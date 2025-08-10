  • home icon
Dance for UGC codes (August 2025)

By Benny Sagayarajan
Published Aug 10, 2025 11:50 GMT
Grab free rewards (Image via Roblox)
The latest Dance for UGC codes are now available, giving you free items in the game. Dance for UGC is a fun simulation game that makes dancing fun and interactive. You can dance to earn Fame and unlock a wide range of UGC items, each adding style to your virtual wardrobe. By redeeming codes, you can get these exclusive items faster, speed up your progress, and improve your overall gaming experience, helping you stand out as a top player.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Dance for UGC. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Dance for UGC are issued.

All Dance for UGC codes (Active)

Claim free Fame in the game (Image via Roblox)
Here is the list of active codes you can redeem for rewards in the Dance for UGC game.

also-read-trending Trending
List of active Dance for UGC codes
CodesRewards
SummerRain28,000 Fame Points
ShiningDay27,000 Fame Points
Universe26,000 Fame Points
LoveStory25,000 Fame Points
PrismRunwayShow35,000 Fame Points
WelcomeAugust28,000 Fame Points
OOTD30,000 Fame Points
MaybeTomorrow26,000 Fame Points
FourLeafClover25,000 Fame Points
SquaresDream27,000 Fame Points
LuckyShamrock23,000 Fame Points
Race25,000 Fame Points
GoodThing35,000 Fame Points
FlyUp28,000 Fame Points
NeverEndingStory26,000 Fame Points
StartingWithYou23,000 Fame Points
HandsUp27,000 Fame Points
StayPositive28,000 Fame Points
LaunchTime25,000 Fame Points
ToReachYou30,000 Fame Points
BakeCake25,000 Fame Points
IslandDrift23,000 Fame Points
TropicalWave28,000 Fame Points
Sunburst24,000 Fame Points
LemonGlow23,000 Fame Points
ActiveTime20,000 Fame Points
SkyBlue21,000 Fame Points
CitrusSplash27,000 Fame Points
BubbleTide25,000 Fame Points
Buddy20,000 Fame Points
LimeTwist22,000 Fame Points
PotatoChip24,000 Fame Points
OceanBreeze23,000 Fame Points
LittleBoat25,000 Fame Points
AquaDream30,000 Fame Points
LikeHeart25,000 Fame Points
WildFlower28,000 Fame Points
VividRain17,000 Fame Points
CloverField25,000 Fame Points
BubbleGum22,000 Fame Points
CookieCutter23,000 Fame Points
PeachSky20,000 Fame Points
SunnyDaisy18,000 Fame Points
SugarCrush22,000 Fame Points
Released27,000 Fame Points
KnockKnock22,000 Fame Points
KickFlip18,000 Fame Points
WishYouLuck23,000 Fame Points
GrooveOn20,000 Fame Points
NewDrop25,000 Fame Points
NextOn30,000 Fame Points
MintCloud28,000 Fame Points
LilyNest23,000 Fame Points
HatchJoy25,000 Fame Points
AmpOn24,000 Fame Points
HuggingBunny21,000 Fame Points
CarrotDash24,000 Fame Points
PowerUp25,000 Fame Points
EggGlow22,000 Fame Points
BlueMoon23,000 Fame Points
DawnStar25,000 Fame Points
Whiplash28,000 Fame Points
HappyEnding40,000 Fame Points
CuteDino20,000 Fame Points
SpringNest25,000 Fame Points
BackToSchool23,000 Fame Points
WhiteGrape27,000 Fame Points
BreezyDays20,000 Fame Points
HappySprout25,000 Fame Points
MarchMagic17,000 Fame Points
NatureLover30,000 Fame Points
SuperHero25,000 Fame Points
EmeraldGlow18,000 Fame Points
SpringHues25,000 Fame Points
SunshineLullaby15,000 Fame Points
FreshStart20,000 Fame Points
CloverPatch25,000 Fame Points
GreenLuck15,000 Fame Points
RainyDayFun23,000 Fame Points
LuckyCharm20,000 Fame Points
SpringBloom18,000 Fame Points
SweetTogether25,000 Fame Points
LoveInTheAir20,000 Fame Points
BeMineForever18,000 Fame Points
RomanticVibes30,000 Fame Points
LoveBlossom25,000 Fame Points
CupidArrow20,000 Fame Points
