Dandy’s World Sprout guide

In Dandy’s World, Sprout is one of the main playable Toons introduced on August 24, 2025. This is primarily a support-type character, as its abilities are geared towards fast movement and locating fellow Toons to heal. As such, he shines while playing with fellow Robloxians, and his effectiveness sees a dip while playing solo.

Here’s a complete breakdown of Sprout in Dandy’s World, giving you an overview of his stats, abilities, and unlock process.

Everything you need to know about Sprout in Dandy’s World

Stats and abilities

Sprout in the Toon Shop (Image via Roblox)

Being a Main Toon, Sprout is fairly easy to use, with stats that primarily focus on moving quickly. His HP is not the highest, but he compensates for it with high Stamina and Movement Speed. The Toon will not be the leader of a multiplayer team; he will strictly be in a supporting role, distracting enemies and ensuring everyone gets out alive.

Let’s take a quick look at Sprout’s stat spread:

Health: Two Hearts

Two Hearts Extraction Speed: Two Stars

Two Stars Movement Speed: Four Stars

Four Stars Skill Check: Two Stars

Two Stars Stamina: Five Stars

Five Stars Stealth: Three Stars

Sprout has low Health, Extraction Speed, and Skill Check. However, his high Movement Speed and Stamina make him excellent at drawing aggro away from teammates and escaping unharmed.

Sprout has access to Active and Passive abilities that synergize well with each other. Here’s a quick look at the two abilities:

Active Ability: Baked Sweets: Heal a targeted Toon by one Heart by spending 100 Tapes. Healing cost increases by 50, while Ability Cooldown increases by 30 (max 100) for each subsequent heal.

Heal a targeted Toon by one Heart by spending 100 Tapes. Healing cost increases by 50, while Ability Cooldown increases by 30 (max 100) for each subsequent heal. Passive Ability: Overprotective: Can view all active Toons and their current HP.

The heal is relatively slow. It becomes progressively more expensive and riskier over time, so we recommend reserving the Active Ability for emergencies.

How to get

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Sprout can be unlocked once you fulfill three prerequisites: gather 4,500 Ichor, finish all Mastery Quests for Cosmo, and perform 100% research on Twisted Sprout.

Ichor can be earned by completing floors, filling machines, using active abilities with any Toon, redeeming codes, and more.

Cosmo’s Mastery Quests include the following tasks:

Use Cosmo’s Active Ability 25 times.

Survive 30 floors.

Travel 60,000 meters.

Pick up 35 items.

Survive five Floors with three other players in your team.

Use 35 items.

Once you've finished these tasks, Sprout will be available for purchase in Dandy’s Shop, which is found in the lobby.

FAQs

How to get Sprout in Dandy’s World

Sprout can be unlocked by collecting 4,500 Ichor, completing Cosmo’s Mastery Quests, and performing 100% Research on Twisterd Sprout.

What is Sprout’s Active Ability in Dandy’s World?

Sprout’s Active Ability, called Baked Sweets, allows him to heal a fellow Toon by one Heart at the expense of 100 Tapes.

Is Dandy’s World playable for free?

Yes, the game is available on Roblox for free, requiring no mandatory premium purchases.

