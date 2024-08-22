Dungeon RNG Update 9: Super Blacksmith, Phoenix Blade, and more

Dungeon RNG is a DnD-themed RNG-style game where you roll the dice to get a blade and tackle various dungeons for rewards. Its latest update arrived in the game on August 16, 2024, introducing various additions and alterations to the core gameplay systems. Some of its newest additions include the Super Blacksmith, the Phoenix Blade, and the new Super Lucky Roll sacrifice.

Here’s everything you need to know about Update 9 in this RNG experience.

Everything new in Dungeon RNG Update 9

Super Blacksmith and Phoenix Blade

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

You can now access the Super Blacksmith from the first Basement with the latest update to the game. In addition to crafting, you can melt unnecessary blades down at this vendor, allowing you to make some inventory space in the process.

One of the most valuable items added to the game in Update 9 is the Phoenix Blade. With a one-in-75 million pull chance, this is a high-damage and high HP blade that can tackle the mid-late game content with ease.

The Phoenix Blade has three variations, all of which have higher stats and lower pull rates. Astral marks the lowest pull rate but the highest stats, with a summon chance of one in 75 quadrillion.

Other gameplay changes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

There are various other gameplay alterations that make the game more enjoyable to play. These include additional rewards, items that allow more frequent Super Lucky Rolls, and a new potion.

Here’s a complete list of these changes:

Completing Dungeons rewards you with Potions.

New Sacrifice item that lets you perform a Super Lucky Roll every 777 rolls.

Increased the number of Rainbow Potions offered by the 7th Daily Reward from 1 to 10.

Added the Master 5 PvP Rank.

Previously crafted Relics will now have a checkmark above their icon.

New Super Magic Potion can be purchased from the Shop.

A new update exclusive code: Update 9.

FAQs

When was Update 9 added to Dungeon RNG?

Update 9 was added to the game on August 16, 2024.

How do I access the Super Blacksmith in Dungeon RNG?

Super Blacksmith can be accessed from the first Basement in the game.

What is the pull rate for the Phoenix Blade in Dungeon RNG?

The odds of pulling the Phoenix Blade in its normal state are one in 75 million.

