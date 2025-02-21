Desert Detectors: A beginner's guide

Desert Detectors is about wandering the desert in search of valuables buried in the sand and selling them for Cash. Players can explore different parts of the arid land with a detector and a shovel in their pack to dig out treasures. Find hidden relics and lost valuables and either sell them or trade them for Cash at the local Merchant’s shop to accrue as much Cash as possible.

This guide goes over the fundamentals of Desert Detectors to help you get started on your journey to be the richest treasure hunter in the game.

Getting started with Desert Detectors

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Desert Detectors lets you use your metal detector to find items in the sandy parts of the map. These detectors mark treasures and trash alike on the HUD, indicated by an exclamation point. In the indicated spot, use your Shovel to dig a hole until you find the item.

The basic shovel and metal detector you start with have low stats and only allow you to find common items. Upon trading a few such items and collecting enough Cash, you will be able to purchase new tools that make you a more effective treasure hunter.

Aim to find all the items listed in the Book and receive rewards and perks for finding rare and exquisite loot in the desert.

Controls

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip Inventory Item: Number keys

Number keys Use Equipped Item: Left Mouse Button

Featured gameplay elements

The Merchant's shop (Image via Roblox)

Treasure Hunting: Treasure hunting is the central pillar of this experience, which requires you to use the combination of the metal detector and the shovel. Using the metal detector is a matter of equipping it, while the shovel can be used by holding the Left Mouse Button down. Aim to keep the cursor as high as possible on the meter to adjust the power and displace sand from the surrounding area. You will automatically receive the item once you dig deep enough.

Treasure hunting is the central pillar of this experience, which requires you to use the combination of the metal detector and the shovel. Using the metal detector is a matter of equipping it, while the shovel can be used by holding the Left Mouse Button down. Aim to keep the cursor as high as possible on the meter to adjust the power and displace sand from the surrounding area. You will automatically receive the item once you dig deep enough. Quests: The game offers quests that can be used for a more guided approach to the experience. Various quest-givers dot the landscape and require you to retrieve the specified items. Completing these missions gives you extra resources and upgrades, which can be used to improve your tools.

The game offers quests that can be used for a more guided approach to the experience. Various quest-givers dot the landscape and require you to retrieve the specified items. Completing these missions gives you extra resources and upgrades, which can be used to improve your tools. Cash: Cash is the main currency of the game, primarily earned by selling your inventory and completing quests. It can be used at the Merchant to purchase new tools, boosts, upgrade materials, and more.

Cash is the main currency of the game, primarily earned by selling your inventory and completing quests. It can be used at the Merchant to purchase new tools, boosts, upgrade materials, and more. Smelting: The alternate use case for your findings is to smelt them, which has a chance to convert them into upgrades. Smelting can help you improve the efficacy of your shovel and metal detector, improving their power and range, respectively.

The alternate use case for your findings is to smelt them, which has a chance to convert them into upgrades. Smelting can help you improve the efficacy of your shovel and metal detector, improving their power and range, respectively. Inventory Management: You can hold a limited number of items before having to sell the acquired loot. This means that you will have to make periodic trips back to the commercial areas of the desert to sell or smelt your findings. It also has the benefit of giving you access to upgrades and products that you may have missed earlier.

You can hold a limited number of items before having to sell the acquired loot. This means that you will have to make periodic trips back to the commercial areas of the desert to sell or smelt your findings. It also has the benefit of giving you access to upgrades and products that you may have missed earlier. Shop: The in-game Shop can be accessed via the dedicated button at the top of the screen. It mainly stocks premium products that serve as quality-of-life improvements or Cash bundles to speed up your progress in the game. Items like XRay Vision goggles and Soul Shovel can help you find rare and valuable items in the desert at a faster rate.

FAQs

What is Desert Detectors about?

Desert Detectors has you dig out items in the desert to sell to the Merchant and earn in-game Cash.

Can Desert Detectors be accessed for free?

Yes, you can access the title for free without having to pay any mandatory Robux charges.

How to buy new shovels in Desert Detectors

New shovels can be purchased at the Merchant’s using Cash or through the premium Shop menu with Robux.

