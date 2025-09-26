Escape the Tsunami: A beginner’s guide

Escape the Tsunami is a Roblox experience all about trying to cross a field while avoiding the treacherous Tsunami waves. Its core gameplay loop is straightforward, where you spend some time training to reach a high speed threshold. Once you’ve sufficiently raised your speed stat, you can go to the obstacle course and make a mad dash to the end.

Reaching the end earns you a win, while getting swept up in the Tsunami depletes your HP, potentially ending your run. Continue reading to learn the basics of the game and how to win consistently in Escape the Tsunami.

Getting started with Escape the Tsunami

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Escape the Tsunami starts with you in a training space, where you can hop on a treadmill and start raising your Speed stat. Unlike other Simulator-style experiences, the treadmill in this title is not static interactive equipment; rather, it functions like a tool that can be equipped at any time. Hit the treadmill icon at the bottom or use the 1 key on the keyboard to step on the machine at any time.

After you’ve trained sufficiently, you can approach the main part of the game: the field. The objective is to cross the field and reach the Win beacon at the other end. Every few seconds, a Tsunami wave will spawn and wash away anyone who is not on an elevated surface. The intensity and height of the wave are determined by the wave’s level, which is announced on screen moments before it strikes.

Littered across the field are various items on which you can climb and safely avoid the waves. The idea is to climb on the tallest structure in your vicinity the moment you see the Tsunami notification pop up. By doing so, you will successfully avoid being ragdolled by the waves and continue on your journey when they subside.

Reach the end to claim a Win and be teleported back to the beginning of the level. Continue to repeat this process to earn more Wins, which can be used to unlock new Worlds and Pets.

Controls

Training the Speed stat (Image via Roblox)

The basic controls of Escape the Tsunami are identical to those of the default Roblox keybindings. They are listed below:

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Equip Treadmill: Number key 1

Gameplay mechanics

The Win beacon (Image via Roblox)

Crossing the Field: Your main objective is to cross the field and claim as many Wins as possible while avoiding the Tsunami. This is a fairly straightforward objective, even if you are only at level 2 or 3, as Speed alone won’t secure you a Win. Being aware of your surroundings and climbing to safety in a timely manner will keep you safe and prime you for victory. Furthermore, there is no penalty for death apart from being tossed back to the beginning of the level. So, feel free to take your time while crossing the field, or simply brute-force the process by raising your Speed stat to absurd heights.

FAQs on Escape the Tsunami

What is Escape the Tsunami about?

Escape the Tsunami is a game about raising your speed sufficiently to cross a field while avoiding the Tsunami waves.

Is Escape the Tsunami free to play?

Yes, the game is available for free, and its premium elements are not required for its progression system.

How do I unlock Pets in Escape the Tsunami?

Pets can be unlocked by hatching the Eggs featured in each World.

