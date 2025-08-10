Dance for UGC codes (August 2025)

The latest Dance for UGC codes are now available, giving you free items in the game. Dance for UGC is a fun simulation game that makes dancing fun and interactive. You can dance to earn Fame and unlock a wide range of UGC items, each adding style to your virtual wardrobe. By redeeming codes, you can get these exclusive items faster, speed up your progress, and improve your overall gaming experience, helping you stand out as a top player.
All Dance for UGC codes (Active)
Here is the list of active codes you can redeem for rewards in the Dance for UGC game.
List of active Dance for UGC codes
Codes
Rewards
SummerRain
28,000 Fame Points
ShiningDay
27,000 Fame Points
Universe
26,000 Fame Points
LoveStory
25,000 Fame Points
PrismRunwayShow
35,000 Fame Points
WelcomeAugust
28,000 Fame Points
OOTD
30,000 Fame Points
MaybeTomorrow
26,000 Fame Points
FourLeafClover
25,000 Fame Points
SquaresDream
27,000 Fame Points
LuckyShamrock
23,000 Fame Points
Race
25,000 Fame Points
GoodThing
35,000 Fame Points
FlyUp
28,000 Fame Points
NeverEndingStory
26,000 Fame Points
StartingWithYou
23,000 Fame Points
HandsUp
27,000 Fame Points
StayPositive
28,000 Fame Points
LaunchTime
25,000 Fame Points
ToReachYou
30,000 Fame Points
BakeCake
25,000 Fame Points
IslandDrift
23,000 Fame Points
TropicalWave
28,000 Fame Points
Sunburst
24,000 Fame Points
LemonGlow
23,000 Fame Points
ActiveTime
20,000 Fame Points
SkyBlue
21,000 Fame Points
CitrusSplash
27,000 Fame Points
BubbleTide
25,000 Fame Points
Buddy
20,000 Fame Points
LimeTwist
22,000 Fame Points
PotatoChip
24,000 Fame Points
OceanBreeze
23,000 Fame Points
LittleBoat
25,000 Fame Points
AquaDream
30,000 Fame Points
LikeHeart
25,000 Fame Points
WildFlower
28,000 Fame Points
VividRain
17,000 Fame Points
CloverField
25,000 Fame Points
BubbleGum
22,000 Fame Points
CookieCutter
23,000 Fame Points
PeachSky
20,000 Fame Points
SunnyDaisy
18,000 Fame Points
SugarCrush
22,000 Fame Points
Released
27,000 Fame Points
KnockKnock
22,000 Fame Points
KickFlip
18,000 Fame Points
WishYouLuck
23,000 Fame Points
GrooveOn
20,000 Fame Points
NewDrop
25,000 Fame Points
NextOn
30,000 Fame Points
MintCloud
28,000 Fame Points
LilyNest
23,000 Fame Points
HatchJoy
25,000 Fame Points
AmpOn
24,000 Fame Points
HuggingBunny
21,000 Fame Points
CarrotDash
24,000 Fame Points
PowerUp
25,000 Fame Points
EggGlow
22,000 Fame Points
BlueMoon
23,000 Fame Points
DawnStar
25,000 Fame Points
Whiplash
28,000 Fame Points
HappyEnding
40,000 Fame Points
CuteDino
20,000 Fame Points
SpringNest
25,000 Fame Points
BackToSchool
23,000 Fame Points
WhiteGrape
27,000 Fame Points
BreezyDays
20,000 Fame Points
HappySprout
25,000 Fame Points
MarchMagic
17,000 Fame Points
NatureLover
30,000 Fame Points
SuperHero
25,000 Fame Points
EmeraldGlow
18,000 Fame Points
SpringHues
25,000 Fame Points
SunshineLullaby
15,000 Fame Points
FreshStart
20,000 Fame Points
CloverPatch
25,000 Fame Points
GreenLuck
15,000 Fame Points
RainyDayFun
23,000 Fame Points
LuckyCharm
20,000 Fame Points
SpringBloom
18,000 Fame Points
SweetTogether
25,000 Fame Points
LoveInTheAir
20,000 Fame Points
BeMineForever
18,000 Fame Points
RomanticVibes
