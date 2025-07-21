  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Dead Sewers: A beginner's guide

Dead Sewers: A beginner's guide

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jul 21, 2025 08:58 GMT
Know everything about the game (Image via Roblox)
Know everything about the game (Image via Roblox)

Set in an apocalyptic city wrecked by biochemical contamination, Dead Sewers challenges you with just one task: escape the sewers via turbo-speed boat by navigating through its vast network. In this task, you are aided by Mechanical Rats with whom you can trade your resources and enhance your fighting prowess.

Ad

Read on to learn key highlights of Dead Sewers.

Guide to play Dead Sewers

Familiarize yourself with this new game (Image via Roblox)
Familiarize yourself with this new game (Image via Roblox)

Gameplay

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unlike many other Roblox games, Dead Sewers is a linear title, meaning it has a definitive ending. You purchase useful equipment from Mechanical Rats at the start of the game with whatever amount of Cash you have. Then, you board a boat to navigate through the complex network of sewers.

On your way out, you confront many mutant monsters whom you must kill with the available means. You can embark on this journey with up to three friends, which makes it all the more fun.

Ad

Another important mechanic involves collecting loot. For this, you must step out of the boat and explore different corners of the places you sail through. Find as much fuel as possible to aid your expedition.

In-game items and mechanics

There are two main currencies in Dead Sewers: Bonds and Cash. Both are earned when you kill monsters. The high-tier monsters yield Bonds, while the low-tier beasts yield Cash. These currencies are used to purchase various equipment that the Mechanical Rats offer. You will frequently find their shops as you navigate through the sewers.

Ad

Classes

You can choose your class, in other words, the role you wish to play in your squad. The class you pick appears over your character. Moreover, based on the class you choose, you will receive special abilities or equipment, which help you serve your squad better, increasing the chances of survival.

Here are all the classes:

  • Driver
  • Lumberjack
  • Doctor
  • Showmaster
  • Treasure Hunter
  • Bait Tank
  • Drunkard
  • Scavenger
  • Trader
  • Ripper
  • Gunsmith
  • Marathon Runner
  • DC Knight
  • Breeder

Weapons

To fight off monsters, various weapons are at your disposal. Here are some of them:

Ad
  • Axe
  • Pistol
  • Shotgun
  • Machine Gun
  • Rifle
  • Molotov Cocktail
  • Hapoon Gun

Other information about Dead Sewers

youtube-cover
Ad
  • Rating: 92% (14K Votes)
  • Active players: 6.1K
  • Visits: 12.4 Million
  • Content Maturity: Mild
  • Server Size: 50
  • Genre: Adventure
  • Sungenre: Exploration
  • Created: May 12, 2025
  • Voice chat: NA
  • Camera: NA

FAQs related to Dead Sewers

What do you get when you finish the game?

After finishing the game, you receive rewards based on the distance you've travelled and the number of kills you've done. These rewards include Bonds and Exp.

Who is the developer of the game?

Three Piggys.

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications