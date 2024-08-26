Fat Race Update 2: Heaven World, New Pets, and More

Fat Race is a Roblox clicker experience where you use the Left Mouse Button to gain strength and become fat. Its latest update, dubbed Update 2, introduces various new elements that improve the game in many ways. From a brand-new map and Machine to new Pets and Food types, this update brings something for every player to enjoy.

Let’s explore every addition and alteration introduced to Roblox Fat Race with Update 2.

Everything new in Fat Race Update 2

New World, Aura, and Machine

In-game update log (Image via Roblox)

A new in-game World can now be accessed by going to the Teleport marker. Called Heaven World, this map introduces a new echelon of power where your strength needs to be well above the quintillions. Use your best Pets to conquer each opponent in the race to collect Wins and gather a team of the strongest Pets ever.

The update introduces a new Machine called Temple, which can aid your efforts toward becoming as strong as possible. Furthermore, your Treasure Luck and Fat-per-tap rates can be increased by 21% and 22%, respectively, with the new Arcane Aura. The Aura is of Mythic-rarity and has a one in 25,000 chance of appearing as a bonus item.

Also read: Roblox Fat Race: A Beginner's Guide

New Pets, Food types, equipment, and bug fixes

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Accompanying the new World are new Pets and Food types. With six new types of each, you will be able to quickly increase your strength past the quadrillions. The new Food types and Pets work in tandem to skyrocket your fat-gain rate, making them essential to the journey to the top.

Adding a significant boost to your luck is the Lucky Tooth, a new equipment introduced in this update. Use it to improve your egg hatching and you can then acquire the newest and rarest Pets without worrying about low drop rates.

Lastly, the update introduces a slew of bug fixes to improve the overall performance of the game. Not only do they enhance the game’s experience, but they also prevent unintended effects from occurring in the game.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did Fat Race receive Update 2?

The game received Update 2 on August 26, 2024.

What are the odds of getting the Arcane Aura in Fat Race?

The chances of getting the Arcane Aura are one in 25,000.

How many new pets does Update 2 introduce in Fat Race?

Update 2 brings six new Pets to the game, which can be hatched from the newest World, Heaven World.

