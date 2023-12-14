Everything you should know before playing Roblox Giga Mansion Tycoon

If you're a fan of Tycoon games on Roblox, then you are going to love Blockywood's new sensation - Giga Mansion Tycoon. In the game, you can roleplay with your friends and build ultimate mansions, giant pools, lavish yachts, and ride fancy cars. And to become ready to dive into this extravagant experience on Roblox, there are a few things you must know.

This article lifts the curtain on everything important regarding Giga Mansion Tycoon and is a must-read if you are a beginner who's planning to start your virtual life in the mesmerizing landscapes of Blockywood. Let's jump in!

The complete guide to Roblox Giga Mansion Tycoon

What are Giga Mansion Tycoon and Blockywood all about?

To become the richest tycoon in Blockywood, you have to start buying stuff. Unlike other games where you have to set up money droppers or generators, here you can earn money by the second. And the more money you spend on your owned properties, yachts, cars, and other items, the more you will earn by the second.

In Giga Mansion Tycoon, you have the freedom to own any piece of land that's not owned by another Robloxian. You can create modern marvels with colossal pools, extravagant spaces, and a garage that can make any car enthusiast drool. Keep in mind that everything costs in-game cash and lots of it, which of course can be regained within minutes.

You can also zoom through the city in luxury rides and take your adventure to the extremities by sailing the virtual seas on mega yachts in Giga Mansion Tycoon. The game makes role-playing even more fun by kitting out various aspects of the experience with interactable furniture, appliances, and other items.

How to play Giga Mansion Tycoon and what are some of its features?

In Giga Mansion Tycoon, you have to maintain a steady inflow of in-game cash as well as keep buying lands, assets, and items. This will help increase your money per second rate, which is important because building a Giga Mansion and living the high life doesn't come for free in Blockywood. Maintaining the correct balance between money spent and money made is the key to having a stable virtual as well as real life.

Keep in mind, that your journey in Blockywood doesn't have to be a solo adventure. You can connect with fellow tycoons, share tips, and form alliances to grow together as a team. Having a basic understanding of the in-game controls also wouldn't hurt your virtual adventures, so here's a rundown:

WASD: You can use the WASD keys on your keyboard to move your character around in Giga Mansion Tycoon.

Mouse: You can also use your mouse to look around and navigate the in-game menu.

M1 or LMB: You can use the left-click button on your mouse to place certain items, and interact with the in-game menu.

F: You can press the F key on your keyboard to make use of the interactable furniture, appliances, and other items.

Space: You can press the Spacebar to perform a jump.

M: Press the M key on your keyboard to open up the menu to look at preset controls, change them mid-game, or exit Giga Mansion Tycoon.

In a nutshell, Giga Mansion Tycoon is your passport to Blockywood's elite lifestyle. Whether you're into designing dream mansions, racing supercars, sailing mega yachts, or just lounging by the virtual pool, this game promises endless adventures.

