FIFA Club World Cup x Super League Soccer guide

Super League Soccer has initiated a collaboration with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, bringing various themed rewards to the experience. This partnership takes the form of a battle pass, which players can level up by completing various daily tasks. The FIFA Club World Cup Season Pass, as the battle pass is called, will receive updates in the coming weeks, expanding the selection of available rewards.

Let’s explore what the Super League Soccer x FIFA Club World Cup collab is all about.

About the FIFA Club World Cup Season Pass in Super League Soccer

The FIFA Club World Cup Season Pass (Image via Roblox)

The FIFA Club World Cup Season Pass is a rewards ladder that you can climb by performing the daily missions listed in the Tasks tab. Currently, it features 16 levels, with more to be added in the coming updates. The battle pass has two tiers: Free and Elite, both of which offer FIFA-themed prizes each time you level up.

You can access the rewards available in the Free tier by default, so long as you complete your daily Tasks. Its freebies include accessories, Skill Packs, Card Packs, Coins, and more. The prize on level 16 is the FCWC Official Tournament Ball, which you can use as a skin in matches.

On the other hand, the Elite tier serves as an add-on to the Free tier, leveling up at the same time as its free counterpart. It is a premium-only ladder that can be unlocked for 499 Robux. You can get the FCWC Valkyrie gear by reaching level 16 in the Elite tier.

FIFA Club World Cup Season Pass rewards

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, here are the rewards you can claim from the free tier of the FIFA Club World Cup Season Pass:

Level 1: 500 Coins

Level 2: Card Pack

Level 3: 500 Coins

Level 4: Accessory Pack

Level 5: FCWC Cap

Level 6: Neon Rainbow Mask

Level 7: Skill Pack

Level 8: FCWC Sparkle Fedora

Level 9: 750 Coins

Level 10: FCWC Football Hat

Level 11: Accessory Pack

Level 12: 900 Coins

Level 13: Card Pack

Level 14: FCWC Trophy

Level 15: 1,000 Coins

Level 16: FCWC Official Tournament Ball

These prizes are currently available to you once you purchase the Elite tier of the battle pass:

Level 1: FCWC Party Hat

Level 2: 1,000 Coins

Level 3: FCWC Gloves Red/White

Level 4: Ball Pack

Level 5: 1,000 XP

Level 6: Snood

Level 7: FCWOC Shoes Red/Black

Level 8: FCWC Clockwork Shades

Level 9: Emote Pack

Level 10: 1,000 Coins

Level 11: Donut FLoatie

Level 12: Emote Pack

Level 13: Skill Pack

Level 14: Card Pack

Level 15: 1,000 Coins

Level 16: FCWC Valkyrie

FAQs

What is the FIFA Club World Cup x Super League Soccer collab about?

The FIFA Club World Cup x Super League Soccer collaboration celebrates the World Cup through a battle pass, which includes in-game memorabilia for the aforementioned event.

How to unlock the Elite tier for the FIFA Club World Cup Season Pass in Super League Soccer

The Elite tier can be unlocked for 499 Robux.

How to get the FCWC Official Tournament Ball in Super League Soccer

Leveling up the FIFA Club World Cup Season Pass to level 16 grants you access to the FCWC Official Tournament Ball.

