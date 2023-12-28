Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox SCP Games and SCP Monsters

Those into the jumpscare genre on Roblox would know that most of it is run by games focused on the SCP Foundation, an organization created to Secure, Contain, and Protect certain creatures and entities. The finest of the bunch is undoubtedly SCP Games and SCP Monsters if you wish to dip your toe in the vast universe of this mysterious genre.

This article describes all Gamepasses offered in the game along with their prices.

The complete guide to Gamepasses in Roblox SCP Games and SCP Monsters

1) SCP Gamepass Room (100 Robux)

SCP Gamepass Room (Image via Roblox)

If you wish to play as one of the big SCPs like the SCP 682 or the SCP 096, the SCP Gamepass Room is your golden ticket for a modest price of 100 Robux. Remember, the morphs you get here can't deliver the final blow. After purchasing the Gamepass, watch for a room named "Gamepass and Morph Room" to play as one of the SCPs.

2) Big Head Gamepass (40 Robux)

Big Heads Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you like to stand out from the crowd, the Big Head Gamepass should be a must-have and is a steal deal at only 40 Robux. With it, your friends can locate you easily in times of crisis.

3) Golden Gun Pack Room (25 Robux)

Golden Gun Pack Room Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you want to add a touch of bling to your arsenal, the Golden Gun Pack Room Gamepass can do just that and be yours for just 25 Robux. Even if you don't purchase the Gamepass, you can still hunt down secret spots or defeat SCP Boss Monsters to snag some golden guns for free, or you can simply buy your way to shiny gold weapons.

4) Become SCP Boss Monsters - Small Size (200 Robux)

Become SCP Monsters Small Size Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

This Gamepass lets you fulfill your dream of becoming an SCP Monster, albeit a smaller one. The Become SCP Boss Monsters Gamepass, priced at 200 Robux, grants you access to a room filled with shrunken SCP Boss morphs. To change into one of the SCP Monsters, look out for Gamepass and Morph Room.

5) Diamond Gun Pack (80 Robux)

Diamond Gun Pack Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you weren't satisfied with gold weapons and fancy upgrading them to diamond, the Diamond Gun Pack Gamepass priced at 80 Robux can do just that and offer a 1.5x damage boost compared to its golden counterpart. Make the most of this Gamepass by heading to the Diamond Gun Pack Room in "Gamepass and Morph Room" to unleash the power of Diamond Guns.

6) Crystal Gun Pack (400 Robux)

Crystal Gun Pack Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

The Crystal Gun Pack Gamepass comes at a hefty price of 400 Robux and is reserved for the true connoisseurs who seek the pinnacle of firepower in SCP Games and SCP Monsters. But it also comes with a dazzling 1.5x damage increase over the Diamond Guns, and seeing these weapons in action is truly extraordinary.

7) Double Gold (10 Robux)

Double Gold Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you're on a budget but still want to make it rain gold, get the Double Gold Gamepass for a mere 10 Robux; it ensures you get two golds every 30 seconds. You can spend your hard-earned gold in the shop for game-changing boosts and items. Remember that twice the amount of gold disappears every time you close the game but is activated again when you log in.

8) Bloop Morph (80 Robux)

Bloop Morph Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

This one's for all the quirky players out there. The Bloop Morph Gamepass, priced at 80 Robux, adds a touch of whimsy to your gameplay. With it, there won't be any more eating animations, and you'll turn into a petite size. You can activate the Bloop Morph Room in "Gamepass and Morph Room" after purchasing it.

Visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub to receive regular updates regarding the latest news and events taking place in the Metaverse.