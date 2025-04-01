E.R.P.O.: A beginner’s guide

E.R.P.O. is a survival horror Roblox experience where you must collect valuables and fulfill your daily quota. While you do so, you must avoid the monsters that prowl the levels and survive for as long as possible. The game allows up to six players to participate in this objective, allowing for some strategic gameplay and leaving some room for error.

Ad

This guide covers the fundamentals of E.R.P.O., giving you a brief introduction to its core mechanics.

Getting started with E.R.P.O.

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In E.R.P.O., you play as a small creature who must fetch everything worth money in a level to reach the defined quota.

Ad

Trending

Being a multiplayer title, this experience leaves room for strategic gameplay and allows players to revive any fallen teammates. However, if all participating players are downed, the only way to continue is for one of them to spend Robux and self-revive. After that, the newly revived player can proceed to resuscitate the rest of the team.

Completing your daily quota involves using your mouse to drag the valuable to a cart close to the beginning of the level. The cart must then be pushed into the "sell" area, where the valuables are processed, and the amount is added to your counter. This forms the core of the experience, as progressing through the levels is not possible without fulfilling the quota.

Ad

The levels you explore are filled with various monsters, who will attempt to kill you at sight. You must use the game’s stealth mechanics to avoid them until your mission is complete. After that, you may exit the level and proceed to the next stage.

Also read: Twenty One: A beginner's guide

Controls

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Pick Up Valuables: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Map: T

T Sprint: Left Shift

Left Shift Crouch: C

C Interact: E

E Unlock Mouse: Y

Ad

Gameplay mechanics

Cosmetics Shop (Image via Roblox)

Co-op survival experience: This game is a cooperative experience. Fulfilling your quota is easier when done with friends, as the total number of valuables you need is reduced in multiplayer. As such, it’s always worth bringing another player along, even if it’s someone you aren’t familiar with.

This game is a cooperative experience. Fulfilling your quota is easier when done with friends, as the total number of valuables you need is reduced in multiplayer. As such, it’s always worth bringing another player along, even if it’s someone you aren’t familiar with. Valuables: Valuables are highlighted with a glow, making them stand out in the dark environments of the game. This makes them easy to spot, which is handy since you will want to prioritize the most valuable of them over all else. You can always grab and release valuables using the mouse whenever the situation calls for it.

Valuables are highlighted with a glow, making them stand out in the dark environments of the game. This makes them easy to spot, which is handy since you will want to prioritize the most valuable of them over all else. You can always grab and release valuables using the mouse whenever the situation calls for it. Valuable extraction: Valuables can be extracted by placing them in the cart and then pushing the cart to the extraction area. Take care not to stand near the cart during the extraction process, as it will lead to instant death.

Valuables can be extracted by placing them in the cart and then pushing the cart to the extraction area. Take care not to stand near the cart during the extraction process, as it will lead to instant death. Revivification: Players can revive each other by bringing their heads to the Revive platform. Highlighted in green, you will typically find this area next to the extraction point. You also need to spend in-game Cash to revive players, which will reduce your overall quota by the specified amount.

Players can revive each other by bringing their heads to the Revive platform. Highlighted in green, you will typically find this area next to the extraction point. You also need to spend in-game Cash to revive players, which will reduce your overall quota by the specified amount. Monsters: Monsters populate the levels and must be avoided at all costs. While they are easy to avoid in the early parts of the game, they become increasingly more aggressive as you go through the levels. Use the Crouch button to reduce your overall presence and avoid being caught by the fiends.

Monsters populate the levels and must be avoided at all costs. While they are easy to avoid in the early parts of the game, they become increasingly more aggressive as you go through the levels. Use the Crouch button to reduce your overall presence and avoid being caught by the fiends. Cosmetics: You can unlock special cosmetics using Bolts earned at the end of each level. Cosmetics take the form of accessories with which you can adorn your avatar. The higher the rarity, the higher the cost and the fancier the cosmetic.

You can unlock special cosmetics using Bolts earned at the end of each level. Cosmetics take the form of accessories with which you can adorn your avatar. The higher the rarity, the higher the cost and the fancier the cosmetic. Game passes and premium elements: This Roblox experience features premium elements aplenty, with optional currency purchases, stat-boosting game passes, cosmetic packs, and more. Since these can only be bought using Robux, consider weighing their respective values carefully before hitting the Purchase button.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is E.R.P.O. about?

E.R.P.O. is about bringing valuables to the extraction point while avoiding the fiends that infest the level.

Is E.R.P.O. free to play?

Yes, the game is free-to-play with optional premium elements.

How to revive a teammate in E.R.P.O.

You can revive a teammate by bringing their head to the Revive area and spending the specified amount of money on them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024