30,000 Fame Points
LoveBlossom
25,000 Fame Points
CupidArrow
20,000 Fame Points
ChocolateBox
25,000 Fame Points
ValentineCharm
30,000 Fame Points
FullMoon
22,000 Fame Points
RedRibbon
18,000 Fame Points
Marigold
20,000 Fame Points
LovelyDay
15,000 Fame Points
CandyHeart
30,000 Fame Points
SweetCupid
25,000 Fame Points
AdoreYouMore
18,000 Fame Points
OrangeAde
15,000 Fame Points
TwinkleStar
18,000 Fame Points
SparklingFrost
25,000 Fame Points
JanuaryJoy
20,000 Fame Points
PeacefulDay
21,000 Fame Points
WithASmile
18,000 Fame Points
SnowballMagic
20,000 Fame Points
FrostedDream
23,000 Fame Points
WinterGlow
15,000 Fame Points
HappyMoment
30,000 Fame Points
StarryNight
20,000 Fame Points
MochaMousse
18,000 Fame Points
CozyStart
17,000 Fame Points
LilyAndLiffy
20,000 Fame Points
WaitingForNew
30,000 Fame Points
AreYouReady
18,000 Fame Points
HolidayDelight
20,000 Fame Points
WinterSmile
13,000 Fame Points
FestiveDream
15,000 Fame Points
RainbowHeart
25,000 Fame Points
MerryChristmas
35,000 Fame Points
DreamsComeTrue
15,000 Fame Points
Miracle
20,000 Fame Points
MustHaveLove
25,000 Fame Points
MerryDream
18,000 Fame Points
SantaClaus
18,000 Fame Points
SnowyFun
27,000 Fame Points
GingerBreadMan
20,000 Fame Points
MidnightParty
25,000 Fame Points
DeliveryBox
15,000 Fame Points
Chimney
30,000 Fame Points
ChristmasTree
25,000 Fame Points
LittleSnowman
18,000 Fame Points
WhippingCream
25,000 Fame Points
SnowyBliss
15,000 Fame Points
StarBells
15,000 Fame Points
EternalSnow
30,000 Fame Points
CookieHouse
20,000 Fame Points
WinterTime
23,000 Fame Points
SnowySerenade
15,000 Fame Points
CandyCane
20,000 Fame Points
HotChocolate
25,000 Fame Points
SnowReindeer
18,000 Fame Points
WinterWonder
15,000 Fame Points
DecemberDelight
20,000 Fame Points
LoveLetter
25,000 Fame Points
MyWill
30,000 Fame Points
PanCakes
20,000 Fame Points
HomeSweetHome
25,000 Fame Points
ThankfulSmile
15,000 Fame Points
ShiningHeart
23,000 Fame Points
HappyTogether
18,000 Fame Points
HelloYesterday
20,000 Fame Points
Maronnie
13,000 Fame Points
TimeLapse
30,000 Fame Points
SnowFlower
25,000 Fame Points
LeftAndRight
18,000 Fame Points
TheNutcracker
15,000 Fame Points
Memories
20,000 Fame Points
TeddyBear
25,000 Fame Points
AutumnColors
15,000 Fame Points
WoofWoof
18,000 Fame Points
Breeze
27,000 Fame Points
RainbowUnicorn
20,000 Fame Points
MerryGoRound
25,000 Fame Points
Silhouette
15,000 Fame Points
GreenFrog
30,000 Fame Points
Reminiscence
25,000 Fame Points
PeachBlossoms
18,000 Fame Points
Playmate
25,000 Fame Points
StarBubble
15,000 Fame Points
ThankfulThoughts
20,000 Fame Points
Twilight
25,000 Fame Points
HarvestHaven
15,000 Fame Points
AcornTree
23,000 Fame Points
HappyHalloween
18,000 Fame Points
RememberMe
20,000 Fame Points
PumpkinGlow
13,000 Fame Points
WorldHorizon
30,000 Fame Points
HappyForever
25,000 Fame Points
LunarEclipse
18,000 Fame Points
GhostlyGlow
15,000 Fame Points
BatAura
20,000 Fame Points
LoveSome
25,000 Fame Points
DevilLord
15,000 Fame Points
GoodLuck
18,000 Fame Points
BumbleBee
27,000 Fame Points
LittleTeapot
20,000 Fame Points
StayTogether
25,000 Fame Points
Daystar
15,000 Fame Points
StrawberryJam
30,000 Fame Points
MagicDragon
25,000 Fame Points
MyBalloon
18,000 Fame Points
SparklesButterflies
20,000 Fame Points
ComeFollow
