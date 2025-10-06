Fisch Anniversary Event guide

Fisch is celebrating its first anniversary with the Anniversary Event, starting from October 4, 2025, and ending on October 6, 2025. This two-day, limited-time event introduces exclusive Birthday-themed Fish, along with new Birthday-themed Hunts to embark on. Since the event will end soon, try to get everything you possibly can within its short active time.
Let’s go over the nitty-gritty of the Anniversary Event in Fisch.
Breaking down the Anniversary Event in Fisch
Birthday Megalodon Hunt
The Birthday Megalodon Hunt is the primary event attraction, which is held every hour for the duration of the event. This Hunt is held in four specific locations across the game world: Castaway Cliffs, Forsaken Shores, Roslit Bay, and Snowcap Island. When the event is active, head over to the sea and look for the aforementioned area names.
While the Hunt is active, the odds of catching 37 Fish species are higher than ever, with special preference for the Birthday-themed species. The featured species are include high-value options, so be sure to log in and catch some of them before the event ends.
The Anniversary Event is set to end on October 6, 2025, at 6 pm UTC.
This guide provides you with information on the Resilience stat in Fisch.
Fish featured in the Birthday Megalodon Hunt
The following Fish are featured in the Birthday Megalodon Hunt, sorted by rarity:
- Trash: Boot, Tire, and Seaweed.
- Common: Mackerel, Mullet, Sardine, and Sea Bass.
- Uncommon: Amberjack, Bait Crate, Barracuda, Cod, Common Crate, Salmon, and Yellowfin Tuna.
- Unusual: Chinook Salmon.
- Rare: Swordfish, Bluefin Tuna, Stingray, Halibut, Quality Bait Crate, Anglerfish, Coelacanth, Sailfish, and Carbon Crate.
- Legendary: Dolphin, Flying Fish, Crown Bass, Moonfish, and Sawfish.
- Mythical: Oarfish, Sea Pickle, Colossal Squid, and Mythic Fish.
Additionally, you can catch the following Limited-rarity Anniversary Event-exclusive Fish as well:
- Birthday Dumbo Octopus: Average value of 3,863 C$.
- Birthday Goldfish: Average value of 3,850 C$.
- Birthday Megalodon: Average value of 174,630 C$.
- Birthday Squid: Average value of 3,463 C$.
Apart from the Birthday Megalodon Hunt, the following items can be fished out from any water body in the game world during the event:
- Baby’s First Balloon: Average value of 8,300 C$.
- Birthday Cake: Average value of 12,916 C$.
- Birthday Gift: Average value of 2,860 C$.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Fisch
When will the Fisch Anniversary Event end?
The Anniversary Event will end on October 6, 2025, at 6 pm UTC.
How many Anniversary-exclusive fish does the Anniversary Event feature?
The Anniversary-exclusive roster of fish includes seven new and unique species.
How much is the Birthday Megalodon worth?
The average value of a Birthday Megalodon is 174,630 Sheckles.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025