Exploring all the Skill Trainers in Roblox Haze Piece

Haze Piece is a Roblox game based on the animanga One Piece and features many aspects and references that are inspired by it. One such reference is the Skill Trainers; these NPCs help you acquire new and amazing skills, such as the Flash Step, Buso Haki, and Geppo. Such abilities help make the game more fun but some are crucial in defeating certain bosses, achieving specific power levels, and are the key to progressing in Haze Piece.

This article delves deep into every Skill taught by these Skill Trainers, where to find them, along with every little detail that may come in handy for beginners or even returning Robloxians. Let's jump in!

Meet the Skill Trainers of Roblox Haze Piece

Flash Step Skill Trainer in Haze Piece

Among the pivotal abilities that are needed when traversing the vast seas in Roblox Haze Piece, Flash Step reigns supreme because it allows players to vanish in the blink of an eye. Here is a rundown of all levels of this skill, its cost, requirements (if any), along with the location:

Flash Step Level 1

Cost: $25,000.

$25,000. Range: 100.

100. Cooldown: 12 seconds.

12 seconds. Location: Clown Town, located north of the Starter Island.

Flash Step Level 2 (Level 600+)

Cost: $75,000.

$75,000. Range: 150.

150. Cooldown: 10 seconds.

10 seconds. Location: The Three Islands.

Flash Step Level 3 (Level 1,500+)

Cost: $200,000.

$200,000. Range: 200.

200. Cooldown: 8 seconds.

8 seconds. Location: Bubble Island.

Sky Walk Skill Trainer in Haze Piece

This skill lets you leap like a pro and is reserved for those who aspire to move gracefully through the air. Here is a rundown of all levels of this skill, its cost, requirements (if any), along with the location:

Sky Walk Level 0

Cost: $0.

$0. Requirement: Geppo 1.

Geppo 1. Location: Tall pillars near Starter Island, east of the docks.

Sky Walk Level 1 (Level 1+)

Cost: $20,000.

$20,000. Requirement: Geppo 3.

Sky Walk Level 2 (Level 500+)

Cost: $100,000.

$100,000. Requirement: Geppo 5.

Sky Walk Level 3 (Level 1000+)

Cost: $200,000.

$200,000. Requirement: Geppo 7.

Buso Haki Skill Trainer in Haze Piece

Buso Haki is the skill you can use after consuming the Logia fruit. Here is a rundown of all levels of this skill, its cost, requirements (if any), buffs (If any), along with the location:

Buso Haki Level 1 (Level 350+)

Cost: $100,000.

$100,000. Buffs: +5% Sword & Combat damage.

+5% Sword & Combat damage. Location: Logue City.

Buso Haki Level 2 (Level 1,150+)

Cost: $250,000.

$250,000. Buffs: +7.5% Sword & Combat damage.

+7.5% Sword & Combat damage. Location: Logue City.

Observation Haki Skill Trainer in Haze Piece

Observation Haki is a skill that grants the power to dance through attacks. It unfolds in two stages. Here is a rundown of all levels of this skill, its cost, requirements (if any), buffs (if any), along with the location:

Observation Haki Level 1 (Level 600+)

Cost: $150,000.

$150,000. Dodge limit: 3.

3. Location: Marine Base Spawn.

Observation Haki Level 2 (Level 1,500+)

Cost: $200,000.

$200,000. Dodge limit: 5.

5. Location: Bubble Island.

Black Leg Style Skill Trainer in Haze Piece

The Black Leg Trainer imparts the art of elegant fury to every brave Robloxian who can find him. Here is a rundown of this skill, its cost, requirements (if any), buffs (If any), along with the location:

Cost: $50,000.

$50,000. Location: Sea Restaurant, Baratie.

Gear 2 Skill Trainer in Haze Piece

Gear 2 Trainer Yoka, hidden within a cave on Bubble Island, dispenses the skill to achieve Gear 2. It is an essential stepping stone toward achieving the pinnacle that is Gear 4. Here is a rundown of all levels of this skill, its cost, requirements (if any), buffs (If any), along with the location:

Cost: $100,000.

$100,000. Location: Inside a hidden cave in Bubble Island.

Electro Style Skill Trainer in Haze Piece

Finally, the formidable Electro Style awaits players at Udon's Prison within the Second Sea. With it, Robloxians can make lightning-based attacks, which offer a wide range of electrifying maneuvers. Here is a rundown of all levels of this skill, its cost, requirements (if any), buffs (If any), along with the location:

Cost: $450,000.

$450,000. Location: Inside Udon's Prison, talk to Bunny Girl.

