Everything new in Pressure Worth the Wait Part One update

Pressure implemented the Worth the Wait Part One update on June 30, 2025, marking one of the largest updates in the game's history. This patch introduces many new gameplay elements, revamps some old ones, and expands upon the existing gameplay mechanics. From new boss mechanics to utility items and cosmetics, there is plenty to sink your teeth into with this update.

Here’s everything new added with the Worth the Wait Part One update.

Every new element in the Worth the Wait Part One update for Pressure

New elements

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Two new Grand Encounters for Abomination and Firewall.

New ending cutscene for beating the game for the first time.

Added the Defibrillator and Sebastian’s Scanner items.

Introduced a new Inventory system with a sorting system.

New currency models.

New conversation system that allows Sebastian and p.AI.nter to converse.

New dialogue for Sebastian, p.AI.nter, HQ, Navi AI, and Imaginary Friend.

Additional interactions for Imaginary Friend: a Toy Remote and a Blue Remote.

Blue Remote can be used to spawn a Blue Imaginary Friend. It has a unique dialogue with the player and the Red Imaginary Friend.

New Deep Sea Buddy game pass, allowing a Deep Sea Bunny Pet to follow the player around. Priced at 149 Robux.

New game pass gifting system.

Speed Boost and Reveal Thyself abilities added to the Post-Mortem Haunting game pass. Also features new interactions with Sebastian Solace.

Speed Boost speeds up the team for three seconds.

Reveal Thyself lights up the ghost model for a short duration.

New spawn and introduction for the Endless Expedition.

Hadal Blacksite has three new room types: The Outskirts, Mantle Extraction, and Blacksite Administration.

Added over 200 new rooms.

New Tram Room with three variants.

Keypad doors from The Hunted have been added.

Added Item Crates behind locked doors.

Pressure Volume 2 OST was released with a new Pandemonium soundtrack.

New ambient music for p.AI.nter, Navi AI, and Guardian Angel’s rooms.

Three new music tracks for Sebastian’s Shop.

The Dredge and Oxygen Gardens have a new ambience.

Three new anticipation soundtracks.

Six new documents: Angler Variants, Abomination, Lunar Dock, N.O.S.T. Jetsuit, Jetsuit Evaluation Course, Stairwell 87.

Seven new badges: Sewer Creature, Effective Motivator, Hard Carry, Salvation, Stick to the Script, Like Nothing Ever Happened, and It’s Getting Late.

Added eight new jumpsuits.

Added a new dance.

Added two new codes: YOURTAKINGTOOLONG and MiserableLaunchOnceAgain .

and . New lobby UI icons and Mobile buttons.

New custom pop-ups for Achievements.

Revamps and updates

A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

Remade the Grand Encounter and Ending Encounter rooms for Searchlights.

Searchlights generator minigame revamped.

Made improvements to the Searchlights AI, allowing it to break hiding spots, miss, and change paths.

Batteries can now be dropped from the Inventory menu and upon death.

SPR-INT enables jump and slide. This effect can be stacked when multiple SPR-INTs are used. Each use extends active duration by seven seconds.

Doors' numbers count down instead of up, starting at 100 and ending at 1.

p.AI.nter can be rescued for an alternative ending.

p.AI.nter will always appear at room 28 if he hasn’t appeared yet.

New jumpscare and death visuals for Mr. Lopee.

Pandemonium has a new spawn sound effect.

The radio in Sebastian’s shop can be interacted with.

Slight alterations to the Sebastian and p.AI.nter introductions.

The lobby has been remodeled.

25% chance of spawning at a different dock in the Main Expedition.

Updated models for Sebastian, Trenchbleeder, doors, consoles, generators, and servers.

Replaced the Searchlights Ending Encounter music.

10 documents rewritten and updated: The Angler, Good People, Squiddies, Puddles of Void-Mass, Eyefestation, Pandemonium, Wall Dwellers, Searchlights, Trenchbleeder, and Underwater Hazards.

Revamped credits.

Noli and SMILE added to the Banlands revive area.

New visual design for the Dead-Drop Shop.

Ragdoll effects for item drops.

Revive timer updated from 30 seconds to two minutes and 30 seconds.

FAQs

When was the Worth the Wait Part One update added to Pressure?

The Worth the Wait Part One update was added to Pressure on June 30, 2025.

What are the new badges added to Pressure with the Worth the Wait Part One update?

The new badges added to the experience include Sewer Creature, Effective Motivator, Hard Carry, Salvation, Stick to the Script, Like Nothing Ever Happened, and It’s Getting Late.

Is Pressure free to play?

Yes, you can experience the title's major gameplay systems for free.