ChocolateBox25,000 Fame Points
ValentineCharm30,000 Fame Points
FullMoon22,000 Fame Points
RedRibbon18,000 Fame Points
Marigold20,000 Fame Points
LovelyDay15,000 Fame Points
CandyHeart30,000 Fame Points
SweetCupid25,000 Fame Points
AdoreYouMore18,000 Fame Points
OrangeAde15,000 Fame Points
TwinkleStar18,000 Fame Points
SparklingFrost25,000 Fame Points
JanuaryJoy20,000 Fame Points
PeacefulDay21,000 Fame Points
WithASmile18,000 Fame Points
SnowballMagic20,000 Fame Points
FrostedDream23,000 Fame Points
WinterGlow15,000 Fame Points
HappyMoment30,000 Fame Points
StarryNight20,000 Fame Points
MochaMousse18,000 Fame Points
CozyStart17,000 Fame Points
LilyAndLiffy20,000 Fame Points
WaitingForNew30,000 Fame Points
AreYouReady18,000 Fame Points
HolidayDelight20,000 Fame Points
WinterSmile13,000 Fame Points
FestiveDream15,000 Fame Points
RainbowHeart25,000 Fame Points
MerryChristmas35,000 Fame Points
DreamsComeTrue15,000 Fame Points
Miracle20,000 Fame Points
MustHaveLove25,000 Fame Points
MerryDream18,000 Fame Points
SantaClaus18,000 Fame Points
SnowyFun27,000 Fame Points
GingerBreadMan20,000 Fame Points
MidnightParty25,000 Fame Points
DeliveryBox15,000 Fame Points
Chimney30,000 Fame Points
ChristmasTree25,000 Fame Points
LittleSnowman18,000 Fame Points
WhippingCream25,000 Fame Points
SnowyBliss15,000 Fame Points
StarBells15,000 Fame Points
EternalSnow30,000 Fame Points
CookieHouse20,000 Fame Points
WinterTime23,000 Fame Points
SnowySerenade15,000 Fame Points
CandyCane20,000 Fame Points
HotChocolate25,000 Fame Points
SnowReindeer18,000 Fame Points
WinterWonder15,000 Fame Points
DecemberDelight20,000 Fame Points
LoveLetter25,000 Fame Points
MyWill30,000 Fame Points
PanCakes20,000 Fame Points
HomeSweetHome25,000 Fame Points
ThankfulSmile15,000 Fame Points
ShiningHeart23,000 Fame Points
HappyTogether18,000 Fame Points
HelloYesterday20,000 Fame Points
Maronnie13,000 Fame Points
TimeLapse30,000 Fame Points
SnowFlower25,000 Fame Points
LeftAndRight18,000 Fame Points
TheNutcracker15,000 Fame Points
Memories20,000 Fame Points
TeddyBear25,000 Fame Points
AutumnColors15,000 Fame Points
WoofWoof18,000 Fame Points
Breeze27,000 Fame Points
RainbowUnicorn20,000 Fame Points
MerryGoRound25,000 Fame Points
Silhouette15,000 Fame Points
GreenFrog30,000 Fame Points
Reminiscence25,000 Fame Points
PeachBlossoms18,000 Fame Points
Playmate25,000 Fame Points
StarBubble15,000 Fame Points
ThankfulThoughts20,000 Fame Points
Twilight25,000 Fame Points
HarvestHaven15,000 Fame Points
AcornTree23,000 Fame Points
HappyHalloween18,000 Fame Points
RememberMe20,000 Fame Points
PumpkinGlow13,000 Fame Points
WorldHorizon30,000 Fame Points
HappyForever25,000 Fame Points
LunarEclipse18,000 Fame Points
GhostlyGlow15,000 Fame Points
BatAura20,000 Fame Points
LoveSome25,000 Fame Points
DevilLord15,000 Fame Points
GoodLuck18,000 Fame Points
BumbleBee27,000 Fame Points
LittleTeapot20,000 Fame Points
StayTogether25,000 Fame Points
Daystar15,000 Fame Points
StrawberryJam30,000 Fame Points
MagicDragon25,000 Fame Points
MyBalloon18,000 Fame Points
SparklesButterflies20,000 Fame Points
ComeFollow20,000 Fame Points
DoReMe15,000 Fame Points
SpookySeason30,000 Fame Points
SkyLine20,000 Fame Points
PumpkinPie23,000 Fame Points
CupCakes15,000 Fame Points
NewFuture20,000 Fame Points
InTheDark25,000 Fame Points
TrustMe18,000 Fame Points
HowSweet15,000 Fame Points
BuddyBuddy20,000 Fame Points
CommonDaisy25,000 Fame Points
MyWorld35,000 Fame Points
CrayonsDrawing20,000 Fame Points
AttentionPlease18,000 Fame Points
BlueBird15,000 Fame Points
FairytaleBook23,000 Fame Points
CozyDelight18,000 Fame Points