20,000 Fame Points
DoReMe
15,000 Fame Points
SpookySeason
30,000 Fame Points
SkyLine
20,000 Fame Points
PumpkinPie
23,000 Fame Points
CupCakes
15,000 Fame Points
NewFuture
20,000 Fame Points
InTheDark
25,000 Fame Points
TrustMe
18,000 Fame Points
HowSweet
15,000 Fame Points
BuddyBuddy
20,000 Fame Points
CommonDaisy
25,000 Fame Points
MyWorld
35,000 Fame Points
CrayonsDrawing
20,000 Fame Points
AttentionPlease
18,000 Fame Points
BlueBird
15,000 Fame Points
FairytaleBook
23,000 Fame Points
CozyDelight
18,000 Fame Points
Kindergarden
20,000 Fame Points
CrispLeaves
13,000 Fame Points
JellyFish
30,000 Fame Points
PinkCloud
25,000 Fame Points
GrilledCheese
18,000 Fame Points
FruitGems
15,000 Fame Points
CampingTrip
20,000 Fame Points
PeppermintCandy
25,000 Fame Points
FallMagic
15,000 Fame Points
DancingCats
18,000 Fame Points
AutumnSpray
27,000 Fame Point
LunchBox
20,000 Fame Points
HarvestMoon
25,000 Fame Points
AutumnGlow
15,000 Fame Points
FreshSweet
30,000 Fame Points
EggSandwich
25,000 Fame Points
Kidding
18,000 Fame Points
TimeToLove
25,000 Fame Points
SoulMate
15,000 Fame Points
MissingYou
20,000 Fame Points
TwistDance
25,000 Fame Points
CreamSoda
15,000 Fame Points
TeaTime
23,000 Fame Points
MorningSun
18,000 Fame Points
LittleSummer
20,000 Fame Points
ShootingStars
13,000 Fame Points
CoconutMilk
30,000 Fame Points
CookieMonster
25,000 Fame Points
DancingWithMe
18,000 Fame Points
BounceBall
15,000 Fame Points
PaperPlane
20,000 Fame Points
HeadBand
25,000 Fame Points
SchoolUniform
15,000 Fame Points
StartToShine
18,000 Fame Points
RoundAndRound
27,000 Fame Points
ReallyLikeYou
20,000 Fame Points
LovePotion
25,000 Fame Points
StepForward
15,000 Fame Points
SuperBoard
30,000 Fame Points
BraveHeart
25,000 Fame Points
SummerTime
18,000 Fame Points
BoomBoom
25,000 Fame Points
MidnightDream
15,000 Fame Points
BaseballGame
15,000 Fame Points
SherbetLemon
30,000 Fame Points
BunnyBaby
20,000 Fame Points
FunnySong
23,000 Fame Points
SummerSmile
15,000 Fame Points
OceanSpray
20,000 Fame Points
TropicalTreat
25,000 Fame Points
HeatHeaven
18,000 Fame Points
WaterPark
15,000 Fame Points
SunnyDelight
20,000 Fame Points
RedApple
25,000 Fame Points
AugustMagic
35,000 Fame Points
SummerCamp
20,000 Fame Points
BlushingRose
25,000 Fame Points
MapleWalnut
15,000 Fame Points
HappyHearts
23,000 Fame Points
Honeycomb
18,000 Fame Points
SunnySmiles
20,000 Fame Points
MagicMoment
13,000 Fame Points
PeanutButter
30,000 Fame Points
Vacation
25,000 Fame Points
GiraffeWorld
18,000 Fame Points
Ponytail
20,000 Fame Points
PlayWithMe
20,000 Fame Points
CottonCandy
25,000 Fame Points
HelloWorld
15,000 Fame Points
EnjoyYourDay
18,000 Fame Points
CaramelPudding
27,000 Fame Points
SingAgain
20,000 Fame Points
SpikeyBuns
25,000 Fame Points
CuddlyToy
15,000 Fame Points
FlowerBead
30,000 Fame Points
Armageddon
25,000 Fame Points
DenimSkirt
18,000 Fame Points
TenMinutes
25,000 Fame Points
CutePopsicle
15,000 Fame Points
LuckySeven
25,000 Fame Points
RightNow
25,000 Fame Points
SheepPlushie
30,000 Fame Points
Espresso
18,000 Fame Points
ABCD
15,000 Fame Points
RunRun
25,000 Fame Points
HowSweet
20,000 Fame Points
MelodyMist
35,000 Fame Points
HeartBaby
15,000 Fame Points
Fantasia
18,000 Fame Points
KingsNQueens
27,000 Fame Points
TikTakTok
