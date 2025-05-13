Emergency Response Liberty County: Police Week 2025 Update 2 guide

Emergency Response Liberty County is continually evolving with the daily addition of content by the Police Week 2025 event. While the first update introduced a badge hunt with XP and in-game cash prizes, the second has brought another competition and a new vehicle.

You have to be a part of either the Police or the Sheriff team to access the Police Week 2025 content. The most recent update introduced a competition involving the two teams, where the winner gets a ginormous amount of ER:LC cash.

Emergency Response Liberty County: Everything new in Update 2 of Police Week 2025

2000 Chevlon Camion PPV

A vintage car for catching criminals (Image via Roblox)

The 2000 Chevlon Camion PPV is the newest addition to the dealership in Emergency Response Liberty County. You can buy the vehicle with 17,500 Cash and then customize it based on your preference. Wheel Covers, Pushbar, Grappler, and other accessories can be equipped to make the car more sturdy.

The Standard Chevlon Camion PPV comes in white. It has three other Textures, namely Supervisor, Undercover, and Ghost. The latter two give the vehicle a sleek black color, making it useful for blending in the dark.

Police Week Contest

The Police Week Contest leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

Apart from a new vehicle, Update 2 has also introduced the Police Week Contest in Emergency Response Liberty County. It is an arrest contest, where players in the Police and Sheriff teams have to catch as many criminals as possible in the Roblox game.

According to the official announcement, the competition will last till the ongoing Police Week 2025 event. Winners are set to receive vast in-game cash prizes, which are listed as follows:

First position - 1,000,000 Cash

Second position - 750,000 Cash

Third position - 500,000 Cash

Fourth and fifth positions - 300,000 Cash

sixth, seventh, and eighth positions - 200,000 Cash

You can see your progress in the Police Week Contest by heading to the River City Police Department or the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and checking the Global Leaderboards. Change the "Most Arrests" board to reflect the competitors for the "Event" to know where you stand in this contest.

FAQs about Police Week 2025

When was Update 2 of Police Week 2025 released in Emergency Response Liberty County?

Update 2 of Police Week 2025 was released on May 12, 2025.

How long will the Police Week event last in Roblox Emergency Response Liberty County?

The Police Week event will end on May 18, 2025. During its run, the developers will release new updates for the Police and Sheriff teams.

What is the cost of the 2000 Chevlon Camion PPV?

Debuting in the second update of this year's Police Week event, the 2000 Chevlon Camion PPV is priced at 17,750 Cash.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

