Everything you should know about Roblox Hide and Seek Extreme

If you are looking for a casual, fun, and straightforward gaming experience on Roblox, you should look no further than Hide and Seek Extreme. Developed by the talented Tim7775 and his team, the title came out on January 18, 2015. It is a fantastic reimagination of the classic hide-and-seek game that you must've played when you were kids.

This article explores everything you need to know about Hide and Seek Extreme, from its gameplay to the various maps you can explore.

How to get started in Roblox Hide and Seek Extreme

Roblox Hide and Seek Extreme is all about having fun and keeping things simple. At the start of the game, a map is picked at random, and one player is named the Seeker. You can even choose which map is used for a small fee of six Robux. The rest of the players become Hiders. They're released into the selected map and spawned in a secluded location.

The Seeker is also placed at the spawn point but remains frozen and unable to move during the initial 60-second countdown. Hiders have this time to find their perfect hiding spots. As a Hider, you can keep an eye on your proximity to the Seeker at the bottom-left corner of your screen.

The top-right corner displays the number of Hiders still in the game, allowing you to spectate the Seeker's movements. Once the 60 seconds are up, the Seeker is unfrozen and can start exploring the map to find and catch the Hiders. To catch a player, the Seeker must make eye contact with them. Alternatively, Hiders can be caught by resetting their character or leaving the server.

The game ends when the Seeker either catches all the Hiders or when the timer runs out. If the latter happens, the surviving Hiders emerge victorious.

What are the "It" characters in Roblox Hide and Seek Extreme?

Hide and Seek Extreme adds an extra layer of fun with "It" characters, each equipped with one of four special abilities. These abilities help the Seeker in their objective to find the Hiders. By default, "It" characters are a bit faster than the Hiders. To activate these abilities, simply press the "1" key or access them from the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Here is a rundown of all the "It Characters":

Glue: With this skill, the Seeker can put a drop of glue in front of them. People who are Hiders and touch the glue will be stunned for eight seconds. This skill is shared by characters like Ethan, Emma, and the Ice Bear. It wears off after 30 seconds.

Camera: Up to two black cameras can be set up by the Seeker to help find Hiders when they're not there. These cameras are also useful in places where you need to boost your head. This is something that Panda and Jacob can do.

Sprint: Seekers who have this ability can run fast for four seconds, which makes them walk faster. It's great for catching players off guard and is linked to characters like Sophia, Jake, and the Grizzly. This skill's cooldown is 25 seconds.

Stun: The Yeti character can stun Hiders, which is a unique ability. When the Seeker uses this power, they hit the ground with their club, which stuns any Hiders that touch it. This ability has a 13-second cooldown.

All maps in Roblox Hide and Seek Extreme

Hide and Seek Extreme offers a variety of maps to keep the game fresh and exciting. Each map provides unique hiding spots and challenges, making the game enjoyable and unpredictable every time you play. Some of the popular maps include:

Ethan's Bedroom

The Kitchen

The Workshop

Cursed Cavern

The Backyard

The Attic

So there you have it, everything you need to know about Roblox Hide and Seek Extreme. It's a simple yet engaging game that's perfect for some casual fun with friends or a quick gaming session. Happy hiding and seeking!

