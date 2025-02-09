Dress to Impress Valentines Update Part 1 patch notes

Dress to Impress has joined various other Roblox experiences to celebrate Valentine's week and has rolled out the first part of its latest update. Dubbed Valentines Update, the Dress to Impress group has added a variety of new things with part 1 and has plans to release more. However, it can be slightly confusing to keep tabs on everything new.

Hence, this article will share the complete patch notes for the Valentines Update Part 1.

Complete changelog of Dress to Impress Valentines Update Part 1

You can check the update log in the game too (Image via Roblox)

While Part 1 of the Valentines Update might seem short, it is worth noting that there is more to come. That said, you still have quite a few additions to explore, purchase, and equip. We have the complete changelog below.

New Lobby

Players will notice a new lobby when loading the game. The pink-themed lobby is to celebrate the week of love and is full of hearts and flowers.

New Dressing Room

Along with the lobby, the update also features a new Dressing Room where you can pick up clothes, apply makeup, and get your nails done.

New Valentines Runway

You will also find a new Valentines-themed Runway to walk on and showcase your dress.

New Valentines Quest

The most interesting part of the update is the new Valentines Quest which will provide some great rewards upon completion.

There are various new items you can obtain (Image via Roblox)

Other new additions

While these were some of the prominent additions that arrived with Part 1, the update also featured the following items and rewards.

Complete Valentines Quest to unlock Cupid's Prodigy set.

Added a new "Everlasting Love" currency set in the game.

You can purchase the new "Queen of Hearts" Robux Set from the store.

There are four new Ranks and Rank Rewards that you can unlock.

Granny Dress, Butterfly Top & Heart Dress are back in the game.

12 new hair options and one new facial hair selection have been added with the update.

The game now lets you equip the default ears.

There are 24 new Faces and 49 new custom makeups.

There is also a new Valentines Pose Pack.

You will also find the new Alune's Makeup Pack.

There is a new Valentines Pattern Pack.

There are 24 new accessories and 27 new clothes.

The jeans have been reworked.

There are new Item Chests called BRAT and Christmas.

Various male and female models have been reworked.

Use the code CUPIDSCLOUD to get the cloud accessories.

Also check: Dress to Impress codes

FAQs about Dress to Impress

Will there be a Dress to Impress Valentines Update Part 2?

Yes, the developer will release a second part of the Valentines Update.

How do you get Cupid's Prodigy Set in Dress to Impress?

You must complete the Valentines Quest to get this set.

How much does the Valentines Pattern Pack cost in Dress to Impress?

This pack costs $4000 in-game money.

