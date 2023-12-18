Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Strucid

Roblox Strucid, like any other game on the platform, has paid offerings that you can purchase to get better items, exclusive perks, and, best of all, bragging rights. However, deciding which Gamepass is worth buying can be a tiresome task.

This article dives deep into the Gamepasses of Strucid and explores the unique features they bring to the battlefield. Let's dive in and help you decide which aligns with your play style.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

All you need to know about the Gamepasses in Roblox Strucid

1) VIP Gamepass

VIP Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

If you want to add swagger to your Strucid adventures, the VIP Gamepass is the key to standing out. It costs 750 Robux and unlocks the exclusive Dab Emote, allowing you to dance your way through battles.

You will also enjoy a 10% boost in coins with every victory, daily silver cases for exciting surprises, a unique chat tag for lively conversations, and keep an eye out for upcoming exclusive accessories to further personalize your in-game character.

2) Boombox Gamepass

Boombox Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Boombox Gamepass lets you become the life of the virtual party. You can simply pay 350 Robux and become the DJ of the Strucid world.

To equip the boombox accessory to share your favorite tunes with friends, you can play songs from the catalog using the "/play ID" command. You will be the one in control, and you can pause the music with "/pause," but beware that blasting screechy tunes may result in a ban.

3) More EXP Gamepass

More EXP Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Check out the EXP Gamepass if you're tired of grinding for EXP and would like to unlock new weapons and climb the ranks swiftly. Priced at 450 Robux, you can use this Gamepass to get a 20% boost in experience points to make leveling up a breeze, access powerful weapons, and dominate the Strucid arena.

4) Lumberjack Gamepass

Lumberjack Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Lumberjack Gamepass is a shortcut to resource abundance for those weary of the repetitive axe swinging. For 450 Robux, you can spawn into the game with an additional 200 wood in your inventory and collect three extra wood per swing.

With the help of this Gamepass, you can streamline your resource gathering and focus on conquering the battlefield.

5) Quest Master Gamepass

Quest Master Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Coin enthusiasts will love the Quest Master Gamepass. It's priced at 350 Robux and can grant an extra daily quest every day, all while paving the way for increased coin earnings.

6) Accessory Plus Gamepass

Accessory Plus Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

For those who believe in the more-is-better philosophy, the Accessory Plus Gamepass is a total game-changer. This pass costs 300 Robux and lets you break free from the accessory limit and wear up to five accessories simultaneously rather than the accessory limit of three set by Strucid.

7) MVP Gamepass

MVP Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The MVP Gamepass is reserved for elite gamers and is priced at 1,500 Robux. It provides a rainbow "MVP" chat tag, daily gold cases filled with surprises, the legendary Dominus Rex accessory, and a dynamic cape that moves with your every motion. This pass is a symbol of your prowess in Strucid.

Note that you'll need to rejoin the game after purchase, allowing the game a few minutes to process the sheer awesomeness this Gamepass brings to the table.

8) Zone Wars Specialist Gamepass

Zone Wars Specialist Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

You can become a force to be reckoned with in Zone Wars with the Zone Wars Specialist Gamepass, which is priced at 250 Robux. This Gamepass ensures that you only receive the highest rarity of every weapon, giving you a distinct advantage in the fast-paced battles in Zone Wars.

9) Unlock All Weapons Gamepass

Unlock All Weapons Gamepass (Image via Roblox Corporation)

For those who crave the ultimate arsenal, the Unlock All Weapons Gamepass, priced at 795 Robux, opens the door to every weapon in the game (excluding limited-time weapons). You can arm yourself to the teeth and explore the versatility of different weapons as you embark on your Strucid journey.

Strucid offers a diverse array of Gamepasses to suit the needs of every player. Whether you're looking for style, efficiency, or a competitive edge, these provide an extra layer of excitement to your Strucid adventures.