Kindergarden20,000 Fame Points
CrispLeaves13,000 Fame Points
JellyFish30,000 Fame Points
PinkCloud25,000 Fame Points
GrilledCheese18,000 Fame Points
FruitGems15,000 Fame Points
CampingTrip20,000 Fame Points
PeppermintCandy25,000 Fame Points
FallMagic15,000 Fame Points
DancingCats18,000 Fame Points
AutumnSpray27,000 Fame Point
LunchBox20,000 Fame Points
HarvestMoon25,000 Fame Points
AutumnGlow15,000 Fame Points
FreshSweet30,000 Fame Points
EggSandwich25,000 Fame Points
Kidding18,000 Fame Points
TimeToLove25,000 Fame Points
SoulMate15,000 Fame Points
MissingYou20,000 Fame Points
TwistDance25,000 Fame Points
CreamSoda15,000 Fame Points
TeaTime23,000 Fame Points
MorningSun18,000 Fame Points
LittleSummer20,000 Fame Points
ShootingStars13,000 Fame Points
CoconutMilk30,000 Fame Points
CookieMonster25,000 Fame Points
DancingWithMe18,000 Fame Points
BounceBall15,000 Fame Points
PaperPlane20,000 Fame Points
HeadBand25,000 Fame Points
SchoolUniform15,000 Fame Points
StartToShine18,000 Fame Points
RoundAndRound27,000 Fame Points
ReallyLikeYou20,000 Fame Points
LovePotion25,000 Fame Points
StepForward15,000 Fame Points
SuperBoard30,000 Fame Points
BraveHeart25,000 Fame Points
SummerTime18,000 Fame Points
BoomBoom25,000 Fame Points
MidnightDream15,000 Fame Points
BaseballGame15,000 Fame Points
SherbetLemon30,000 Fame Points
BunnyBaby20,000 Fame Points
FunnySong23,000 Fame Points
SummerSmile15,000 Fame Points
OceanSpray20,000 Fame Points
TropicalTreat25,000 Fame Points
HeatHeaven18,000 Fame Points
WaterPark15,000 Fame Points
SunnyDelight20,000 Fame Points
RedApple25,000 Fame Points
AugustMagic35,000 Fame Points
SummerCamp20,000 Fame Points
BlushingRose25,000 Fame Points
MapleWalnut15,000 Fame Points
HappyHearts23,000 Fame Points
Honeycomb18,000 Fame Points
SunnySmiles20,000 Fame Points
MagicMoment13,000 Fame Points
PeanutButter30,000 Fame Points
Vacation25,000 Fame Points
GiraffeWorld18,000 Fame Points
Ponytail20,000 Fame Points
PlayWithMe20,000 Fame Points
CottonCandy25,000 Fame Points
HelloWorld15,000 Fame Points
EnjoyYourDay18,000 Fame Points
CaramelPudding27,000 Fame Points
SingAgain20,000 Fame Points
SpikeyBuns25,000 Fame Points
CuddlyToy15,000 Fame Points
FlowerBead30,000 Fame Points
Armageddon25,000 Fame Points
DenimSkirt18,000 Fame Points
TenMinutes25,000 Fame Points
CutePopsicle15,000 Fame Points
LuckySeven25,000 Fame Points
RightNow25,000 Fame Points
SheepPlushie30,000 Fame Points
Espresso18,000 Fame Points
ABCD15,000 Fame Points
RunRun25,000 Fame Points
HowSweet20,000 Fame Points
MelodyMist35,000 Fame Points
HeartBaby15,000 Fame Points
Fantasia18,000 Fame Points
KingsNQueens27,000 Fame Points
TikTakTok20,000 Fame Points
GoodDay25,000 Fame Points
Flowering15,000 Fame Points
CreamCheese30,000 Fame Points
WhisperWaltz30,000 Fame Points
ClassicWaffle25,000 Fame Points
MellowMoods18,000 Fame Points
HappyNow25,000 Fame Points
AdoreYou15,000 Fame Points
WatermelonSugar20,000 Fame Points
IceCream30,000 Fame Points
DecoraGlasses25,000 Fame Points
CreamBubble18,000 Fame Points
ByYourSide20,000 Fame Points
WannaBe35,000 Fame Points
SummerWars30,000 Fame Points
RainbowFlower25,000 Fame Points
FunkyPink20,000 Fame Points
MessyBun30,000 Fame Points
LaceMaid18,000 Fame Points
HeatWaves25,000 Fame Points
RaisedPeach35,000 Fame Points
PuddlePuzzle20,000 Fame Points
YummyYummy15,000 Fame Points
SeeYouAgain30,000 Fame Points
LuckySyndrome25,000 Fame Points
Diamonds35,000 Fame Points
Y2KStar30,000 Fame Points
WaterGun15,000 Fame Points
CutePreppyCharm20,000 Fame Points
SummerSailor25,000 Fame Points
LemonLace35,000 Fame Points
RuffleStrawHat20,000 Fame Points