20,000 Fame Points
GoodDay
25,000 Fame Points
Flowering
15,000 Fame Points
CreamCheese
30,000 Fame Points
WhisperWaltz
30,000 Fame Points
ClassicWaffle
25,000 Fame Points
MellowMoods
18,000 Fame Points
HappyNow
25,000 Fame Points
AdoreYou
15,000 Fame Points
WatermelonSugar
20,000 Fame Points
IceCream
30,000 Fame Points
DecoraGlasses
25,000 Fame Points
CreamBubble
18,000 Fame Points
ByYourSide
20,000 Fame Points
WannaBe
35,000 Fame Points
SummerWars
30,000 Fame Points
RainbowFlower
25,000 Fame Points
FunkyPink
20,000 Fame Points
MessyBun
30,000 Fame Points
LaceMaid
18,000 Fame Points
HeatWaves
25,000 Fame Points
RaisedPeach
35,000 Fame Points
PuddlePuzzle
20,000 Fame Points
YummyYummy
15,000 Fame Points
SeeYouAgain
30,000 Fame Points
LuckySyndrome
25,000 Fame Points
Diamonds
35,000 Fame Points
Y2KStar
30,000 Fame Points
WaterGun
15,000 Fame Points
CutePreppyCharm
20,000 Fame Points
SummerSailor
25,000 Fame Points
LemonLace
35,000 Fame Points
RuffleStrawHat
20,000 Fame Points
GingerGem
15,000 Fame Points
Blueming
25,000 Fame Points
CloverSprout
30,000 Fame Points
HoneyHug
23,000 Fame Points
CheerUp
35,000 Fame Points
BubblegumBlast
20,000 Fame Points
TimeofOurLife
13,000 Fame Points
GothicLace
30,000 Fame Points
ChibiDollBear
25,000 Fame Points
HeartPattern
18,000 Fame Points
BeautifulThings
15,000 Fame Points
SparkleSunrise
20,000 Fame Points
Congratulations
25,000 Fame Points
SiameseCat
35,000 Fame Points
YesOrNo
30,000 Fame Points
SweetDreams
20,000 Fame Points
SpringBreath
18,000 Fame Points
BunnyFloaty
23,000 Fame Points
SunnyDays
15,000 Fame Points
HelloMay
20,000 Fame Points
WaitingForSummer
45,000 Fame Points
ChickenNugget
30,000 Fame Points
PinkBunny
35,000 Fame Points
Sunshine
25,000 Fame Points
FluffyKitty
30,000 Fame Points
LuckyClover
45,000 Fame Points
PuppyLove
35,000 Fame Points
LemonTree
30,000 Fame Points
FlyToHigh
35,000 Fame Points
Paradise
30,000 Fame Points
Moonlight
25,000 Fame Points
RollCake
35,000 Fame Points
ChocolateDrive
40,000 Fame Points
FirstLove
30,000 Fame Points
AllNight
35,000 Fame Points
GoodFeeling
25,000 Fame Points
OffTheRecord
35,000 Fame Points
GiveLove
40,000 Fame Points
ShiningBright
35,000 Fame Points
MyWonderland
30,000 Fame Points
DiveIntoShine
40,000 Fame Points
Sunflower
35,000 Fame Points
BubblePop
30,000 Fame Points
ApplePie
25,000 Fame Points
Butterfly
30,000 Fame Points
SpringDrizzle
35,000 Fame Points
LetsGoPicnic
30,000 Fame Points
HappySpring
35,000 Fame Points
HelloApril
30,000 Fame Point
AprilFoolsDay
40,000 Fame Points
EasterEgg
50,000 Fame Points
BunnyHop
30,000 Fame Points
GiftBasket
35,000 Fame Points
CheeseTabby
25,000 Fame Points
KawaiiKitty
30,000 Fame Points
WayForLove
30,000 Fame Points
EggChickChicken
35,000 Fame Points
Forsythia
30,000 Fame Points
CherryBlossom
35,000 Fame Points
Kitten
30,000 Fame Points
BunnyBunny
37,373 Fame Points
CuteAnimals
35,000 Fame Points
YouGuys
45,000 Fame Points
Queen
30,000 Fame Points
Lavender
35,000 Fame Points
Lily
30,000 Fame Points
DeadBear
50,000 Fame Points
CandyDate
35,000 Fame Points
LittleStar
40,000 Fame Points
Spotyyyy
30,000 Fame Points
EggSalad
55,000 Fame Points
Omelette
35,000 Fame Points
FollowLily
30,000 Fame Points
CutePomPom
30,000 Fame Points
EggRecipe
35,000 Fame Points
Tomato
40,000 Fame Points
