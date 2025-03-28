Dig the Backyard: A beginner’s guide

Dig the Backyard is about using your trusty shovel to dig a hole in the backyard and find valuable treasure. In this game, you engage in a gameplay loop of dig-sell-upgrade-repeat, keeping things simple and easy to understand. Being a cooperative multiplayer experience, this title supports up to four players at once, allowing you and your friends to go on a treasure hunt together.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Dig the Backyard to get started.

Getting started with Dig the Backyard

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Dig the Backyard places you in the titular backyard with a rusty shovel. Your objective is to find everything in your backyard that can be sold and use the computer in the shed to complete the transaction. Digging consumes stamina, so you must refill it after emptying the stamina meter by consuming food and energy drinks.

Ad

Trending

The money you earn can then be used on upgrades, improving your digging power, speed, inventory capacity, and more. These upgrades are vital to your progression, as they allow you to dig more efficiently and simultaneously collect more tradable resources.

As you dig through the backyard, you will find a secret mine deep beneath that leads you to the coveted treasure. This will allow you to activate a bonfire, which acts as a checkpoint from which you can travel to and from the surface.

Ad

Continue to dig through the yard for valuables and sell them to make steady progress toward your final goal: finding the secret treasure.

Also read: Dig It: A beginner's guide

Controls

Upgrade menu (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Use Jetpack: Spacebar (Hold)

Spacebar (Hold) Equip Tool: Number keys 1-0

Number keys 1-0 Use Tool: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Interact: E

Ad

Gameplay mechanics

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Backyard Treasure Hunt: Finding the treasure hidden beneath the backyard is a simple objective, if a somewhat lengthy one. As you dig deeper, you will find more valuable treasure that fetches a higher price when sold. At the same time, you will also find perils that can kill you if you’re not careful. Getting to the treasure requires you to avoid these obstacles, and if you happen to die to them, the run ends, sending you back to the hub world.

Finding the treasure hidden beneath the backyard is a simple objective, if a somewhat lengthy one. As you dig deeper, you will find more valuable treasure that fetches a higher price when sold. At the same time, you will also find perils that can kill you if you’re not careful. Getting to the treasure requires you to avoid these obstacles, and if you happen to die to them, the run ends, sending you back to the hub world. Selling Salvage: Salvage found while digging through the backyard can be sold for Cash. The value of these items depends on the item type. The least valuable of these are rocks. Diamonds and precious metals are significantly more valuable. You can sell them at the computer in the garage in bulk, only requiring you to click the Sell button to empty your backpack.

Salvage found while digging through the backyard can be sold for Cash. The value of these items depends on the item type. The least valuable of these are rocks. Diamonds and precious metals are significantly more valuable. You can sell them at the computer in the garage in bulk, only requiring you to click the Sell button to empty your backpack. Stamina Management: Managing your stamina plays a major part in the flow of the experience. Each time you dig, your stamina diminishes by a few points. The reduced stamina meter doesn’t regenerate on its own; rather, you must consume food and drinks to fill it back up. If you don’t have any food in your inventory, you must return to the shed to eat cake and refill the meter.

Managing your stamina plays a major part in the flow of the experience. Each time you dig, your stamina diminishes by a few points. The reduced stamina meter doesn’t regenerate on its own; rather, you must consume food and drinks to fill it back up. If you don’t have any food in your inventory, you must return to the shed to eat cake and refill the meter. Backpack Capacity: Your backpack has a limited capacity, which dictates how many items you collect at a time. This can be upgraded, allowing you to carry more valuables to and fro the different mining areas.

Your backpack has a limited capacity, which dictates how many items you collect at a time. This can be upgraded, allowing you to carry more valuables to and fro the different mining areas. Upgrades: The Cash you earn can be used to upgrade your backpack, shovel, jetpack, and stamina. These are a core part of the gameplay loop, dictating how often you need to return to the shed to replenish your stamina and sell salvage.

The Cash you earn can be used to upgrade your backpack, shovel, jetpack, and stamina. These are a core part of the gameplay loop, dictating how often you need to return to the shed to replenish your stamina and sell salvage. Checkpoints: You can activate bonfires that act as checkpoints while digging through the yard. These checkpoints are fast travel points that let you teleport back to the surface or return to the latest travel point. You must manually interact with these bonfires to use them.

You can activate bonfires that act as checkpoints while digging through the yard. These checkpoints are fast travel points that let you teleport back to the surface or return to the latest travel point. You must manually interact with these bonfires to use them. Game Over: The game includes survival elements, pitting you against enemies that pursue you relentlessly. You can use the shovel to attack and defeat them, but for it to be effective, you must upgrade the tool. If you die, the run ends, and you are sent back to the lobby to start over again. Based on your progress in the run, you will earn Coins that can be used to purchase useful items like dynamite sticks.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Dig the Backyard about?

Dig the Backyard is about digging through the titular backyard to find valuables, sell them, and purchase upgrades to continue your excavation.

Is Dig the Backyard free to play?

Yes, the game can be played for free at no additional premium cost.

How to replenish stamina in Dig the Backyard

You can regain stamina by eating consumable items found throughout the mines or the cake in the garage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024