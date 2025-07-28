Dress to Impress Summer Quest Part 1 guide

The Dress to Impress Summer Quest Part 1 is the beginning of a multi-part story involving branching paths. These paths lead to curious outcomes, featuring monster chases, puzzles, obstacle courses, and more. The quest is replayable, so you can return to the critical decision-making points in the story to try a different path. There is a tangible sense of freedom in this line of missions, giving you plenty of control over the outcome of the narrative.

Let’s explore what the Summer Quest Part 1 is all about in Dress to Impress.

Breaking down Summer Quest Part 1 in Dress to Impress

Overview

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

Summer Quest Part 1 was added to the game on July 26, 2025, as an introduction to the story that will unfold with multiple updates. It starts with you, your fellow Robloxians, and an NPC called Lana cruising on a yacht when you notice two strange elements in the distance. This is an introduction to the Summer Quest’s narrative branches, where you can investigate one or the other to influence the direction of the story.

The two elements you spot are a strange fog emission and a peculiar tune coming from a distance. Once you choose a path, you will be temporarily locked into the path before being allowed to switch at a certain point. You may also leave the game to reset the quest and start over.

The following sections will detail what happens on either path and how the narrative changes because of it.

Branching path 1: Investigate the Music

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The path to investigate the music takes you to a dance floor on a distant island. Your objective changes to filling up the party meter in a minigame, which involves standing on the platform with the seashell on it.

After completing this task, a cutscene will trigger, leading into a smoothie-distribution objective. You must make and serve 10 smoothies around the map in the order that the game specifies to finish the task.

With that taken care of, you will be returned to the boat for another cutscene. This sequence showcases a distant glint, after which you and your teammates are presented with a choice. The participating players can either follow the distant glint in search of a treasure or continue sailing onward. Should the latter option be chosen, the path will lead to the Investigate the Fog quest branch.

Following the glint, on the other hand, leads your team to a shipwreck, where all players can choose between a Harp and an Ocarina item. This path has you clear an obstacle course where falling into the water or remaining idle will lead to you sinking into the sea. Clear the course, and you will be able to claim the item, after which you must make your way back to the ship.

Upon your return, a pirate called Scarlet Fierce will attack your ship and demand your belongings, ending the quest on a cliffhanger.

Branching path 2: Investigate the Fog

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

If you choose to investigate the peculiar fog, you will land on a strange island where your objective is to solve puzzles and avoid traps. First, you must find clues to learn the code that unlocks the door to the cave.

These symbols are in the form of collectible notes found in the vicinity of the glowing circle near the starting area. While you pursue this objective, you must also avoid a monster that lurks in the wilds. This beast has set traps all over the island, and setting them off can be a lethal mistake. Keep an eye on the floor and a finger on the sprint button to be ready for when the fiend chases after you.

Finishing this objective will lead to the end of this branching path. What happens next will be revealed in the following update.

FAQs

When was the Summer Quest Part 1 added to Dress to Impress?

Summer Quest Part 1 was added to Dress to Impress on July 26, 2025.

How many branching paths does Dress To Impress Summer Quest Part 1 include?

The Summer Quest Part 1 includes two branching paths: Investigate the Music and Investigate the Fog.

Can Dress to Impress be played for free?

Yes, the game is fully playable for free and doesn’t require any mandatory premium purchases.

