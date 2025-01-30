Eyes of Willpower Jujutsu Infinite: Overview, how to get, and more

Jujutsu Infinite, the Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired action RPG, has a gear system where you can optimize your stat spread by collecting and equipping different gear pieces. Among the rarest pieces of equipment in the game are the three Eyes headpieces used for applying potent effects to your avatar. The Eyes of Willpower is a gear piece specifically designed for Technique-focused damage builds, amplifying the focus gained by both combatants at the same time.

Here’s a complete overview and guide to the Eyes of Willpower in Jujutsu Infinite.

Breaking down Eyes of Willpower in Jujutsu Infinite

Overview and how to get

The Eyes of Willpower (Image via Roblox)

The Eyes of Willpower is a Special Grade headpiece that can be obtained as an Investigation Chest reward. More specifically, it is a possible reward from the Eerie Farm Investigation mission, which drops the aforementioned Chests. If you are unlucky with Chest drops, you can also obtain the Eyes from the Crafting Station. You need 200 Eerie Farm Keys to craft the Eyes of Willpower.

Trending

This headpiece is primarily designed to boost the Technique stat, making it a good fit for Innate Techniques that scale with the same. You can combine it with other Technique-boosting gear pieces like the Soul set to maximize your damage output with the associated skills.

The Eyes of Willpower is a part of the Eyes-themed headpieces, of which there are three. The other two are the Eyes of Bloodthirst, and the Eyes of Insight, which boost Strength and Technique, respectively. Since they occupy the same gear slot, you can only equip one of them at a time.

Also read: All gear pieces in Jujutsu Infinite

Stat boosts and Innate Technique synergy

Using Eyes of Willpower with Soul Manipulation (Image via Roblox)

The Eyes of Willpower boosts the Technique stat by 100 points while applying the passive effect True Sight. This ability increases your focus gain rate by 1.25x each time you land an attack while applying the same effect on the opponent hitting you. The passive skill is a great fit for combo-focused builds, as it lends itself naturally to combo extensions and optimized damage output.

A sample build that makes use of the Eyes of Willpower involves the Soul Manipulation and Demon Vessel Innate Techniques. Soul Manipulation’s Transfiguration Stacks benefit immensely from Technique boosts with the Soul Touch skill inflicting massive damage depending on your stack count.

Similarly, Demon Vessel’s Heian Awakening mode becomes even more effective, allowing you to use chanted Dismantle and Cleave to inflict high punishment on the opponent.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What is the acquisition process for Eyes of Willpower in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Eyes of Willpower can be obtained as a Special Grade reward for opening Eerie Farm Investigation Chests or crafted for 200 Eerie Farm Keys.

What are the stat boosts offered by the Eyes of Willpower in Jujutsu Infinite?

The Eyes of WIllpower boosts the Technique stat while increasing the Focus gain rate for you and your opponent.

What are the three Eyes-themed headpieces in Jujutsu Infinite?

The three Eyes-themed headpieces are the Eyes of Willpower, Eyes of Bloodthirst, and the Eyes of Insight, which increase Strength or Technique stats and apply passive effects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024