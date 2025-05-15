Fisch Brick Built Rod: How to get, stats, and best enchantment

While the Lego Event is active, you can grab the Brick Built Rod in Fisch. It is a limited-time fishing rod that can be acquired for free during this event. Unlike other variants, this rod does not require completing a quest or solving a puzzle. All you have to do is find an NPC called the Brickford Masterson and speak with him to get the Brick Built Rod.

This article explains where to find Brickford Masterson and collect the Brick Built Rod. Plus, you can also learn about its stats and best enchantments.

How to get the Brick Built Rod in Fisch

Brickford Masterson location (Image via Roblox)

As stated earlier, you can get the Brick Built Rod by speaking with an NPC called the Brickford Masterson. You can find him in Moosewood, specifically on the left side of the Shipwright NPC. He is standing inside the boat, from where you can interact with him to acquire the Brick Built Rod.

Brickford Masterson will also assign you a quest called Fish Escape while handing over the Brick Built Rod. In this quest, you are tasked with finding 16 fish from the Lego Pool. Remember that the Lego Pool spawns every 15 minutes and lasts 10 minutes. All the fish in this pool can only be caught using the Brick Built Rod.

The Lego Pool (Image via Roblox)

Upon collecting all the fish, Brickford Masterson will gift you his Lego Boat parked near Moosewood.

Brick Build Rod stats and passive

Here are the stats of the Brick Built Rod.

Lure Speed: 15%

Luck: 80%

Control: 0.1

Resilience: 10%

Maximum weight carrying capacity: 200kg

Furthermore, this fishing rod has a passive ability that provides a 5% chance to mutate the fish with the Awesome Mutation. With this mutation, the selling price of the fish is increased by 3x.

Best enchantment for the Brick Built Rod in Fisch

To increase the potential of the Brick Build Rod, we recommend you use the Hasty Enchantment. This will boost the lure speed of this rod, allowing you to catch fish faster. You can also use the Invincible or the Unbreakable Enchantment. Both rods will increase the maximum weight-carrying capacity of this fishing rod, helping you catch bigger fish with ease.

FAQs

How to get the Brick Built Rod

You can get the Brick Built Rod by speaking with an NPC called the Brickford Masterson.

Where is Brickford Masterson in Fisch?

You can find Brickford Masterson standing inside a boat in Moosewood.

What is the best enchantment for the Brick Built Rod in Fisch?

Hasty or Invincible is the best enchantment for the Brick Built Rod.

