Fisch Anniversary Event guide

Fisch is celebrating its first anniversary with the Anniversary Event, starting from October 4, 2025, and ending on October 6, 2025. This two-day, limited-time event introduces exclusive Birthday-themed Fish, along with new Birthday-themed Hunts to embark on. Since the event will end soon, try to get everything you possibly can within its short active time.

Ad

Let’s go over the nitty-gritty of the Anniversary Event in Fisch.

Breaking down the Anniversary Event in Fisch

Birthday Megalodon Hunt

The Anniversary Bestiary (Image via Roblox)

The Birthday Megalodon Hunt is the primary event attraction, which is held every hour for the duration of the event. This Hunt is held in four specific locations across the game world: Castaway Cliffs, Forsaken Shores, Roslit Bay, and Snowcap Island. When the event is active, head over to the sea and look for the aforementioned area names.

Ad

Trending

While the Hunt is active, the odds of catching 37 Fish species are higher than ever, with special preference for the Birthday-themed species. The featured species are include high-value options, so be sure to log in and catch some of them before the event ends.

The Anniversary Event is set to end on October 6, 2025, at 6 pm UTC.

This guide provides you with information on the Resilience stat in Fisch.

Fish featured in the Birthday Megalodon Hunt

Ad

Some Anniversary items can be fished out of open waters (Image via Roblox)

The following Fish are featured in the Birthday Megalodon Hunt, sorted by rarity:

Ad

Trash: Boot, Tire, and Seaweed.

Boot, Tire, and Seaweed. Common: Mackerel, Mullet, Sardine, and Sea Bass.

Mackerel, Mullet, Sardine, and Sea Bass. Uncommon: Amberjack, Bait Crate, Barracuda, Cod, Common Crate, Salmon, and Yellowfin Tuna.

Amberjack, Bait Crate, Barracuda, Cod, Common Crate, Salmon, and Yellowfin Tuna. Unusual: Chinook Salmon.

Chinook Salmon. Rare: Swordfish, Bluefin Tuna, Stingray, Halibut, Quality Bait Crate, Anglerfish, Coelacanth, Sailfish, and Carbon Crate.

Swordfish, Bluefin Tuna, Stingray, Halibut, Quality Bait Crate, Anglerfish, Coelacanth, Sailfish, and Carbon Crate. Legendary: Dolphin, Flying Fish, Crown Bass, Moonfish, and Sawfish.

Dolphin, Flying Fish, Crown Bass, Moonfish, and Sawfish. Mythical: Oarfish, Sea Pickle, Colossal Squid, and Mythic Fish.

Additionally, you can catch the following Limited-rarity Anniversary Event-exclusive Fish as well:

Ad

Birthday Dumbo Octopus: Average value of 3,863 C$.

Average value of 3,863 C$. Birthday Goldfish: Average value of 3,850 C$.

Average value of 3,850 C$. Birthday Megalodon: Average value of 174,630 C$.

Average value of 174,630 C$. Birthday Squid: Average value of 3,463 C$.

Apart from the Birthday Megalodon Hunt, the following items can be fished out from any water body in the game world during the event:

Baby’s First Balloon: Average value of 8,300 C$.

Average value of 8,300 C$. Birthday Cake: Average value of 12,916 C$.

Average value of 12,916 C$. Birthday Gift: Average value of 2,860 C$.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs on Fisch

When will the Fisch Anniversary Event end?

The Anniversary Event will end on October 6, 2025, at 6 pm UTC.

How many Anniversary-exclusive fish does the Anniversary Event feature?

The Anniversary-exclusive roster of fish includes seven new and unique species.

How much is the Birthday Megalodon worth?

The average value of a Birthday Megalodon is 174,630 Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025