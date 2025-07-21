Dead Sewers: A beginner's guide

Set in an apocalyptic city wrecked by biochemical contamination, Dead Sewers challenges you with just one task: escape the sewers via turbo-speed boat by navigating through its vast network. In this task, you are aided by Mechanical Rats with whom you can trade your resources and enhance your fighting prowess.
Read on to learn key highlights of Dead Sewers.
Guide to play Dead Sewers
Gameplay
Unlike many other Roblox games, Dead Sewers is a linear title, meaning it has a definitive ending. You purchase useful equipment from Mechanical Rats at the start of the game with whatever amount of Cash you have. Then, you board a boat to navigate through the complex network of sewers.
On your way out, you confront many mutant monsters whom you must kill with the available means. You can embark on this journey with up to three friends, which makes it all the more fun.
Another important mechanic involves collecting loot. For this, you must step out of the boat and explore different corners of the places you sail through. Find as much fuel as possible to aid your expedition.
In-game items and mechanics
There are two main currencies in Dead Sewers: Bonds and Cash. Both are earned when you kill monsters. The high-tier monsters yield Bonds, while the low-tier beasts yield Cash. These currencies are used to purchase various equipment that the Mechanical Rats offer. You will frequently find their shops as you navigate through the sewers.
Classes
You can choose your class, in other words, the role you wish to play in your squad. The class you pick appears over your character. Moreover, based on the class you choose, you will receive special abilities or equipment, which help you serve your squad better, increasing the chances of survival.
Here are all the classes:
- Driver
- Lumberjack
- Doctor
- Showmaster
- Treasure Hunter
- Bait Tank
- Drunkard
- Scavenger
- Trader
- Ripper
- Gunsmith
- Marathon Runner
- DC Knight
- Breeder
Weapons
To fight off monsters, various weapons are at your disposal. Here are some of them:
- Axe
- Pistol
- Shotgun
- Machine Gun
- Rifle
- Molotov Cocktail
- Hapoon Gun
Other information about Dead Sewers
- Rating: 92% (14K Votes)
- Active players: 6.1K
- Visits: 12.4 Million
- Content Maturity: Mild
- Server Size: 50
- Genre: Adventure
- Sungenre: Exploration
- Created: May 12, 2025
- Voice chat: NA
- Camera: NA
FAQs related to Dead Sewers
What do you get when you finish the game?
After finishing the game, you receive rewards based on the distance you've travelled and the number of kills you've done. These rewards include Bonds and Exp.
Who is the developer of the game?
Three Piggys.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025