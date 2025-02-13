Dig It Rainstorm Event guide

While playing Dig It, you will experience multiple server-wide events like the Meteor, Lunar Clouds, and Falling Stars. During such occurrences, your chances of digging certain items are boosted. One of the latest updates in this experience has introduced a new Rainstorm Event. Since the event is new, there might be some things you wish to know to make the most out of this opportunity.

On that note, this guide details the new Rainstorm Event in Dig It.

What does the Rainstorm Event do in Dig It?

During the Rainstorm Event in this Roblox title, it begins to rain heavily on the entire server. During this period, you can catch multiple fish from islands using your shovel. There are several fish like the Swordfish, Squid, Sharky, Sawfish, and Skullfish that can be dug up from the ground.

The Rainstorm collection (Image via Roblox)

There are a total of 30 fish that you can catch to complete the Rainstorm collection. Thereafter, you will be rewarded with XP and Doolars. While the Rainstorm Event is active, you can also catch two Exotic-rarity items. For those unaware, Exotic is the new rarity that's placed above the Mythic rarity in this experience.

Interact with Gandorf to summon the Rainstorm Event (Image via Roblox)

Thankfully, you can also summon the Rainstorm Event. However, this process requires you to spend some Robux. On Nookville Island (starter island), you will find an NPC named Gandolf. Interact with the character to summon the Rainstorm Event after paying 99 Robux. Other events like Lunar Clouds, Meteor, and Falling Stars can also be summoned after interacting with this NPC.

How to get the Megalodon Shovel in Dig It

Along with the Rainstorm Event, you can now get a new shovel called the Megalodon Shovel. To obtain it, find and interact with an NPC named Finn. This NPC stands firm on a Sting Ray and is found randomly anywhere in the ocean.

Remember, Finn will only spawn during the Rainstorm Event. So keep your boat ready whenever this event occurs to find the NPC and obtain the Megalodon Shovel.

Once you find Finn, you can purchase the Megalodon Shovel from him after paying 900,000 Doolars. While expensive, it is worth the currency considering the stats it provides. Here are the stats of the Megalodon Shovel:

Strength : 90

: 90 Stamina Loss : 10%

: 10% Loot Luck : 50%

: 50% Precision : 80%

: 80% Control : 80%

: 80% Stability : 80%

: 80% Max Weight: 80,000kg

What makes the Megalodon Shovel unique is its passive ability. It can apply the Hydration Mutation on an item after digging it up. An item mutated with Hydration can be sold for twice its base price in Dig It. Also, the Megalodon Shovel allows you to catch fish even if the Rainstorm Event isn't active.

FAQs

How to get the Megalodon Shovel in Dig It

You can purchase the Megalodon Shovel for 900,000 Doolars from Finn during the Rainstorm Event.

How to get the Rainstorm Event in Dig It

While the Rainstorm Event occurs randomly, you can summon it by paying 99 Robux to Gandolf on Nookville.

Is the Megalodon Shovel in Dig It worth it?

Yes, the Megalodon Shovel is worthwhile because of its decent stats and passive abilities.

