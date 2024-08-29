Dungeon RNG Update 10: New Basement, Relics, and more

Dungeon RNG has recently received its 10th major update. Implemented on August 23, 2024, it adds various new elements that make the experience smoother and more enjoyable. The update includes a new Basement, Relics, a new QoL feature, and more, adding fresh elements while polishing the overall gameplay experience.

Here’s a look at everything added to Dungeon RNG with Update 10.

Everything new in Dungeon RNG Update 10

New Basement and Teleport to Spawn feature

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

The most significant addition to this RNG-style game inspired by DnD with Update 10 is the third Basement. After completing all Basements before it, you can now move on to the third one and take on a whole new set of dungeons. Boost your luck, acquire the rarest swords, and tackle the most fearsome enemies head-on in this challenging addition to the game.

If you need a brief respite or simply wish to access a shop in the overworld, a new QoL feature lets you do precisely that. A Teleport to Spawn button can now be used to return to the overworld and restock on supplies, craft Relics, or simply take a break. This button can be used while in a Basement at any time, making it a convenient feature for dungeon crawlers.

Relics, Relic Quest, and other updates

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Eight new Relics have been added to the game, along with a newly crafted or upgraded Relic Quest. The material requirements for the new Relics can be viewed through the Blacksmith in the overworld. If you have them, simply press the Craft button to make and add them to your collection. Based on your requirements, you may switch between them at your discretion.

A new Double Roll gamepass is now available to purchase from the in-game shop for 1,199 Robux. This allows you to roll two swords at once permanently, making it a handy boost for your sword-collecting efforts.

Additionally, the seventh Daily Reward has been altered to be the Reset Dungeon Potion. This gives the daily freebie more value, making it a useful tool while approaching difficult dungeons in the game.

Lastly, two new codes have been implemented and can be redeemed for rewards: Update10 and FourteenMillionVisits. Be sure to use them while using the correct letter case to receive useful items for free.

FAQs

When was Update 10 added to Dungeon RNG?

Update 10 was added to the game on August 23, 2024.

How many new Relics did Update 10 introduce to Dungeon RNG?

Update 10 added eight new Relics to the game, each offering a unique passive buff effect.

How much does the Double Roll gamepass cost in Dungeon RNG?

The Double Roll gamepass is a premium item that costs 1,199 Robux.

