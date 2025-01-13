Fisch Golden Tide Event guide

The Golden Tide Event in Fisch has introduced a bunch of new additions, including a new quest, bestiary, fish, and so much more. While the fish can be caught in the Golden Tide Pool, the quest is completed by interacting with an NPC called Dr. Glimmerfin. Completing the event will reward you handsomely. Since the Golden Tide event is going to last only a few days, you must hurry and claim all the benefits while you still can.

This guide explains how to complete the Golden Tide Event in Fisch in detail.

How to complete the Golden Tide Event in Fisch

Before we move forward, keep in mind that the Golden Tide Event will vanish from the game on January 25, 2025. Here are the tasks you can do to complete the Golden Tide Event.

1) Complete Dr. Glimmerfin's quest in Fisch

Interact with Dr. Glimmerfin to start the Golden Tide quest (Image via Roblox)

Dr. Glimmerfin is a scientist who can be found on Moosewood, the starter island. His temporary lab is set up where the Advent Calendar used to be, near the Shipwright NPC.

According to Dr. Glimmerfin, a huge Golden Wave is about to hit the game's world. To destroy it, he will need four resources, and you must collect them on his behalf. In exchange, you will be rewarded handsomely.

Here are the items you must collect to complete Dr. Glimmerfin's quest:

Ancient Algae : Found near the Ancient Aisles or anywhere else in the ocean.

: Found near the Ancient Aisles or anywhere else in the ocean. Mushgrove Algae : Found in the waterbody near the Mushgrove Swamp.

: Found in the waterbody near the Mushgrove Swamp. Snowcap Algae : Found in the waterbody near Snowcap Island.

: Found in the waterbody near Snowcap Island. Forsaken Algae: Found in the waterbody near the Forsaken Shores.

Whenever an Algae spawns in one of the above areas, a server-wide message will display on the screen. You can then follow the text to go to the Algae hunt area and catch the respective target. Remember, you can use the Fish Radar to identify which part of the ocean can be scoured to find the resources.

Note: Only two Algae spawn in the ocean every once in a while. So you need to rush to the respective location and catch it before someone else does.

Once you have collected all four Algae, give them to Dr. Glimmerfin to complete the quest. Doing so will reward you with various items, including:

Glimmerfin's Pupil Title

Glimmer Bobber

Firework Rod

Dr. Glimmerfin's Boat

2) Complete Golden Tide Bestiary in Fisch

Use the Fish Radar to highlight the Golden Tide Pool easily (Image via Roblox)

To complete the limited-time Golden Tide Bestiary, you need to catch only five fish. However, keep in mind that they appear in the Golden Tide Pool and spawn randomly on the map. A server-wide message will pop up on the screen when it spawns. You can then follow the orange beacon on the screen to reach the Golden Tide Pool and catch the fish to complete the Golden Tide Bestiary.

The Golden Tide Bestiary features five fish, including a Tidal Pike, Confetti Shark, Eternal Frostwhale, Hourglass Bass, and a Countdown Perch. To increase your chances of catching them, you can use the following baits:

Tidal Pike: Night Shrimp

Confetti Shark: Deep Coral

Eternal Frostwhale: Shark Head

Hourglass Bass: Aurora Bait

Countdown Perch: Weird Algae

FAQs

When did the Golden Tide Event come out in Fisch?

The Golden Tide Event came out on January 11, 2025, in this experience.

When will the Golden Tide Event end in Fisch?

The Golden Tide Event will end on January 25, 2025.

How to complete Dr. Glimmerfin's quest in Fisch

You can complete Dr. Glimmerfin's quest by collecting Ancient Algae, Mushgrove Algae, Forsaken Algae, and Snowcap Algae.

