Dispatch: Police Simulator codes (September 2025)

Use active Dispatch: Police Simulator codes to unlock goodies and speed up your progress. Step into the role of a real officer in this high-intensity, AI-driven police simulator. Tackle emergencies, pursue suspects, handle tense situations, and bring order to a dynamic, ever-changing city. Redeeming codes gives you a head start by providing in-game resources, helping you level up faster and rise through the ranks more efficiently.

All Dispatch: Police Simulator codes (Active)

Start patrolling (Image via Roblox)

Here are the latest active codes in the game. Redeem them now to claim your free items.

List of active Dispatch: Police Simulator codes Codes Rewards 5MILLION Free Cash ASCENDING 222 Cash DISPATCH Free Cash FIRSTMONTH Free Cash PEDESTRIANS 111 Cash POLICEOFFICER 250 Cash PROTECTINGPEOPLE Free Cash UPDATEYAY 234 Cash

Inactive Dispatch: Police Simulator codes

The following codes are no longer active in the game and are provided here for your reference.

List of inactive Dispatch: Police Simulator codes Codes Rewards NEWUPDATESOON Free rewards BACKTOSCHOOL Free rewards IamProtectingPeople Free rewards ALWAYSASCENDING Free rewards

How to redeem Dispatch: Police Simulator codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

To claim your rewards in the game, follow the steps outlined below.

Log in to your Roblox account as usual. Search for Dispatch: Police Simulator and click the game's thumbnail to open it. Enter the game and wait in the lobby. Play through the tutorial until the shop icon becomes visible. Click the shop icon and select the "Codes" option in the pop-up window. Enter your code and click the "Redeem" button to claim your reward.

You’ll receive a confirmation message indicating that the reward has been successfully added to your account, along with its name and usability status.

Why are codes important in Dispatch: Police Simulator?

Codes play a key role in enhancing your gameplay experience in Dispatch: Police Simulator. When redeemed, they grant in-game cash that can be used to purchase essential items, such as weapons, uniforms, and vehicles, which you need to become a well-equipped and efficient police officer.

Dispatch: Police Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code isn't working, try copying and pasting it to avoid typos. Make sure there are no extra spaces and that the code hasn’t expired.

Where to find the latest codes in Dispatch: Police Simulator

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The latest codes are typically available on the game’s main homepage, usually in the description section. You can also find new codes shared in the official Roblox group, Always Ascending, and on the game’s private Discord server.

FAQs on Dispatch: Police Simulator codes

How many times can you redeem the Dispatch: Police Simulator codes?

Each code can be redeemed only once per account. If you try to use it again, an error message will appear.

When do the codes expire in Dispatch: Police Simulator?

There’s no official information yet on when the codes expire, so it’s best to use them as soon as they're published.

When are the next Dispatch: Police Simulator codes coming?

The next Dispatch: Police Simulator codes are likely to be released whenever new updates arrive in the game.

