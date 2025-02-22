Dog Walk: A beginner's guide

Dog Walk on Roblox is a two-player experience that is extremely fun to play with friends and family. Consider it like the popular Chained Together game where two players are linked with a chain. Similarly, when players team up in this title, their objective as a whole is to cross the entire obstacle course together.

Initially, players may find it difficult to adapt to the game due to a lack of tutorials. However, you can learn about the mechanics and how to play Dog Walk in this guide.

How to play Dog Walk

Enter the respective houses to link with another player (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, you will spawn in a lobby with multiple blue and red houses in it. The player who wants to play as a human should stand in the blue house, while the one who wants to play as a dog should stand in the red house. Once both houses are filled, there will be an option to confirm the choices. Confirming will link both players with a harness.

After getting linked with each other, the human and the dog can start their journey through the various challenging obstacle courses. There will be floating platforms, moving lasers, and steep walking areas, among other obstacles. Throughout this journey, even one miscalculated move can cause any of the players to fall and die. It should be noted though that one player can pull back the other if the fall is not that deep.

Stand on the white platform to save checkpoint (Image via Roblox)

Upon completing each obstacle course, a white platform will mark the checkpoint. Stand on this white platform with your partner to save your progress. You can then continue from this checkpoint even after restarting Dog Walk. To reach the end, you must reach all 22 checkpoints one after another. Additionally, you must cover 102 meters to ultimately win.

To teleport directly to your last checkpoint, you can click on the Travel button on the left side of the screen. A general thing to remember though is that only the human's saved checkpoint will show up in this UI. So if you are playing as a dog, you can't teleport to your last checkpoint.

Lastly, the game allows you to troll other teams on the server through their various gamepasses. For your reference, we have given a list of all the gamepasses below.

Fling Player

Purchase it for 19 Robux

Fling a random player

Explode All

Purchase it for 279 Robux

Explode everyone on the server

Fling All

Purchase it for 79 Robux

Fling everyone on the server

Fling Ability

Purchase it for 49 Robux

Allows you to fling players. 15 uses.

5x Mine

Purchase it for 39 Robux

Explodes the player it touches

FAQs

How many checkpoints are there in Dog Walk?

There are a total of 22 checkpoints in this experience.

Do dogs walk faster than humans in Dog Walk?

Yes, dogs can walk faster and jump higher than humans in this game.

Are there any active codes available for Dog Walk?

Currently, there are no active codes that can be redeemed in this experience.

