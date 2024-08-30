How to get Doomsday Key in Rob a Convenience Store Simulator

In Rob a Convenience Store Simulator, you can do a lot more than just steal items, such as solving Bubert's mystery. Bubert is Hubert's twin brother and is apparently planning something big. If you have unlocked the door that says "room locked for security reasons," you may already know about it. To know about Bubert's big plan, you need the Doomsday Key.

As finding things in this Roblox experience is risky, this guide will make your job easier. Here's how you can get the Doomsday Key in Rob a Convenience Store Simulator.

Doomsday Key location in Rob a Convenience Store Simulator

Unlock the Basement area to find the Doomsday Key (Image via Roblox)

To get the Doomsday Key, first unlock the Basement. To do so, you will need a Basement Key that can be purchased from Bling Rat Shop for $1,50,000. Also, make sure to purchase the Laundry Key for $1,00,000, which you'll need in the Basement.

Purchase keys from the Bling Rat shop (Image via Roblox)

Once you've purchased both keys, use the elevator to go down the Basement. From there, go straight and turn right to walk down the stairs. You will find an unlocked door; get past it and then reach the Laundry Room door. Be careful as you can slip on this room filled with banana peels.

Upon entering the Laundry Room, you will find five washing machines. The Doomsday Key can be obtained from one of them. Note that the chances of obtaining the key are rare, so shake all the washing machines until you randomly get the Doomsday Key.

Note: If another player finds the Doomsday Key before you, its location will be randomized. However, you can create a private server for free and increase your chances of finding the key.

Where to use the Doomsday Key in Rob a Convenience Store Simulator

To use the Doomsday Key, head outside the laundry room and walk up the stairs. You will find a locked door in the corridor, just before the elevator. Use the Doomsday Key to unlock that door. Inside this room, you will find Bubert's Poster with an outline of his plan.

Bubert's plan involves kidnapping his twin brother Hubert, trapping him in a Research Laboratory, and eventually killing him. While there's nothing you can do to foil his plan, it just enlightens you about the lore of this game.

After obtaining the Doomsday Key, you will unlock a tag called Doomsday in Rob a Convenience Store Simulator. Just like this tag, there are multiple other ones.

Other Tags like Doomsday

Here are all the tags currently available in Rob a Convenience Store Simulator:

Newbie : Obtain the badge "Welcome"

: Obtain the badge "Welcome" Bandit : Obtain the badge "100 Steals"

: Obtain the badge "100 Steals" Thief : Obtain the badge "1K Steals"

: Obtain the badge "1K Steals" Con Artist : Obtain the badge "10K Steals"

: Obtain the badge "10K Steals" Quick Hands : Obtain the badge "Champion"

: Obtain the badge "Champion" Agile : Obtain the badge "Runner"

: Obtain the badge "Runner" Cleaner : Obtain the badge "Janitor"

: Obtain the badge "Janitor" Slippery Hands : Obtain the badge "Clumsy"

: Obtain the badge "Clumsy" Rat Hunter : Obtain the badge "Find the Rats"

: Obtain the badge "Find the Rats" Slippery : Obtain the badge "Slippery"

: Obtain the badge "Slippery" Evader : Obtain the badge "Evader"

: Obtain the badge "Evader" Groundskeeper : Obtain the badge "Cleaner"

: Obtain the badge "Cleaner" Real One : Obtain the badge "Meet a Dev"

: Obtain the badge "Meet a Dev" Bloxy : Obtain the badge "Bloxy Cola"

: Obtain the badge "Bloxy Cola" VIP : Obtain the badge "VIP"

: Obtain the badge "VIP" Florist : Obtain the badge "Florist"

: Obtain the badge "Florist" Wealthy : Obtain the badge "10 Credits"

: Obtain the badge "10 Credits" Rich : Obtain the badge "100 Credits"

: Obtain the badge "100 Credits" Filthy Rich : Obtain the badge "100 Credits Spend"

: Obtain the badge "100 Credits Spend" Seeker : Obtain the badge "Secret Finder"

: Obtain the badge "Secret Finder" Heist Enthusiast : Obtain the badge "30 Minutes"

: Obtain the badge "30 Minutes" Around the Clock : Obtain the badge "1 Hour"

: Obtain the badge "1 Hour" Master of Mayhem : Obtain the badge "10 Hours"

: Obtain the badge "10 Hours" Unstoppable Robber : Obtain the badge "24 Hours"

: Obtain the badge "24 Hours" Criminal Mastermind : Obtain the badge "1 Week"

: Obtain the badge "1 Week" Brokie : Obtain the badge "1K Cash"

: Obtain the badge "1K Cash" Successful : Obtain the badge "10K Cash"

: Obtain the badge "10K Cash" Band Slinger : Obtain the badge "100K Cash"

: Obtain the badge "100K Cash" Baller : Obtain the badge "1M Cash"

: Obtain the badge "1M Cash" Cash Demon : Obtain the badge "25M Cash"

: Obtain the badge "25M Cash" The Hunter : Obtain the badge "The Hunter"

: Obtain the badge "The Hunter" The Balanced : Obtain the badge "The Balanced"

: Obtain the badge "The Balanced" The Conqueror : Obtain the badge "The Conqueror"

: Obtain the badge "The Conqueror" Electrician : Obtain the badge "Electrician"

: Obtain the badge "Electrician" Family Man: Obtain the badge "Family"

FAQs

Purchase keys from Bling Rat to unlock other areas.

What is the Roblox Game where you rob stuff?

What is the Roblox Game where you rob stuff?

Are there any codes in Rob a Convenience Store Simulator?

Yes, some active codes can be redeemed in this game.

Yes, some active codes can be redeemed in this game.