BlackHeart
50,000 Fame Points
Cucumber
30,000 Fame Points
Avocado
30,000 Fame Points
Apple
45,000 Fame Points
ShyBearFriend
30,000 Fame Points
ThirtyThousand
30,000 Fame Points
Imagine
33,333 Fame Points
LittleYellowBunny
40,000 Fame Points
PepperoniPizza
30,000 Fame Points
FavoritePizza
50,000 Fame Points
LemonCake
30,000 Fame Points
StrawberryStripe
35,000 Fame Points
CheeseCake
30,000 Fame Points
CarrotCake
25,000 Fame Points
Y2KParty
35,000 Fame Points
Bagel
30,000 Fame Points
BreadAndCake
50,000 Fame Points
WhatsYourMeal
35,000 Fame Points
HappyValentine
40,000 Fame Points
GiveChoco
30,000 Fame Points
LoveAll
35,000 Fame Points
LoveSoSweet
45,000 Fame Points
InputCode
30,000 Fame Points
TrueOrFalse
30,000 Fame Points
GoodMorning
35,000 Fame Points
PondStore
50,000 Fame Points
FollowingDFU
40,000 Fame Points
FavoriteDFU
35,000 Fame Points
BeAFriend
30,000 Fame Points
CloserThanThis
40,000 Fame Points
GetAGuitar
45,000 Fame Points
WelcomeFebruary
30,000 Fame Points
GoodByeJanuary
40,000 Fame Points
BeThereForMe
30,000 Fame Points
PerfectNight
35,000 Fame Points
HelloFriends
40,000 Fame Points
FeelingGood
40,000 Fame Points
NumberOne
35,000 Fame Points
SuperShy
50,000 Fame Points
FirstUpdate
35,000 Fame Points
BeFamous
25,000 Fame Points
RewardForShutDown
40,000 Fame Points
LuckyDay
45,000 Fame Points
MusicIsMyLife
30,000 Fame Points
WelcomeCelebrities
30,000 Fame Points
Inactive Dance for UGC codes
Here is a list of expired codes for Dance for UGC for your reference.
Follow the steps below to redeem your rewards using a code:
Log in to your Roblox account as usual.
Search for "Dance for UGC" and click on the game's thumbnail.
Enter the game lobby.
Locate the Codes icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
Enter your code and click the Redeem button.
A confirmation message will appear, showing the item name and quantity added instantly to your account and ready for use.
Why are codes important in Dance for UGC?
Codes are a great way to earn free in-game rewards, primarily Fame Points. Once redeemed, these points can be used to purchase a wide variety of UGC items ranging from trendy hats and shirts to unique shoes, toys, and headbands.
Dance for UGC code troubleshooting [How to fix]
Manually typing codes can lead to errors due to extra spaces, incorrect capitalization, or typos. To avoid this, simply copy the code directly from the source and paste it into the redemption box in the game. This ensures accuracy and increases the chances of a successful redemption.
While they are not essential, codes are definitely helpful, especially for new players who want to level up quickly.
When do codes expire in Dance for UGC?
Currently, there’s no official update on code expiration times. Some codes may stay active for a while, while others might be available for a limited time only, especially during special events or promotions.
When are the next Dance for UGC codes coming?
New codes are released every other day.
About the author
Benny Sagayarajan
Benny is an esports writer at Sportskeeda and exclusively covers Roblox. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English from IGNOU. In his leisure time, he enjoys calligraphy, reading, traveling, and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.