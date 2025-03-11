Dig It Space event guide: New island, shovels, mounts, and more

Dig It's latest update has introduced a new island called the "Launch Site" near Nookville. Through this island, you can punch your ticket to Space and visit our natural satellite — the Moon. Don't consider it a science trip, as you can unlock new shovels from there. Also, unwelcoming creatures await you, so be prepared for anything and everything.

Ad

To complete the Dig It Space update, a lot of things need to be done in perfect order. This includes building a rocket, unlocking new shovels, facing off the aliens, etc. With our detailed guide, you will easily learn how to 100% complete this update.

How to complete the Space event in Dig It

To complete the Space event in this Roblox title, you need to visit the Launch Site island. It is easily visible from Nookville, and you can reach there by either swimming or using a boat. Once on the Launch Site, you can interact with the astronaut NPC called Mingus Niel to build the rocket. Using that rocket, you can visit the Moon and complete the rest of the tasks.

Ad

Trending

Build the Rocket to travel to the Moon (Image via Roblox)

Building a rocket requires you to collect the following items in this game.

Ad

x100 Titanium Plating

x10 Rocket Fuel

x7 Rocket Thruster

x2 Rocket Wing

x1 Rocket Engine

x1 Astronaut Helmet

All the above items can be found by digging up the ground on the Launch Site island itself. So make sure to collect them at the deposit at the Mingus Niel NPC to finally build a rocket and travel to the Moon. Once you are on the Moon, head near the Merchant NPC to buy the following three shovels.

Ad

Alien Shovel : 75,272 D$ (Need to be on level 37 or above)

: 75,272 D$ (Need to be on level 37 or above) Galaxy Shovel : 1,100,000 D$ and 10 Goo (Need to be on level 125 or above)

: 1,100,000 D$ and 10 Goo (Need to be on level 125 or above) Black Hole Shovel: 2,500,000 D$ and 90 Goo (Need to be on level 200 or above)

Also check: Dig It codes

How to get and use Goo in Dig It

You can get the Goo by defeating the aliens appearing on the Moon. To find the aliens, simply go near the area where the UFOs are flying. These are the spawn points where aliens come to fight you. To defeat aliens, you simply have to jump and land on their heads. Due to the moon's low gravitational force, this work is made even easier.

Ad

Bury aliens and dig up to get Goo (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@IcenezzNL )

Once you land on an alien's head, it will get half-buried in the ground. You can then dig that spot to acquire Goo in this game. Apart from buying the shovels, Goo can be used to get the Goo Gacha by interacting with a blue alien NPC called Glerp near the Merchant on the Moon. Invest 100 Goo at Glerps to get an Alien Box.

Ad

By using Goo, you can get your hands on several artifacts and the latest mounts. The reward you’ll be getting is random so you’ll have to try multiple times before acquiring the special Space-themed mounts..

Lightsaber

Classic Laser Gun

Alien Whoopee Cushion

Alien Guitar

UFO Keys

Hamster Ball (Mount)

Drakobloxxer (Mount)

Jetpack (Mount)

Portable UFO (Mount)

Secret Mole

Also check: Best ways to farm XP in Dig It

FAQs

When did the Dig It Space update come out?

Ad

The Space update came out on March 8, 2025, in this experience.

How do I get Goo in Dig It?

To get Goo, jump on an alien's head, bury it in the ground, and dig up that space to acquire it.

How much does the Black Hole Shovel cost in Dig It?

You can purchase the Black Hole Shovel for 2,500,000 D$ and 90 Goo on the Moon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024