Doors Ranked Mode guide

With the April Fool’s Event, Doors introduced the Ranked Mode to the experience. Ranked mode allows players to compete with each other to earn points and become the ultimate victor. This mode is available for a limited time and will be removed from the game on May 5, 2025. It also includes a unique achievement that you can acquire by playing through it and ranking up once.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ranked mode in Doors.

Breaking down Ranked mode in Doors

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Ranked mode is a modified version of the standard gameplay experience, altering a few things to rebalance the title for a competitive setting. This mode pits all participants against each other in a race to reach the end and accrue as many Points as they can. The idea is to be quicker than everyone else while attempting to avoid all the lurking enemies in the levels.

Ranked mode is akin to a Greatest Hits version of the base game, incorporating certain floors from the regular game mode. The Mines, The Hotel, The Backdoor, The Sewers, The Rooms, and Retro Mode all have a chance to appear in this mode.

Players can earn Points by triggering special events, which are listed below:

Pick up Gold.

Outlast other players (amount of Points increases the more players are downed).

Unlock a door.

Open a door.

Hit a player with a throwable prop.

Get a speed boost.

Run into Speed Pads to gain a lot of speed.

Sabotage a player before an entity hits them.

Use a crucifix.

Hit a player with Gold Blaster.

Hit someone with a bomb.

Steal a hiding spot from another player.

Slide down a staircase.

Use health boost when on max health.

Survive a room.

Dodge Screech’s attack.

Block damage with invincibility.

Take a giggle off another player.

Use A-90’s Stop Sign.

Hit someone with A-90’s Stop Sign.

Have someone slip on a Nanner peel you placed.

Hit someone with a minecart you pushed.

Ranks

Ranked overview (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a brief breakdown of the different Ranks and the Points you need to reach them:

Noob: Starter rank

Starter rank Starter: 5,000 Points, unlocks Hardstuck achievement

5,000 Points, unlocks Hardstuck achievement Combatant: 10,000 Points

10,000 Points Soldier: 20,000 Points

20,000 Points Warrior: 25,000 Points

25,000 Points Bloxxer: 25,000 Points

In total, you need 85,000 Points to reach the final Rank in this mode.

Match Tax

Ranked gameplay (Image via Roblox)

The Ranked Mode has a special mechanic called Match Tax, implemented to prevent infinite Point farming. This mechanic deducts Points from the participant’s total score at the end of a match; the higher the Rank, the more Points they lose. The Point loss cannot cause a player to lose a Rank.

It utilizes the following formula to calculate the amount of Points deducted per match:

f(a,b) = -25 (10 + 4a + b + ab)

Here, a refers to the number of players in the game, while b refers to the participant’s Rank. So, if the number of players in a match is lower and you belong to a low Rank, you will lose fewer Points.

FAQs

When will Ranked mode end in Doors?

The Ranked mode is scheduled to end on May 5, 2025.

How to unlock the Hardstuck Achievement in Doors

The Hardstuck Achievement can be unlocked by reaching the Starter Rank in Ranked mode.

What is the highest Rank in Doors Ranked mode?

The highest Rank in the Ranked mode is Bloxxer, which can be reached by accruing 85,000 Points in total.

