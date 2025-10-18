Dig 1 Million Blocks codes (October 2025)

The latest Dig 1 Million Blocks codes can be redeemed in-game to claim exciting items. In this simulation-style Roblox game, you dig through countless blocks to discover special ores and treasures while upgrading your shovel. You can hatch powerful pets to dig faster and unlock exotic mines across different worlds. Redeeming codes provides rewards that help you progress faster toward the ultimate goal of digging one million blocks.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Dig 1 Million Blocks. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Dig 1 Million Blocks are issued.

All Dig 1 Million Blocks codes (Active)

Collect your free gifts (Image via Roblox)

Level up your digging adventure with these fresh active codes:

List of active Dig 1 Million Blocks codes Codes Rewards CYBERPUNK 42 coins and a plain egg KINGBOB 5 Spins OUTERSPACE 2 Spins PIZZAMARGHERITA 29 coins RADIOACTIVE 2 Spins SECRET 50 coins SOMANYSPINS 5 Spins SOZFORLATEUPDATE 5 Spins

Inactive Dig 1 Million Blocks codes

None of the codes have expired, giving you full access to all possible rewards.

How to redeem Dig 1 Million Blocks codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

You can follow the steps below to redeem codes in the game:

Connect to your Roblox account. Search for Dig 1 Million Blocks and enter the game lobby. Locate the blue Codes circle to the left of the VIP Reward golden chest in the lobby. Walk into the blue Codes circle to open the redemption window. Enter a valid code in the Enter code text box. Click the green Submit button to claim your rewards instantly.

Use codes quickly to get extra spins that help you unlock rare pets and find more treasure.

Why are codes important in Dig 1 Million Blocks?

The primary rewards from codes are spins and coins. Spins let you hatch powerful pets that assist your digging, and coins allow upgrades to your shovel to excavate faster and deeper.

Dig 1 Million Blocks code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Ensure there are no input errors and that capitalization is correct. New codes might take a little time to activate across all servers, so try logging out and back in, or switching servers.

Where to find the latest codes in Dig 1 Million Blocks

Discord link (Image via Discord)

Stay tuned via the game's homepage, where the codes are usually listed under the description section. You can also join and check the game's official Roblox group called Simple Bricks Dig. There is also an option to join the private Simple Bricks Discord server. Finally, you may also follow @SimpleBricksRBX on X.com for the latest codes and other game-related information.

FAQs on Dig 1 Million Blocks codes

How many times can you redeem the Dig 1 Million Blocks codes?

Dig 1 Million Blocks codes can be redeemed only once per account.

What is the latest code in Dig 1 Million Blocks?

Almost all the codes listed are the latest, and each provides free Spins.

When do the codes expire in Dig 1 Million Blocks?

There’s no official information on when codes expire in Dig 1 Million Blocks. They can stop working at any time, as the game creators do not publish expiration dates.

