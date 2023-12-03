Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Elemental Powers Tycoon

If you have been dipping into the world of Roblox Elemental Powers Tycoon, you would know about the various Gamepasses it has to offer. When you're battling rivals and conquering bosses, you can use a helping hand once in a while. This is where gamepasses come into play.

This article sheds light on every gamepass in Elemental Powers Tycoon. Let's take a look and decide if they're worth buying or not.

Note: This article is subjective, and it reflects the views of the writer.

Diving deep into every Gamepass in Roblox Elemental Powers Tycoon

1) x2 Money: Double the rewards

x2 Money Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

If you want to quietly outpace your buddies in the cash department without making a fuss, the x2 Money gamepass is the perfect option. For a modest price of 349 Robux, this gamepass doubles the output of your cash droppers. To confirm if it's working, simply check the color of your cash droppers.

If it has turned into a shiny golden color, the magic is working, and you're on the path to financial domination.

2) Infinite Money: Better than x2 Money Gamepass

Infinite Money Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

If you're tired of worrying about your wallet, then the Infinite Money gamepass is ideal. For only 1,349 Robux, this gamepass provides a whopping 999 million Cash every time you step into the game. It's a permanent boost and an investment ensuring you always have enough resources to be the richest tycoon on the server.

3) All Powers: The power to choose

All Powers Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

The All Powers gamepass is priced at 1,699 Robux. It unlocks a catalog featuring all the game's abilities. After purchasing this gamepass, you can easily equip and use every power at the selection portal located on the ground floor of your tycoon. Simply tap the Select Powers button, and you can choose from a plethora of abilities.

Remember, Gem Exclusive Powers are not included with this gamepass and you must earn those separately through your strategic prowess.

4) Auto Collect: Hands-free harvesting

Auto Collect Gamepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

For a mere 149 Robux, you can get the Auto Collect gamepass that will make resource gathering a hands-free affair. To activate it, simply press E on the collector button located on the right side of your setup. However, this won't be needed since Auto Collect is turned on by default after buying this gamepass.

5) VIP: Unlock exclusive perks

VIP Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Gamepass)

You can elevate your in-game status with the VIP gamepass available for only 299 Robux. With it, you can enjoy an exclusive VIP chat tag, access to locked tycoons, and a bonus starting cash boost.

6) Rocket Launcher: Blow up and stand out

Rocket Launcher Gamepass (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

If you fancy a more explosive approach, the Rocket Launcher gamepass should be your next stop. Priced at 1,049 Robux, it arms you with a one-shot wonder that is perfect for obliterating enemies in style.

In the world of Elemental Powers Tycoon, these gamepasses are the keys to unlocking new levels of power, efficiency, and flair. Choose wisely and upgrade strategically.

Visit the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive regular updates about the Metaverse.