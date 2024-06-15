Demonfall: Family Guide

In Demonfall, families are clans assigned to the player during character creation. These clans offer stat buffs in gameplay, with certain factions being a crucial part of specific builds. Whether you are playing as a Demon or a Slayer, you will benefit from the passive bonuses offered by these clans.

If you’re new to this Roblox experience, knowing which families are worth keeping and which to reroll is essential. To this end, we’ve created a guide that goes over families as a faction mechanic and lists the stat increases they offer.

About families in Demonfall

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In this game, families function similarly to factions in other anime-inspired Roblox RPGs. You will be randomly assigned one at the start of a playthrough. You will have access to three non-premium family rerolls during character creation or after prestiging, giving you a small chance at getting the best family.

Each family offers a different degree of stat bonus and remains true to the anime series’ lore. For instance, the Rengoku family offers Flame damage-themed bonuses because of the eponymous character’s fire-centric abilities. You may also receive cosmetic alterations, such as a sickness scar for the Ubuyashiki clan.

Not all clans are created equal, and nowhere is this more evident than in the way they are segregated. This Demon Slayer-inspired title uses a rarity-based clan classification system, which includes Legendary, Rare, Uncommon, and Common families.

Buffs offered by families

A Kamado family character (Image via Roblox || KingGold XIV on YouTube)

There are 22 families in the game, and 21 of them are available to the player. The Tsugikuni family is developer-exclusive and gives the strongest buffs in the game, effectively making it the title’s equivalent to God mode.

Of the 21 families available to the player, nine belong to the Common rarity and offer no buffs. Common families are essentially flavor text for your character, giving them a clan name for a backstory but no utility otherwise.

Here’s a complete list of families and the buffs they offer, segregated by rarity.

Family Rarity Stat bonuses Kamado Legendary +20% XP gain rate Dance of the Fire God skill Immunity to sunlight for Demons and Hybrids Himejima Rare 30% extra HP Rengoku Rare Rengoku wig 20% extra fire damage Able to access the 9th Form of Flame Breathing Shinazugawa Rare Increase HP regen by 25% Increase Hunger meter drain by 25% Attract demons with your scent (Slayer-exclusive) Tokito Rare +10% XP gain rate Able to access the 7th form of Mist Breathing Tomioka Rare Unlocks Lunge and Shoulder Bash skills Able to access the 11th form of Water Breathing Agatsuma Uncommon Berserk mode for 45 seconds with 20% HP; activates from a downed state Agatsuma wig Haganezuka Uncommon Forge items for free Sell ores at five times the base value Hashibira Uncommon Increase HP regen by 10% Decrease Hunger meter drain by 10% Boar head Iguro Uncommon Unlocks Dash Mastery +2 to base Walkspeed +4 to base Walkspeed (Demons only) Kanroji Uncommon Additional 15% damage for all abilities Kocho Uncommon Applies poison damage to close-range attackers Ubuyashiki Uncommon Two skill points +10% XP gain rate Sickness scar Reduced visibility Kanamori Common Perkless Kanzaki Common Perkless Kuwajima Common Perkless Nakahara Common Perkless Takada Common Perkless Terauchi Common Perkless Tsuyuri Common Perkless Urokodaki Common Perkless Uzui Common Perkless

FAQs

How many families does Demonfall feature?

There are 22 families in the game, with 21 accessible to all players.

What is the best family in Demonfall?

The best family is the Legendary-rarity Kamado family for its higher XP gain, auto-unlocked Dance of the Fire God skill, and sunlight immunity.

Can I change my family in Demonfall?

Yes, it is possible to reroll your family during the character creation process using three free spins.

