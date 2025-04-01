DeadlyRail to Canada: A beginner’s guide

DeadlyRail to Canada is a survival experience where you cross a frozen wasteland in a train while scrounging up resources to complete the expedition. Your eventual goal is to reach Canada, a known safe haven, while hunting down raiders and monsters along the way. The game is divided into many sub-areas where you can go on foot to locate resources to continue the journey.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to DeadlyRail to Canada, giving you a complete overview of its basics.

Getting started with DeadlyRail to Canada

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

DeadlyRail to Canada is, at its core, a survival experience meant for up to four players. This cooperative multiplayer survival title takes cues from Dead Rails, a game with which this experience shares several foundational gameplay mechanics.

You must collect Cash to purchase fuel for your train and try to sustain the ride for as long as possible. Since the train is on a singular track, you can only move in one direction without altering the course of your journey. You must plan your expedition accordingly, choosing where to stop for resources and when to move ahead to the next trade town.

You can either rely on coal to fuel your train or use monsters as the fuel source. The latter is an inherently less efficient way to move forward, but you can rely on it should the need arise. Of course, this involves defending yourself from the fiends and killing them with whatever weapon you have on hand. To use their corpses as fuel, grab and throw them into the incinerator.

Move from one checkpoint town to the next while keeping your fuel gauge high to complete the expedition and reach Canada at the end of the journey.

Controls

Exploring the open world (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Equip Tool: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Use Tool: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Sprint: Left Shift

Gameplay mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Survive a lengthy journey: This is a linear survival experience designed to challenge you while you make a lengthy journey across the lands. As you travel from one trade zone to the next, you will encounter increasingly tougher enemy configurations that belligerently pursue you. You must do whatever it takes to survive, make it to the next area to refuel, and continue the journey.

This is a linear survival experience designed to challenge you while you make a lengthy journey across the lands. As you travel from one trade zone to the next, you will encounter increasingly tougher enemy configurations that belligerently pursue you. You must do whatever it takes to survive, make it to the next area to refuel, and continue the journey. Multiplayer survival title: The game allows up to four players to participate in the journey, reducing the pressure of finding resources and defending yourself. A well-organized party can make short work of enemies and reach the end of the line without breaking a sweat.

The game allows up to four players to participate in the journey, reducing the pressure of finding resources and defending yourself. A well-organized party can make short work of enemies and reach the end of the line without breaking a sweat. Managing fuel: The primary fuel source for your long and arduous journey is coal, which can be bought at trade zones across the game world. Coal requires money, something you won’t always have access to. As such, you may need to rely on hunting monsters or picking up salvage to use as fuel, or search for Cash in abandoned towns and urban areas along the way.

The primary fuel source for your long and arduous journey is coal, which can be bought at trade zones across the game world. Coal requires money, something you won’t always have access to. As such, you may need to rely on hunting monsters or picking up salvage to use as fuel, or search for Cash in abandoned towns and urban areas along the way. Defensive gameplay: You will periodically be attacked by zombies and raiders as you cross the game world. In such an event, you must use whatever you have on hand to defend yourself, as death leads to the end of the run. You can use melee weapons to take them down manually or rely on guns as your ranged options. The tougher the enemy you face, the better the reward will be. As such, you are rewarded with resources for flawless gameplay against such enemies.

You will periodically be attacked by zombies and raiders as you cross the game world. In such an event, you must use whatever you have on hand to defend yourself, as death leads to the end of the run. You can use melee weapons to take them down manually or rely on guns as your ranged options. The tougher the enemy you face, the better the reward will be. As such, you are rewarded with resources for flawless gameplay against such enemies. In-game shop: You can access various resources and items at the in-game stores, most of which can be bought using in-game Cash. These stores include Coal, weapons, stat-boosting items, and more, which makes them a great spot for all players. Robloxians may take a few minutes to evaluate their current status and how to proceed further without losing the run while they are in the trade zones. Note that shops can still be attacked by zombies, which means that they are not completely safe spots, either.

FAQs

What is DeadlyRail to Canada about?

In DeadlyRail to Canada, you must use a train to reach the titular country and escape a land filled with monsters and raiders.

Can DeadlyRail to Canada be played for free?

Yes, the game can be played for free without any tacked-on Robux charges.

How to use monsters as fuel in DeadlyRail to Canada

Monsters can be used as fuel by defeating them and using the left mouse button to drag their corpses into the train’s incinerator.

