Evade Summer event guide

The Evade Summer event has arrived in Roblox, and it is packed with exclusive in-game rewards. In the event runs, players earn a seasonal currency, called the "Suns," while competing against each other. The currency can be used to purchase exclusive goodies from the event shop. Additionally, Summer is a 28-day event that arrived on July 5, 2025.

This article further highlights the event in Roblox Evade.

Evade Summer event: All you need to know

The Summer event is set to run for one month (Image via Roblox)

To progress through the event, you need to collect suns scattered throughout the map. The three types of suns and their corresponding values are given below:

Three suns: 1

1 Sun with glasses: 4

4 Swirly sun: 10

In addition to the suns, players can also pick up a coconut. It grants one of three special abilities — Extra Speed, Jump Boost, and Invincibility — for 10 seconds.

Event maps

The event also introduces seven maps to Evade:

Coral Reef: This map is in an underwater location and features a marine habitat.

This map is in an underwater location and features a marine habitat. Outdoor Zoo: This map has an open world view, featuring a lot of wildlife.

This map has an open world view, featuring a lot of wildlife. Camp Cliffwood: This one is modeled after a campsite.

This one is modeled after a campsite. Atoll: This map is modeled like an atoll, making it resemble a beach.

This map is modeled like an atoll, making it resemble a beach. Ravaged Galleon: This one features a village built around a crashed pirate ship.

This one features a village built around a crashed pirate ship. Ocean Drive: Ocean Drive is based on a city, featuring buildings and traffic.

Ocean Drive is based on a city, featuring buildings and traffic. Inflatable Park: This map is modeled after a water park.

Event shop

First page of the Summer event in Evade (Image via Roblox)

The event features a limited-time shop, where players can spend their suns. Here are some of its details:

The event shop contains 66 items, spread across nine pages.

To complete the shop, you need to spend 5140 suns.

The last item on page 9 can be claimed once you have collected 500 accumulated suns.

FAQs on the Evade Summer event in Roblox

When will the Evade Summer event end in Roblox?

The Summer event is set to end on August 3, 2025, at 10 PM UTC.

Are there any codes for the Summer event in Evade?

Yes, there are two codes active for this event: summeroopsies and summeroopsies2.

Is there a pass attached to the Summer event in Evade?

Yes, the featured pass is called Animal Set, and players can purchase it for 600 Robux.

