Feed Your Pet: A beginner's guide

Feed Your Pet in Roblox is a simulation game where players grow and evolve their pet. The pet helps you generate cash, which can be used to build more harvesters and level up faster. As the pet grows, it changes appearance, and the game becomes more challenging. Players can grow their pets, interact with basic objects, and explore the world to meet other players and their pets.

Ad

This article highlights everything players need to know to get started with Feed Your Pet.

Beginner's guide for Feed Your Pet

Shop icon and other buttons on the screen (Image via Roblox)

Movement and controls

Ad

Trending

Use these keys to perform basic actions.

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip food: Number keys (1-0)

Number keys (1-0) Feed food: Left Mouse Button

Additionally, there are some buttons on the screen:

Bag: At the top of the screen is a bag icon. Tap on it to view all the vegetables you have in the inventory.

At the top of the screen is a bag icon. Tap on it to view all the vegetables you have in the inventory. House: The house icon is on the left of the screen. Tap on it to teleport back to your pet.

The house icon is on the left of the screen. Tap on it to teleport back to your pet. Shop: The game has an in-game shop that offers various resources in exchange for Robux.

Ad

Gameplay mechanics

Here are some important gameplay mechanics of Feed Your Pet:

Cash: Cash is earned by feeding your pet and is used to build harvestors. The amount available is displayed in the bottom left corner.

Cash is earned by feeding your pet and is used to build harvestors. The amount available is displayed in the bottom left corner. Pet: You can feed your pet vegetables to level it up and earn cash. Its appearance changes as it levels up.

You can feed your pet vegetables to level it up and earn cash. Its appearance changes as it levels up. Vegetables: Vegetables are produced through harvesters, and they continue to grow until you pick them. The amount of Exp and cash rewarded for feeding a vegetable depends on its type and size. Additionally, if you wait too long to farm a vegetable, it will disappear.

Vegetables are produced through harvesters, and they continue to grow until you pick them. The amount of Exp and cash rewarded for feeding a vegetable depends on its type and size. Additionally, if you wait too long to farm a vegetable, it will disappear. Quick select: Any vegetables you pick up are placed in one of the 1 to 0 (total 10) slots. Any produce picked afterward is sent to the inventory, which you can view by tapping on the bag icon.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

How to get started with Feed Your Pet

Level 1 Pet and Free Pump in the game (Image via Roblox)

When you first log in to Feed Your Pet, follow the arrows on the ground to reach the highlighted spot. Here, click on the "Free" button to build a Food Pumb. Afterward, follow these steps to get started with the game:

Ad

Step 1: Tap on the highlighted red button five times to produce a carrot.

Tap on the highlighted red button five times to produce a carrot. Step 2: Tap E to pick it up and 1 to equip it.

Tap E to pick it up and 1 to equip it. Step 3: Reach the pet and click on it to feed it the carrot. Doing so will earn you some cash.

Repeat this process to collect cash, which will help you create buildings that produce food faster. Often, high-level players will visit and give you free vegetables.

FAQs on Feed Your Pet

What is the Feed Your Pet game about?

Ad

Feed Your Pet is a straightforward game, centered around growing your pet and building harvests.

Is there a seasonal pass in Feed Your Pet?

There is no seasonal pass in the game. However, some micro-transactions cost Robux.

Are there any quests in Feed Your Pet?

No, there aren't any quests in the game at present.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ayush Raturi Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024