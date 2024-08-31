Driving Empire - Porsche 911 Turbo Scavenger Hunt guide: All parts location, how to build, and more

Driving Empire is a racing game that features a wide selection of cars from well-known brands. The latest addition to its line-up of luxury sports car brands is Porsche, which has introduced two new 911 Turbo models to this title. One of these cars is the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years, which can be obtained for free through a Scavenger Hunt event.

Here’s how you can complete the Scavenger Hunt and build the coveted 911 Turbo model in Driving Empire.

Building the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years model in Driving Empire

The Logo and Seat location (Image via Roblox)

The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years model requires you to gather various parts scattered across the map as part of the Scavenger Hunt event. Once gathered, you can use these parts to build the vehicle and take it for a ride to test its abilities.

Here’s a complete list of the required parts and their corresponding locations:

The Logo can be found close to the Porsche Dealership. Warp to the Porsche Dealership through the teleporter near the spawn point. Exit the game, rejoin, and return to this location to gather all three logos quickly.

can be found close to the Porsche Dealership. Warp to the Porsche Dealership through the teleporter near the spawn point. Exit the game, rejoin, and return to this location to gather all three logos quickly. You will find the Seat next to the Logos, making it easy to gather both at the same time. Repeat the rejoining method twice to get the two seats required for the scavenger hunt.

next to the Logos, making it easy to gather both at the same time. Repeat the rejoining method twice to get the two seats required for the scavenger hunt. The Rims can be found next to the Xavier Avenue crossroad junction, which is near the Boat Dealership. Use the same rejoining method to collect all four Rims quickly.

can be found next to the Xavier Avenue crossroad junction, which is near the Boat Dealership. Use the same rejoining method to collect all four Rims quickly. The Front Trunk is located next to the construction site, south of the Boat Dealership. You only need one Trunk for the mission.

is located next to the construction site, south of the Boat Dealership. You only need one Trunk for the mission. You can find the Rear Trunk on a bridge east of the spawn point. Use a helicopter or a fast car to reach this part quickly. The car only needs one trunk to progress the mission.

on a bridge east of the spawn point. Use a helicopter or a fast car to reach this part quickly. The car only needs one trunk to progress the mission. For the Steering Wheel , follow the road south from the spawn point and you will spot the part on the left side. The scavenger hunt requires you to collect just one steering wheel.

, follow the road south from the spawn point and you will spot the part on the left side. The scavenger hunt requires you to collect just one steering wheel. The Front Lights spawn next to the southern border of a water body southeast of the Daytona racetrack. Start a Daytona race, leave your vehicle, and spawn a different one to travel to the location. You need two of these to finish the mission.

spawn next to the southern border of a water body southeast of the Daytona racetrack. Start a Daytona race, leave your vehicle, and spawn a different one to travel to the location. You need two of these to finish the mission. The Back Lights are on the same island as the Front Lights. Head to the massive bridge to the east and follow it southward to find the backlights. Rejoin the game once more to complete the set.

are on the same island as the Front Lights. Head to the massive bridge to the east and follow it southward to find the backlights. Rejoin the game once more to complete the set. The Porsche 911 has two Doors , and you can find it on the island southeast of the spawn island. Rejoin the game to collect both.

, and you can find it on the island southeast of the spawn island. Rejoin the game to collect both. The Exhausts can be collected from the road next to the Laguna Heights sign. Laguna Heights is located on the island southwest of the spawn point and can be reached by crossing the southernmost bridge connecting the two islands. You must obtain two Exhausts for the mission.

can be collected from the road next to the Laguna Heights sign. Laguna Heights is located on the island southwest of the spawn point and can be reached by crossing the southernmost bridge connecting the two islands. You must obtain two Exhausts for the mission. Collect the Spoiler from the crossroads next to the Ridgeline Pier. Simply fast travel to the location from the map. The car requires just one spoiler for the scavenger hunt.

from the crossroads next to the Ridgeline Pier. Simply fast travel to the location from the map. The car requires just one spoiler for the scavenger hunt. You can obtain the Tire by following the road north until you reach a construction site. Rejoin the game three more times to complete the set of four.

With that, the Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is ready to build. Click the Scavenger Hunt Event button at the bottom, use the claim option to get the parts, and hit "Build" to finish building the car.

About the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years model

The new Porsche 911 Turbo cars (Image via Roblox)

The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is one of the two models added to Driving Empire as part of its collaboration with Porsche. It is a licensed model that can be obtained by completing a quest or with 600 Robux for an early unlock.

It boasts a top speed of 199 mph, which is quite good for a free car. The coupe handles rather well and features decent acceleration, which is standard for cars in its bracket. It is valued at $320,000, but being an exclusive vehicle, it would be unwise to sell it.

The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years is available for the duration of the Porsche 911 Turbo 50th Anniversary Event, which lasts until September 13, 2024.

FAQs

How do I build the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years in Driving Empire?

You can get the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years by collecting the parts scattered across the map and using the Scavenger Hunt menu to build it.

When was the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years added to Driving Empire?

The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years was added to the Driving Empire on August 30, 2024.

Can I unlock the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years using Robux in Driving Empire?

Yes, you can use 600 Robux to unlock the 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years without completing the Scavenger Hunt Event in Driving Empire.

