreamBubble 18,000 Fame Points ByYourSide 20,000 Fame Points WannaBe 35,000 Fame Points SummerWars 30,000 Fame Points RainbowFlower 25,000 Fame Points FunkyPink 20,000 Fame Points MessyBun 30,000 Fame Points LaceMaid 18,000 Fame Points HeatWaves 25,000 Fame Points RaisedPeach 35,000 Fame Points PuddlePuzzle 20,000 Fame Points YummyYummy 15,000 Fame Points SeeYouAgain 30,000 Fame Points LuckySyndrome 25,000 Fame Points Diamonds 35,000 Fame Points Y2KStar 30,000 Fame Points WaterGun 15,000 Fame Points CutePreppyCharm 20,000 Fame Points SummerSailor 25,000 Fame Points LemonLace 35,000 Fame Points RuffleStrawHat 20,000 Fame Points GingerGem 15,000 Fame Points Blueming 25,000 Fame Points CloverSprout 30,000 Fame Points HoneyHug 23,000 Fame Points CheerUp 35,000 Fame Points BubblegumBlast 20,000 Fame Points TimeofOurLife 13,000 Fame Points GothicLace 30,000 Fame Points ChibiDollBear 25,000 Fame Points HeartPattern 18,000 Fame Points BeautifulThings 15,000 Fame Points SparkleSunrise 20,000 Fame Points Congratulations 25,000 Fame Points SiameseCat 35,000 Fame Points YesOrNo 30,000 Fame Points SweetDreams 20,000 Fame Points SpringBreath 18,000 Fame Points BunnyFloaty 23,000 Fame Points SunnyDays 15,000 Fame Points HelloMay 20,000 Fame Points WaitingForSummer 45,000 Fame Points ChickenNugget 30,000 Fame Points PinkBunny 35,000 Fame Points Sunshine 25,000 Fame Points FluffyKitty 30,000 Fame Points LuckyClover 45,000 Fame Points PuppyLove 35,000 Fame Points LemonTree 30,000 Fame Points FlyToHigh 35,000 Fame Points Paradise 30,000 Fame Points Moonlight 25,000 Fame Points RollCake 35,000 Fame Points ChocolateDrive 40,000 Fame Points FirstLove 30,000 Fame Points AllNight 35,000 Fame Points GoodFeeling 25,000 Fame Points OffTheRecord 35,000 Fame Points GiveLove 40,000 Fame Points ShiningBright 35,000 Fame Points MyWonderland 30,000 Fame Points DiveIntoShine 40,000 Fame Points Sunflower 35,000 Fame Points BubblePop 30,000 Fame Points ApplePie 25,000 Fame Points Butterfly 30,000 Fame Points SpringDrizzle 35,000 Fame Points LetsGoPicnic 30,000 Fame Points HappySpring 35,000 Fame Points HelloApril 30,000 Fame Point AprilFoolsDay 40,000 Fame Points EasterEgg 50,000 Fame Points BunnyHop 30,000 Fame Points GiftBasket 35,000 Fame Points CheeseTabby 25,000 Fame Points KawaiiKitty 30,000 Fame Points WayForLove 30,000 Fame Points EggChickChicken 35,000 Fame Points Forsythia 30,000 Fame Points CherryBlossom 35,000 Fame Points Kitten 30,000 Fame Points BunnyBunny 37,373 Fame Points CuteAnimals 35,000 Fame Points YouGuys 45,000 Fame Points Queen 30,000 Fame Points Lavender 35,000 Fame Points Lily 30,000 Fame Points DeadBear 50,000 Fame Points CandyDate 35,000 Fame Points LittleStar 40,000 Fame Points Spotyyyy 30,000 Fame Points EggSalad 55,000 Fame Points Omelette 35,000 Fame Points FollowLily 30,000 Fame Points CutePomPom 30,000 Fame Points EggRecipe 35,000 Fame Points Tomato 40,000 Fame Points BlackHeart 50,000 Fame Points Cucumber 30,000 Fame Points Avocado 30,000 Fame Points Apple 45,000 Fame Points ShyBearFriend 30,000 Fame Points ThirtyThousand 30,000 Fame Points Imagine 33,333 Fame Points LittleYellowBunny 40,000 Fame Points PepperoniPizza 30,000 Fame Points FavoritePizza 50,000 Fame Points LemonCake 30,000 Fame Points StrawberryStripe 35,000 Fame Points CheeseCake 30,000 Fame Points CarrotCake 25,000 Fame Points Y2KParty 35,000 Fame Points Bagel 30,000 Fame Points BreadAndCake 50,000 Fame Points WhatsYourMeal 35,000 Fame Points HappyValentine 40,000 Fame Points GiveChoco 30,000 Fame Points LoveAll 35,000 Fame Points LoveSoSweet 45,000 Fame Points InputCode 30,000 Fame Points TrueOrFalse 30,000 Fame Points GoodMorning 35,000 Fame Points PondStore 50,000 Fame Points FollowingDFU 40,000 Fame Points FavoriteDFU 35,000 Fame Points BeAFriend 30,000 Fame Points CloserThanThis 40,000 Fame Points GetAGuitar 45,000 Fame Points WelcomeFebruary 30,000 Fame Points GoodByeJanuary 40,000 Fame Points BeThereForMe 30,000 Fame Points PerfectNight 35,000 Fame Points HelloFriends 40,000 Fame Points FeelingGood 40,000 Fame Points NumberOne 35,000 Fame Points SuperShy 50,000 Fame Points FirstUpdate 35,000 Fame Points BeFamous 25,000 Fame Points RewardForShutDown 40,000 Fame Points LuckyDay 45,000 Fame Points MusicIsMyLife 30,000 Fame Points WelcomeCelebrities 30,000 Fame Points

Inactive Dance for UGC codes

Here is a list of expired codes for Dance for UGC for your reference.

List of inactive Dance for UGC codes Codes Rewards LetsDance 30,000 Fame Points ThanksForPlay 50,000 Fame Points

Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Dance for UGC codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to redeem your rewards using a code:

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for "Dance for UGC" and click on the game's thumbnail. Enter the game lobby. Locate the Codes icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Enter your code and click the Redeem button.

A confirmation message will appear, showing the item name and quantity added instantly to your account and ready for use.

Why are codes important in Dance for UGC?

Codes are a great way to earn free in-game rewards, primarily Fame Points. Once redeemed, these points can be used to purchase a wide variety of UGC items ranging from trendy hats and shirts to unique shoes, toys, and headbands.

Dance for UGC code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Manually typing codes can lead to errors due to extra spaces, incorrect capitalization, or typos. To avoid this, simply copy the code directly from the source and paste it into the redemption box in the game. This ensures accuracy and increases the chances of a successful redemption.

Where to find the latest codes in Dance for UGC

Discord link (Image via Discord)

To stay up to date with the latest codes in Dance for UGC, regularly visit the game’s official Roblox page. For early code drops, real-time updates, and exclusive announcements, be sure to join the official Discord server and follow @lily_liffy on X.com.

FAQs on Dance for UGC codes

Are Dance for UGC codes important?

While they are not essential, codes are definitely helpful, especially for new players who want to level up quickly.

When do codes expire in Dance for UGC?

Currently, there’s no official update on code expiration times. Some codes may stay active for a while, while others might be available for a limited time only, especially during special events or promotions.

When are the next Dance for UGC codes coming?

New codes are released every other day.