GingerGem15,000 Fame Points
Blueming25,000 Fame Points
CloverSprout30,000 Fame Points
HoneyHug23,000 Fame Points
CheerUp35,000 Fame Points
BubblegumBlast20,000 Fame Points
TimeofOurLife13,000 Fame Points
GothicLace30,000 Fame Points
ChibiDollBear25,000 Fame Points
HeartPattern18,000 Fame Points
BeautifulThings15,000 Fame Points
SparkleSunrise20,000 Fame Points
Congratulations25,000 Fame Points
SiameseCat35,000 Fame Points
YesOrNo30,000 Fame Points
SweetDreams20,000 Fame Points
SpringBreath18,000 Fame Points
BunnyFloaty23,000 Fame Points
SunnyDays15,000 Fame Points
HelloMay20,000 Fame Points
WaitingForSummer45,000 Fame Points
ChickenNugget30,000 Fame Points
PinkBunny35,000 Fame Points
Sunshine25,000 Fame Points
FluffyKitty30,000 Fame Points
LuckyClover45,000 Fame Points
PuppyLove35,000 Fame Points
LemonTree30,000 Fame Points
FlyToHigh35,000 Fame Points
Paradise30,000 Fame Points
Moonlight25,000 Fame Points
RollCake35,000 Fame Points
ChocolateDrive40,000 Fame Points
FirstLove30,000 Fame Points
AllNight35,000 Fame Points
GoodFeeling25,000 Fame Points
OffTheRecord35,000 Fame Points
GiveLove40,000 Fame Points
ShiningBright35,000 Fame Points
MyWonderland30,000 Fame Points
DiveIntoShine40,000 Fame Points
Sunflower35,000 Fame Points
BubblePop30,000 Fame Points
ApplePie25,000 Fame Points
Butterfly30,000 Fame Points
SpringDrizzle35,000 Fame Points
LetsGoPicnic30,000 Fame Points
HappySpring35,000 Fame Points
HelloApril30,000 Fame Point
AprilFoolsDay40,000 Fame Points
EasterEgg50,000 Fame Points
BunnyHop30,000 Fame Points
GiftBasket35,000 Fame Points
CheeseTabby25,000 Fame Points
KawaiiKitty30,000 Fame Points
WayForLove30,000 Fame Points
EggChickChicken35,000 Fame Points
Forsythia30,000 Fame Points
CherryBlossom35,000 Fame Points
Kitten30,000 Fame Points
BunnyBunny37,373 Fame Points
CuteAnimals35,000 Fame Points
YouGuys45,000 Fame Points
Queen30,000 Fame Points
Lavender35,000 Fame Points
Lily30,000 Fame Points
DeadBear50,000 Fame Points
CandyDate35,000 Fame Points
LittleStar40,000 Fame Points
Spotyyyy30,000 Fame Points
EggSalad55,000 Fame Points
Omelette35,000 Fame Points
FollowLily30,000 Fame Points
CutePomPom30,000 Fame Points
EggRecipe35,000 Fame Points
Tomato40,000 Fame Points
BlackHeart50,000 Fame Points
Cucumber30,000 Fame Points
Avocado30,000 Fame Points
Apple45,000 Fame Points
ShyBearFriend30,000 Fame Points
ThirtyThousand30,000 Fame Points
Imagine33,333 Fame Points
LittleYellowBunny40,000 Fame Points
PepperoniPizza30,000 Fame Points
FavoritePizza50,000 Fame Points
LemonCake30,000 Fame Points
StrawberryStripe35,000 Fame Points
CheeseCake30,000 Fame Points
CarrotCake25,000 Fame Points
Y2KParty35,000 Fame Points
Bagel30,000 Fame Points
BreadAndCake50,000 Fame Points
WhatsYourMeal35,000 Fame Points
HappyValentine40,000 Fame Points
GiveChoco30,000 Fame Points
LoveAll35,000 Fame Points
LoveSoSweet45,000 Fame Points
InputCode30,000 Fame Points
TrueOrFalse30,000 Fame Points
GoodMorning35,000 Fame Points
PondStore50,000 Fame Points
FollowingDFU40,000 Fame Points
FavoriteDFU35,000 Fame Points
BeAFriend30,000 Fame Points
CloserThanThis40,000 Fame Points
GetAGuitar45,000 Fame Points
WelcomeFebruary30,000 Fame Points
GoodByeJanuary40,000 Fame Points
BeThereForMe30,000 Fame Points
PerfectNight35,000 Fame Points
HelloFriends40,000 Fame Points
FeelingGood40,000 Fame Points
NumberOne35,000 Fame Points
SuperShy50,000 Fame Points
FirstUpdate35,000 Fame Points
BeFamous25,000 Fame Points
RewardForShutDown40,000 Fame Points
LuckyDay45,000 Fame Points
MusicIsMyLife30,000 Fame Points
WelcomeCelebrities30,000 Fame Points
Inactive Dance for UGC codes

