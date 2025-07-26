  • home icon
  • Diesel n' Steel: A beginner's guide

Diesel n' Steel: A beginner's guide

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Jul 26, 2025 12:53 GMT
Know the basics of this game with this guide (Image via Roblox)
Know the basics of this game with the help of this guide (Image via Roblox)

Diesel n' Steel is a jeepney simulator game on Roblox, wherein players compete for passengers, charge for dropping NPCs to their desired location, and ultimately earn cash (in-game currency). The experience has garnered around 14,900 active gamers and over 10.8 million visits since its release.

Read on to learn all the basics of this game.

Everything you need to know regarding Diesel n' Steel

Learn all the basics with this guide (Image via Roblox)
Learn all the basics with this guide (Image via Roblox)

You can become a Driver, Barker, or Citizen in Diesel n' Steel. The primary and most fun role is that of the Drivers. They drive a jeepney, available via the Spawn Pod at every terminal.

Here are all the roles and their mechanics in Diesel n' Steel:

Drivers

How to get a jeepney

  • Head to a Spawn Pod, open the Jeepney Shop, and pick the available vehicle.

How to get passengers

  • Finding passengers is another crucial task that Drivers must accomplish. For this, they can visit terminals where they will find many NPCs waiting for a vehicle.
  • Passengers are also available en route to your destination.
  • When you visit a terminal, your destination placard should be correct.
  • If there are multiple vehicles queued to pick up passengers, you must join the line and wait for your turn.
  • To pick up passengers en route, your jeepney must have vacant seats.
How to drive

  • W-A-S-D: Movements
  • Shift: Clutch
  • F: Starts the engine
  • E: Shifts the gears up
  • Q: Shifts the gears down
  • H: Primary horn
  • J: Secondary horn
  • G: Flash
  • X: Hazard lights
  • Z: Left blinkers
  • C: Right bliners

How to maintain a jeepney

  • Depending on your driving, your jeepney gets damaged over time.
  • Visit the Jeepney Shop for repairs.

Barkers

  • Barkers are those who help Drivers attract passengers and, therefore, compete with other players.
  • They take their position at the rear end of jeepneys.
How to attract passengers

  • You must use Emotes to attract passengers when you reach a terminal or find a passenger en route.

Citizen

Citizens have nothing much to do in Diesel n' Steel. They can roam around and visit different corners of the map.

FAQs related to Diesel n' Steel

Do I have to follow traffic rules while driving?

Yes, the game's driving mechanics are pretty realistic. So, you must follow rules, such as honking or using flashlights before overtaking another vehicle. You can check out all these rules in the title's Gameplay Manual.

What are the repercussions of violating rules?

If you break any rules, your Exp will be deducted. Moreover, if you crash your vehicle, its health will decrease, and you will have to pay for repairs depending on the part that has been damaged.

