Dig to Earth’s Core: A beginner's guide

Dig to Earth’s Core is about exactly what its name implies: about digging until you find the planet’s core. The game has you use your trusty Pickaxe to dig a hole as far as you can. With each swing, you displace dirt and earn Cash, which you can then use to hatch Eggs and purchase upgrades. Use the best tools and boosts available to dig your way to the very center of the Earth.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide to getting started with Dig to Earth’s Core.

Getting started with Dig to Earth’s Core

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The journey to the World’s core starts in the dedicated digging area — you can walk to it and click the Left Mouse Button to start digging. Each click removes a certain amount of dirt based on the equipped Pickaxe and grants you Cash and Gems in return. Your objective is to clear all seven layers of different types of dirt to reach the end and earn a Win.

Ad

Trending

This gameplay loop of digging and reaching the end applies to all the Worlds featured in the experience. Accompanying the simplistic gameplay style are the Pet, Pickaxe, and Upgrades systems, all of which work synergistically.

Pets add a multiplier to your Cash earn rate, which lets you purchase better Pickaxes to dig through the world for Gems and Wins. Gems can be used to perform character Upgrades, further amplifying the strength of your Pickaxe, the rarity of your Pets, and more.

Ad

Earning enough Wins, you can unlock new Worlds and take on new challenges that they pose. Find secrets buried deep underneath the layers of dirt and aim to reach the top of the leaderboard in this Roblox experience.

Also read: Horse Race: A beginner's guide

Controls

Pets menu (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Use Jetpack: Hold Spacebar

Hold Spacebar Dig: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Interact: E

Ad

Gameplay elements

World selection (Image via Roblox)

Digging to the Core: All eight Worlds featured in the experience follow the same layout, featuring seven layers of dirt that must be dug through. Each dirt layer is 100 meters thick, making each World 700 meters deep. Once you reach the end of the World, you will be teleported back to the surface to start the process again.

All eight Worlds featured in the experience follow the same layout, featuring seven layers of dirt that must be dug through. Each dirt layer is 100 meters thick, making each World 700 meters deep. Once you reach the end of the World, you will be teleported back to the surface to start the process again. Pickaxes: Your main tool for digging is the trusty Pickaxe, which comes with two stats: Strength and Cash. The Strength bar indicates how powerful the tool is and how much dirt it can displace at once. The Cash bar denotes the amount you receive each time you dig. You can buy new Pickaxes from the dedicated menu using Cash.

Your main tool for digging is the trusty Pickaxe, which comes with two stats: Strength and Cash. The Strength bar indicates how powerful the tool is and how much dirt it can displace at once. The Cash bar denotes the amount you receive each time you dig. You can buy new Pickaxes from the dedicated menu using Cash. Auto Dig: The process of digging can be simplified even further with the Auto Dig feature, which can be toggled on or off from the button at the top. Using this feature, you can farm Wins without digging actively, effectively letting the game play itself. If you’re short on Cash or Gems, the Auto Dig feature can help immensely.

The process of digging can be simplified even further with the Auto Dig feature, which can be toggled on or off from the button at the top. Using this feature, you can farm Wins without digging actively, effectively letting the game play itself. If you’re short on Cash or Gems, the Auto Dig feature can help immensely. Pets: Pets apply a Cash multiplier and can be hatched from Eggs specific to each World. Each Egg requires a specific amount of Cash to purchase, which varies from one World to the next. The further you are in the game, the costlier the Eggs become. Consequently, the Pets from later Worlds offer immensely high Cash multipliers, allowing you to easily rack up millions. Pets can also be upgraded into Golden and Diamond versions using Gems, which offer a higher Cash multiplier.

Pets apply a Cash multiplier and can be hatched from Eggs specific to each World. Each Egg requires a specific amount of Cash to purchase, which varies from one World to the next. The further you are in the game, the costlier the Eggs become. Consequently, the Pets from later Worlds offer immensely high Cash multipliers, allowing you to easily rack up millions. Pets can also be upgraded into Golden and Diamond versions using Gems, which offer a higher Cash multiplier. Upgrades: With Gems, you can buy Upgrades that act as blanket buffs regardless of the equipped Pickaxe or Pet combination. You require Gems to purchase these, and these boosts add up to a significant amount by the end of the game. Though costly at times, they can be a game-changer in your journey to the center of the planet.

With Gems, you can buy Upgrades that act as blanket buffs regardless of the equipped Pickaxe or Pet combination. You require Gems to purchase these, and these boosts add up to a significant amount by the end of the game. Though costly at times, they can be a game-changer in your journey to the center of the planet. Quests: You can complete various Quests to earn rewards like Gems, Cash, Spins, and more. These tasks are not something you need to strive for in an active capacity; the objectives are often gameplay-related and can be finished passively. As such, you will only need to check the tab every once in a while to collect the associated rewards and refresh the mission list.

You can complete various Quests to earn rewards like Gems, Cash, Spins, and more. These tasks are not something you need to strive for in an active capacity; the objectives are often gameplay-related and can be finished passively. As such, you will only need to check the tab every once in a while to collect the associated rewards and refresh the mission list. In-game Shop: You can purchase various premium items from the hub and the dedicated Shop menu. These items let you circumvent certain parts of the grind by giving you a higher multiplier on the equipped tool or a powerful Pet. Such products require you to spend Robux, but they are not mandatory, so you can safely ignore them if you wish.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is Dig to Earth’s Core about?

Dig to Earth’s Core is about digging to the very bottom of the play area to earn Cash, Gems, and Wins.

How to unlock new Worlds in Dig to Earth’s Core

New Worlds in Dig to Earth’s Core can be unlocked by fulfilling their respective Win requirement.

Is Dig to Earth’s Core free to play?

Yes, Dig to Earth’s Core has no mandatory premium purchases and can be played without spending any Robux.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024