Female Mutation Fisch guide

Fisch added a brand-new Mutation called Female with the latest update. This is strictly a novelty feature exclusive to new players. Introduced with update v1.23.0, this Mutation is among the rarest in the game and is completely inaccessible to veterans of the experience. That said, the Mutation adds no practical value to the fish it impacts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Female Mutation in Fisch.

Female Mutation in Fisch

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Female Mutation is a cosmetic Mutation that applies no multipliers or secondary effects to the fish it impacts. It was added to the game on March 22, 2025, alongside the Cults Curse Event. When a fish receives the change, it takes on a pale pink shade instead of its usual color palette.

This alteration is exclusive to the very first fish caught by a new player, with a few additional stipulations in place that make it even rarer. For starters, it only has a 30% chance to occur in the first fish caught. Furthermore, the number of attempts the player gets depends on their garb, which has the potential to lock them out of getting it.

Outside of the initial catch, the Mutation has no chance of appearing in any form. The only way for unlucky or veteran players to get their hands on a Female fish is to trade with someone willing to part with it. Even though it has no practical value, the Mutation is still among the rarest in the game.

Getting the Female Mutation

A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the two basic conditions to fulfill for getting the Female Mutation is to be a new player and have zero catches on record. This means your bestiary must be at 0% completion and your catch record must be completely empty.

There is a third condition, which grants you access to one additional attempt at getting the alteration. It requires you to wear the default female accessories from the Roblox selection. Playing as a female-type Roblox avatar will give you easy access to these elements, giving you a clear idea of which items are eligible.

Once all three stipulations are taken care of, use any fishing rod with any or no bait and cast a line out into the sea. You must then rely on the 30% drop chance for the mutation to see if you get it or not.

The fact that you don’t get any do-overs upon exhausting your two attempts is what makes it one of the most elusive Mutations in the game.

FAQs

How do I get the Female Mutation in Fisch?

The Female Mutation only triggers for the first two fish caught as a new player while wearing the default Roblox female accessories.

What are the chances of getting the Female Mutation in Fisch?

The odds of getting the Female Mutation on the first catch are 30%.

When was the Female Mutation added to Fisch?

The Female Mutation was added to the game on March 22, 2025.

