Dress to Impress Petal Update guide

The Dress to Impress Petal Update introduces an assortment of improvements, gameplay additions, fixes, UI adjustments, and more, providing new ways to experience the game. Though lacking new quest objectives, the patch features plenty of unlockables for players to work towards. The Roblox experience now also has new clothing sets, facial features, and hairstyles for different outfit combinations.

Ad

Here’s everything you can do in the Petal Update for Dress to Impress.

Everything to do in the Petal Update for Dress to Impress

Customization options

New hairstyles (Image via Roblox)

As a part of the Petal Update, Dress to Impress implemented 12 new hairstyles that can be accessed from the Salon section of the hub area. These options include a large variety of hairdos that you can equip, including long, short, wavy, curly, and everything in between.

Ad

Trending

The patch introduces 11 new facial presets, giving you a new baseline with which you can streamline your in-game appearance. These presets help you reach the desired look at a faster pace with less fine-tuning required for the same result.

If you’re someone who prefers finer control over your makeup, the update also adds 46 new makeup options. These makeup maps can be selected as individual features that can be combined with others for a unique look.

Ad

Lastly, you can purchase the brand-new pose and walk packs for in-game Cash. These include the following:

Attitude Walk Pack: 9,000 Cash

9,000 Cash Cutesy Walk Pack: 5,500 Cash

5,500 Cash Diva Walk Pack: 8,000 Cash

8,000 Cash Elegant Walk Pack: 4,500 Cash

4,500 Cash Icy Walk Pack: 5,000 Cash

5,000 Cash Peace Walk Pack: 8,500 Cash

8,500 Cash Petal Pose Pack: 5,000 Cash

Use the array of poses to impress other players and get them to give you more Stars in the voting phase.

Also read: The latest codes for Dress to Impress

Clothing sets

Ad

The new Clothing options (Image via Roblox)

Here are the three clothing sets available to buy using in-game Cash with this update:

Ad

Grunge Collection: Includes Ripped Graphic Hoodie, Ripped Knit Top, and Ripped Cropped Overshirt. Costs 6,000 Cash in total.

Includes Ripped Graphic Hoodie, Ripped Knit Top, and Ripped Cropped Overshirt. Costs 6,000 Cash in total. Wild West Set: Includes Western Belt, Western Gloves, Western Chaps, Western Hat, Western Shirt, and Pistol. Costs 7,400 Cash in total.

Includes Western Belt, Western Gloves, Western Chaps, Western Hat, Western Shirt, and Pistol. Costs 7,400 Cash in total. Withered Love Set: Includes Withered Rose Blindfold, Withered Rose Sleeves, Withered Rose Necklace, and Withered Rose Dress. Costs 5,200 Cash in total.

The individual outfit elements of these sets can be bought separately, if you so wish. This will allow you to mix and match different sets without having to purchase everything included in a pack.

Ad

Here are the premium clothing sets that can be purchased using Robux with this update:

Rich Girl set: Includes Rich Girl Bag, Rich Girl Boots, and Rich Girl Jacket. Costs 299 Robux.

Includes Rich Girl Bag, Rich Girl Boots, and Rich Girl Jacket. Costs 299 Robux. Moongazer set: Includes Moongazer Crown, Moongazer Skirt, Moongazer Sleeves, and Moongazer Top. Costs 299 Robux.

Includes Moongazer Crown, Moongazer Skirt, Moongazer Sleeves, and Moongazer Top. Costs 299 Robux. Denim Star set: Includes Denim Set Top, Denim Set Pants, Denim Set Boots, and Denim Bag. Costs 299 Robux.

Accessory adjustment feature

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The newest feature added to the game, in addition to general UI improvements, is the ability to adjust the size and rotation of the equipped accessory. This feature can be helpful in giving your ensemble some extra flair, potentially earning you additional Stars during the voting phase.

Ad

Considering the different types of accessories available in the game, you can get creative with the setups and come up with unique ways to wear them.

This feature is an unlockable option that requires you to play 30 rounds. This will take some time, so we recommend doing so in multiple sessions to avoid taxing yourself excessively.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When was the Petal Update added to Dress to Impress?

Ad

The Petal Update was added to the game on April 26, 2025.

How many new clothing sets did the Dress to Impress Petal Update add?

The Petal Update introduced six clothing sets in total: three unlockable with in-game Cash and the remaining being exclusively premium.

How to unlock the Petal Pose Pack in Dress to Impress Petal Update

The Petal Pose Pack can be unlocked for 5,000 in-game Cash from the game’s Shop.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024