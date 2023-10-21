Everything you should know before entering Ghastly Harbor in Roblox Dungeon Quest

In the ever-evolving spectrum of Roblox games, the Dungeon and Survival genre has remained relevant since its release. Emerging from that avenue is Dungeon Quest, an extremely fun game with a devoted fanbase. Those who have played the game probably know about the Ghastly Harbor. It is a dangerous dungeon, to say the least, and if you want to be a brave adventurer, you will need some help.

In this guide, we will review the requirements to reach the Ghastly Harbor and the mobs and bosses you might face there.

Complete guide for navigating the Ghastly Harbor in Roblox Dungeon Quest

Dungeon basics

The essence of Ghastly Harbor revolves around the fishermen's folklore and incorporates various monsters like the Kraken, Sea Serpent, and more. That said, you must be at least level 110 in Insane mode, level 115 for Nightmare mode, and a regular landlubber.

Bring your sea legs and battle gear, as every hit and second counts. You must defeat multiple mobs in under twelve minutes to escape the dungeon.

Ensure your stats are up to snuff before taking a plunge into the Ghastly Harbor. Aim for at least 500,000 HP on Insane difficulty and a more robust 750,000 HP on Nightmare.

Mobs in the Ghastly Harbor

Roblox players will face four mobs in the Ghastly Harbor:

The Raider: With their fancy pirate clothes and Dual-Pirate Cutlasses, these sea dogs attack at a close range. They'll come charging at you, so be ready to block their attacks or face them head-on.

The Harpoon Gunner: This mob attacks from a distance and is equipped with a harpoon gun. The Harpoon Gun takes a long time to reload and doesn't shoot as quickly as some other ranged enemies, which gives you a little more time to avoid their shots and eliminate them.

The Burly Enforcer: This monster is a huge threat as it deals area damage. If you're not quick on your feet, its bellyflop attack can knock you out extremely easily, so watch out for that.

The Cannon Crab: The Cannon Crab is a unique enemy, and its defenses are very strong due to its massive cannon. Robloxians must keep moving because if they don't, they can become dinner for the crab.

Bosses of the Ghastly Harbor

There are a total of three bosses in the Ghastly Harbor. Here is a rundown on all three of them:

The Kraken: Gear up for a tough fight because this dark green giant squid is a menacing mini-boss and has multiple tentacles that guard the fourth room in Ghastly Harbor. You have to watch out for its poisonous shark throws, tentacle slams, and ink-burst attacks when battling this beast.

The Corrupt Overlord: This mini-boss is very strong and knows how to use all its tools. You must avoid its corrupted zigzag and circle lines and then get ready to battle a cannon ship. Having good timing is everything against this mini-boss.

The Sea Serpent: The final boss of the Ghastly Harbor is a mythical blue dragon that demands all of your attention. Your melee attacks won't work on this one. Instead, you will have to use various abilities to emerge victorious. Watch out for its fiery breath and those pesky bubble bursts. This is the ultimate test of your mettle.

So, gear up and prepare for a high-seas adventure like no other in Roblox Dungeon Quest.