Feed Your Pet: A beginner's guide

Feed Your Pet in Roblox is a simulation game where players grow and evolve their pet. The pet helps you generate cash, which can be used to build more harvesters and level up faster. As the pet grows, it changes appearance, and the game becomes more challenging. Players can grow their pets, interact with basic objects, and explore the world to meet other players and their pets.
This article highlights everything players need to know to get started with Feed Your Pet.
Beginner's guide for Feed Your Pet
Movement and controls
Use these keys to perform basic actions.
- Movement: W, S, A, D
- Jump: Spacebar
- Interact: E
- Equip food: Number keys (1-0)
- Feed food: Left Mouse Button
Additionally, there are some buttons on the screen:
- Bag: At the top of the screen is a bag icon. Tap on it to view all the vegetables you have in the inventory.
- House: The house icon is on the left of the screen. Tap on it to teleport back to your pet.
- Shop: The game has an in-game shop that offers various resources in exchange for Robux.
Gameplay mechanics
Here are some important gameplay mechanics of Feed Your Pet:
- Cash: Cash is earned by feeding your pet and is used to build harvestors. The amount available is displayed in the bottom left corner.
- Pet: You can feed your pet vegetables to level it up and earn cash. Its appearance changes as it levels up.
- Vegetables: Vegetables are produced through harvesters, and they continue to grow until you pick them. The amount of Exp and cash rewarded for feeding a vegetable depends on its type and size. Additionally, if you wait too long to farm a vegetable, it will disappear.
- Quick select: Any vegetables you pick up are placed in one of the 1 to 0 (total 10) slots. Any produce picked afterward is sent to the inventory, which you can view by tapping on the bag icon.
How to get started with Feed Your Pet
When you first log in to Feed Your Pet, follow the arrows on the ground to reach the highlighted spot. Here, click on the "Free" button to build a Food Pumb. Afterward, follow these steps to get started with the game:
- Step 1: Tap on the highlighted red button five times to produce a carrot.
- Step 2: Tap E to pick it up and 1 to equip it.
- Step 3: Reach the pet and click on it to feed it the carrot. Doing so will earn you some cash.
Repeat this process to collect cash, which will help you create buildings that produce food faster. Often, high-level players will visit and give you free vegetables.
FAQs on Feed Your Pet
What is the Feed Your Pet game about?
Feed Your Pet is a straightforward game, centered around growing your pet and building harvests.
Is there a seasonal pass in Feed Your Pet?
There is no seasonal pass in the game. However, some micro-transactions cost Robux.
Are there any quests in Feed Your Pet?
No, there aren't any quests in the game at present.