Here is a list of expired codes for Dance for UGC for your reference.

List of inactive Dance for UGC codes
CodesRewards
LetsDance30,000 Fame Points
ThanksForPlay50,000 Fame Points
Also check: Latest Roblox username ideas for new players

How to redeem Dance for UGC codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)
Follow the steps below to redeem your rewards using a code:

  1. Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
  2. Search for "Dance for UGC" and click on the game's thumbnail.
  3. Enter the game lobby.
  4. Locate the Codes icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  5. Enter your code and click the Redeem button.

A confirmation message will appear, showing the item name and quantity added instantly to your account and ready for use.

Why are codes important in Dance for UGC?

Codes are a great way to earn free in-game rewards, primarily Fame Points. Once redeemed, these points can be used to purchase a wide variety of UGC items ranging from trendy hats and shirts to unique shoes, toys, and headbands.

Dance for UGC code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Manually typing codes can lead to errors due to extra spaces, incorrect capitalization, or typos. To avoid this, simply copy the code directly from the source and paste it into the redemption box in the game. This ensures accuracy and increases the chances of a successful redemption.

Where to find the latest codes in Dance for UGC

Discord link (Image via Discord)
To stay up to date with the latest codes in Dance for UGC, regularly visit the game’s official Roblox page. For early code drops, real-time updates, and exclusive announcements, be sure to join the official Discord server and follow @lily_liffy on X.com.

FAQs on Dance for UGC codes

Are Dance for UGC codes important?

While they are not essential, codes are definitely helpful, especially for new players who want to level up quickly.

When do codes expire in Dance for UGC?

Currently, there’s no official update on code expiration times. Some codes may stay active for a while, while others might be available for a limited time only, especially during special events or promotions.

When are the next Dance for UGC codes coming?

New codes are released every other day.

About the author
Benny Sagayarajan

Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
