Entrenched Class guide: All Classes, how to play them, and more

Entrenched, the World War I simulator, features nine Classes that players can freely choose from and swap between matches. These Classes are indicative of the different roles a soldier may play in war, ranging from long-range Riflemen to close-range Skirmishers and everything in between. You are incentivized to try different roles to see which suits you the best and help the team secure the battle against the enemy.

Here’s a guide to Classes in Entrenched, giving you complete insight into their roles and what they are good at.

Everything you need to know about Classes in Entrenched

In-game Class selection (Image via Roblox)

The nine Classes of Entrenched include Rifleman, Skirmisher, Medic, Support, Assault, Engineer, Recon, Flamer, and Officer. Regardless of the role you choose, you will have access to a primary weapon and an assortment of tools. Some of these are designed to be beginner-friendly, while others require some deliberation to use.

Knowing which Class suits you the best largely varies based on personal preferences. There is no clear-cut winner among the nine, as your experience with them in skirmishes will define how effective they feel. Some may prefer the head-on approach of Flamers and Skirmishers, while others may prefer to hang back and support downed allies.

While the make of the gear you receive may vary with the country, the type doesn’t. So, the overall effectiveness of the Class is not affected by the assigned country.

The table below will give you an idea of what these Classes are about and the roles they play at a glance:

Class Gear Role Assault -Fully automatic assault weapon

-Random melee weapon

-Grenade -Close-range combat specialization.

-Clearing enemy hideouts.

-Can spearhead a charge.

-Highly effective as the last line of defense.

-Has high carry capacity. Engineer -Handgun

-Spade

-Hammer

-Heavy Machine Gun -Defensive utility with position captures and fort construction.

-Can build Heavy Machine Guns for long-range suppressive fire.

-Can adequately defend self with the Handgun. Flamer -Flamethrower

-Handgun

-Random melee weapon -Close-range flamethrower user.

-Can draw enemy fire as a distraction.

-Effective at storming enemy bases.

-Decent HP pool.

-Flamethrower deals splash damage. Medic -Semi-automatic rifle

-Random melee weapon -Healer-type support class unit.

-Semi-automatic rifle makes them versatile.

-Low ammo capacity and rate of fire.

-Enemies may target them to stop heals.

-Cannot self-heal. Officer -Handgun

-Saber

-Binoculars -Quick reload and fire rate.

-Highly accurate.

-Effective at melee range with the Saber.

-Reliant on artillery for most of their damage.

-Best used at long range by waiting for the artillery and striking the enemy down with it. Recon -Sniper rifle

-Spade

-Illumination flare -Long-range combat specialist

-Beginner-friendly.

-High damage and accuracy.

-Can perform reconnaissance using extended zoom.

-Limited effectiveness at close range.

-Can kill anyone on the battlefield with a single headshot. Rifleman -Rifle with bayonet

-Grenade

-Spade -Beginner-friendly.

-Effective at all long and short ranges.

-Bolt-action rifle with high damage and accuracy.

-Headshots can kill in a single hit.

-Slow fire rate may make them vulnerable to returning fire.

-Limited effectiveness at melee range. Skirmisher -Bolt-action carbine rifle

-Smoke grenade

-Random melee weapon -Decent range with good damage.

-Faster bolt action than Rifleman or Skirmisher.

-Can cloud the surrounding area with smoke.

-High movement speed.

-Low HP pool makes them vulnerable to short-range bullet sprays.

-Rifle cannot be rechambered while sprinting. Support -Light Machine Gun

-Spade -LMG enables high damage per second.

-Fully automatic weapon enables spray firing.

-High HP pool.

-Takes a while to reload.

-Heavy LMG recoil makes bullet sprays inaccurate at medium and long ranges.

Which Class is the best for beginners?

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The table above illustrates the strengths and weaknesses of the nine Classes succinctly. Of these player archetypes, there are a few that are better for beginners and require little effort to be effective. More specifically, beginners may want to pick Rifleman and Recon as their initial mains.

Both Recon and Rifleman are highly effective at medium and long-range gunfights, with a quick and fuss-free experience with their primary weapons. They do high damage per shot, which makes them quite easy to use as players need not worry about variables like bullet spray and range. Rifleman can handle melee and short-range skirmishes quite well, as they are equipped with grenades and bayonet rifles for limited area control.

Aside from these two, early-game players can opt for the Skirmishers, the versatile Class. Though their HP is low, they can handle action at any range, be it melee or long-range. Their smoke grenades can create a smoke screen that obscures enemy vision, allowing them to flank the opponents and wipe them out with relative ease.

FAQs

How many Classes does Entrenched feature?

As of this writing, the game features nine Classes with distinct combat roles that set them apart from one another.

What are the different Classes available in Entrenched?

The nine Classes currently in the game are Rifleman, Skirmisher, Medic, Support, Assault, Engineer, Recon, Flamer, and Officer.

Which Class is the best for beginners in Entrenched?

Rifleman and Recon are two of the best Classes in the game for their high effectiveness at medium and long-range skirmishes.

