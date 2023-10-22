Everything you should know before entering Gilded Skies in Roblox Dungeon Quest

If you're looking for an interesting new adventure in the virtual world of Roblox, Dungeon Quest is the perfect choice. At its core, it is a survival game that has taken the community by storm with its expansive storywriting and mesmerizing graphics. The game is also popular among gamers, currently boasting 1.8 billion visits and over two million favorites on its homepage.

If you've been playing Roblox Dungeon Quest for a while, then you probably know about the fifteenth dungeon in the game, the Gilded Skies. It was released on November 25, 2022, and is a dragon-themed dungeon that boasts a rich aesthetic palette of jade and gold, with a touch of a religious civilization.

But before you make any rash decisions and take on the Gilded Skies unprepared, there are a few things you should know. This guide will equip you with all the required knowledge to conquer Gilded Skies in Roblox Dungeon Quest.

Unravel the secrets of the Gilded Skies in Roblox Dungeon Quest

Eligibility to enter Gilded Skies

To venture into Gilded Skies, you must be at least level 190 for Insane difficulty and level 195 for Nightmare difficulty. It is highly recommended to bolster your health, aiming for a range of 1.2 billion to 1.8 billion (or 600 million if you're a glass cannon) for Insane and 1.8 billion to 2.7 billion (or 902 million for glass cannons) for Nightmare.

Remember that you have a tight window of 11 minutes to clear the dungeon.

Confronting the mobs in Gilded Skies

Gilded Skies is populated with four distinct types of mobs. They boast formidable health, ranging from 7.4 quadrillion on Insane to 15.6 quadrillion on Nightmare. Their damage output is nothing to scoff at either, with figures ranging from 400 million to 550 million on the former and 625 million to 800 million on the latter. Here's a rundown of all four of them:

Dracani Warrior - An enemy who attacks at a melee level and is a loyal soldier in the Dracani army. With the terrifying Dracani Gilded Sword in its hands, it will relentlessly attack the nearest Robloxian with six-slash attacks.

Confronting the bosses

Inside the Gilded Skies, you will face three formidable bosses. Each of these has varying abilities, thus, you will need to prepare strategically if you want to emerge victorious. Here is a rundown of all three beasts that await you in Gilded Skies:

Archpriest Kiryne - Archpriest Kiryne is the first boss and is in charge of the third room. She is a very proficient mage and knows how to use Lumenflame magic very well. Be careful of her six powerful moves, especially the dangerous Lumenflame Burst, which calls up a spiral beam every nine seconds.

Armed with this knowledge, you're now better prepared to face the challenges of Gilded Skies. For more exciting content, visit Sportskeeda's Roblox news hub.